While Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) stock has risen the last few days after Buffett reported purchases and comments by some other banking executives, it is still down significantly this year. Their debt securities portfolios had $16.6 billion in total paper losses just in 1Q and these losses most likely have increased because rates have increased since the end of 1Q. Since I expect continued problems in Ukraine, rising loan charge-offs because of a recession, and continued rising of the yield curve, which will hurt their debt securities portfolios, I rate Citigroup a sell. These problems most likely will be reflected in their CET1 ratio compared to new minimums under Basel III this year.

Potential Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio Problems

As of January 1, 2022, Citigroup faces new Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk changes, including raising the minimum common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 10.5% from 10.0%. Because Citigroup had a $5.556 billion decrease in common equity tier 1 capital for 1Q 2022, CET1 dropped from 12.25% at the end of 2021 to 11.38% in 1Q, which is getting uncomfortably close to the new 10.5% regulatory minimum.

The net tax unrealized loss for AFS (available-for-sale debt securities) in 1Q of $4.277 billion had a major negative impact on the total capital used to determine CET1 and another negative impacting the capital was the $2.504 billion net increase in treasury stock (via stock repurchases). Collectively, DTA items had a $1.914 billion negative impact.

Changes in Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 1Q 2022

Changes in CET1 Capital 1Q 2022 (sec.gov)

There is a capital item that is often ignored by retail investors and that is “deferred tax assets”-DTA. These items that could help reduce future tax expenses are considered a capital asset under bank regulations. Without going into boring details, there is a percentage limit on the use of DTAs when determining CET1. When Citigroup broke through that limit during 1Q, there was a negative impact of $757 million. In addition, under Basel III, certain DTA items are excluded, which had a negative impact of $1.157 billion. Of Citigroup's $26.7 billion of net DTAs on March 31, 2022, $15.4 billion was included and $11.3 billion was excluded. This compares to a total capital used in determining CERT1 of $164 billion.

CFO Mark Mason in their 1Q conference call asserted that “there is probably $1.6 billion or so benefit from the DTA” that would increase capital used in determining CET1 for the rest of this year. That, however, seems to me that he was assuming that other factors, such as the reduction in AFS fair values (accumulated other comprehensive income-AOCI), do not have a major negative impact going forward this year; otherwise they might be impacted by DTA limitations again.

Management stated during their 1Q conference call that they are trying to reach 12% CET1 by the end of the year. That begs the question, in my opinion, why did the board of directors approve the repurchase of $3 billion Citigroup shares in 1Q? Now they are struggling to “play catch up” to get to 12%. It would have been much easier to continue their pause on share repurchases. As Citigroup exits a number of foreign operations this year, it will free up capital that could have about a $4 billion positive impact on capital used to determine CET1 according to management.

There were other Basel III minimum changes effective on January 1, 2022. Citigroup’s tier 1 capital ratio declined to 12.98% in 1Q from 13.91% at the end of last year compared to the new minimum of 12% that was increased from 11.5%. Their total capital ratio was 15.6%, a decline from 16.72% compared to the new minimum of 14% that was increased from 13.5%.

Banks, including Citigroup, have until January 2023 to meet the various Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk minimums. (A note of caution when comparing metrics, including CET1, between various banks. Their minimums are usually different because of the complexities of Basel III and even the reported numbers are akin to comparing apples to oranges. Investors need to look at all the factors in detail and not just the raw numbers, in my opinion.)

If Citigroup keeps repurchasing stock and debt security prices keep dropping because interest rates keep rising, they could be getting close to the minimum metrics later this year, especially if there is a recession that causes a significant increase in loan problems and they face new large Russian charge-offs. This is only a minor problem now, but it could get much worse before the end of the year. I have serious doubts that Citigroup will improve CET1 to 12% and I expected it may even decline further this year getting even closer to the 10.5% minimum.

Impact From Rising Interest Rates

What often attracts investors to bank stocks when interest rates increase is potential for increased interest revenue from non-interest bank deposits. For example, Citigroup has a total of $252.3 billion non-interest deposits, which would, in theory, result in a $2.523 billion increase in annual interest revenue with a 100 basis point interest rate increase or about $1.30 per share. This seems straightforward, but Citigroup only had a 3% total increase in net interest income, including all business segments, in 1Q 2022 compared to 1Q 2021, when interest rates were lower. Their net interest margin only increased from 1.98% to 2.05% during 1Q. With sharply higher interest rates in 1Q, I would have expected a larger increase.

Interest Revenue/Expense and Net Interest Rate Margin

Interest Revenue/Expense and NIM (sec.gov)

The most critical rising interest rate problem facing Citigroup is the sharp decline in the fair value of their securities portfolio. The fair value of their securities available for sale -AFT dropped $5.655 billion in 1Q, which equates to about $2.91 per share and securities held to maturity fair -HTM value dropped $10.968 billion - $5.65 per share. This $8.56 per share decline in value (not factoring in taxes) compares to the reported $2.03 EPS for 1Q

Since these changes in fair values of debt securities are not included in their income statements, some investors ignore their importance. The unrealized gains and losses net of taxes for AFS debt securities are, however, factored into determining CET1 and other regulatory figures. If the fair values for AFS securities decline, management could move some of those AFS securities into their HTM portfolio, which would mean the decline in fair values of those securities moved by just a bookkeeping change would no longer have a negative impact on CET1 or even their balance sheet. The paper losses are still the same, it is just a change in classification.

There is a standard table that banks include in their filings to show how a 100 basis point increase in interest would impact certain items. It is important to note that the negative impact on HTM securities are not included and those losses could be in multi-billions of dollars. The $1.187 billion increase in net interest revenue would be reflected in their income statement, but not the negative $3.439 billion loss on AFT securities, which would only be included in their balance sheet.

Impact of 100 Basis Points Increase in Interest Rates

Impact of 100 Basis Point Increase in Interest Rates (sec.gov)

Interest rates have increased significantly since their March 31 report, which means that the fair value of their debt securities has dropped. The 3-year treasury note yield has risen 35 basis points, 5-year has risen 36 basis points, the 7-year has risen 50 basis points, and the 10-year has risen 54 basis points. I expect that interest rates will continue to rise, with some ups and downs, for the rest of this year.

Share Repurchases

Many investors strongly support share repurchase programs. I am absolutely against them and I have been against them for decades. Instead of using the cash for share repurchases, the cash should be used to pay down debt, CAPEX/growth expenses or to pay cash dividends directly to shareholders. Citigroup should use this cash to pay down their $254 billion long-term debt, in my opinion. Reducing debt, decreases interest expenses, which increases income and also strengthens the balance sheet. It also increases CET1. While I agree that repurchases reduce the number of outstanding shares, which increases EPS and the return on equity, I personally want EPS to grow and ROE to rise via actual higher income and not just reducing shares outstanding. Stock repurchases also decreases CET1.

Citigroup has used $73.744 billion to repurchase 1.158 billion shares at an average price per share of $63.68. This implies that they effectively lost $12 billion on these share repurchases. They prudently paused making purchases in late 2021, but resumed repurchases in 1Q 2022 using $3 billion cash to repurchase 50.3 million shares in 1Q 2022. (8.8 million shares at an average price of $63.75 in January; 11.2 million shares for $66.75 in February; 30.3 million shares for $55.90 in March.) According to their recent conference call, they plan "modest" repurchases for the rest of this year. The repurchases for the rest of the year are being impacted by their attempt to increase their CET1.

Russia and Ukraine Exposure

As of March 31, Citigroup still had a $7.9 billion exposure to Russia or a little over $4 per share, which is down from $9.8 billion at the end of last year Their exposure to Ukraine was $0.9 billion, which is down from $1.2 billion. These totals include $2.6 billion cash deposits and placements mostly with the Central Bank of Russia. I personally consider these cash deposits problematic for any recovery, but it is very unclear at this point.

Russian Exposure

Russian Exposure (sec.gov)

These totals do not include some indirect exposures from Citigroup clients that have a large portion of their operations exposed to Russia. Russia has a very large economy that has a significant negative domino impact on the rest of the world. According to their 1Q presentation: "We believe the potential loss in a range of severe stress scenarios has declined to approximately $2.5B to $3B as a result of proactive de-risking". As their exposure is worked through over the next few quarters, there could be significant charges to their income statements.

Book Value

Just a quick note on book value. While I am not asserting that investors should completely ignore book value, I consider it mostly just some accounting item that may not actually reflect true value. For those who assert Citigroup is currently a buy because it is trading at a rather steep discount to book value, I suggest they look back to early September 2009 when Citigroup was trading at 0.322 of book value. The stock price has risen only about 15% since September 2009. While Citigroup currently trades at 0.574 of book value that may not mean it is a buy.

Citigroup Price to Book Value

Data by YCharts

Citigroup Price to Book Value 2008-September 2, 2009

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I don't really care what Warren Buffett buys or sells. Other investors might, but I personally don’t. I am more concerned about current metrics contained in their latest 10-Q that indicate a deterioration in their balance sheet and various Basel III metrics.

With interest rates rising, it has caused losses (both realized and paper) in their debt securities portfolios, margins being squeezed, a massive exposure to Russia, and a recession that could cause a rise in loan charge-offs, Citigroup may have difficulty meeting certain regulatory metrics later this year, in my opinion. Even if there are some positive impacts on capital used to determine these metrics, I seriously worry that the negatives will have more impact than the positive ones.

This article was not an attempt to be a complete analysis of Citigroup because that would take a 100+ page report. I wanted to cover certain critical issues that investors need to consider. These issues indicate that Citigroup stock remains a sell even at these lower levels.