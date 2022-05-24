My Biggest Lessons In 27 Years And 3 Major Bear Markets

Victor Ward/iStock via Getty Images

In late 1998 I was watching CNBC in the early days when legendary bow tied investor Jim Rogers made an appearance. During the interview, he announced that the talking heads wouldn't see him for a while as he was taking off for a drive around the world. They asked who would manage his investments. His reply shocked them.

Rogers said that stocks were in a bubble, so he sold them all and would find resource investments as he traveled. The talking heads that day laughed at Rogers as he just sat and smiled as if to say, "Boys, you have no idea."

About 15 months later a wicked bear market began. As stocks cratered, Jim Rogers was enjoying his Millennium Adventure. (I recommend the book).

The Dot-com Tech Wreck And Me

I was "lucky" that I sold about half of my long equity investments into year-end 1999. I got made fun of by other brokers who accused me of being afraid of the Y2K nonsense. Another literally told me that the internet made it "different this time." Even then, I knew that phrase was trouble.

I loaded up on cash, zero-coupon bonds, even though I wasn't experienced with them because I had read Warren Buffett was buying them, added a few gold stocks and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) plus bought a Gabelli family mutual fund called the Comstock Capital Value Fund (COMVX), which was one of the first inverse funds.

I ended up about even in both 2000 and 2001. In 2002, I lost about 6% as I started to accumulate beaten down stocks.

I could have probably made a few more bucks in 2001 and 2002, but after President Bush asked the financial industry to take their short positions off, which I think almost everyone did, I sold the Comstock fund which went on to have a pretty good 2002. That's alright, some things are more important than a few dollars.

What I learned in my first bear market was that adjusting your asset allocation, particularly selling "good stocks" that were likely to go down, was a fine idea. I could have executed better, but came out of things intact, which was a lot more than a lot of people could say.

The Financial Crisis

By 2007, I was writing annual letters to clients. Here's an excerpt of my letter written in January 2008:

Turning Point (Kirk Spano)

It was my belief after the Bear Stearns events of summer 2007 that the stock market was on thin ice.

I started buying steak dinners at one restaurant and Italian dinners at another trying to pitch people on why they needed to sell equities and leveraged real estate investments while shifting to treasuries and GNMAs. I had clients bring friends. More clients fired me than their friends hired me.

By spring of 2008 I was liquidating mutual funds and holding cash. My brokerage contacted me and asked what I was doing. I told them I expected a major correction and they told me that holding cash was not an investment.

They told me to buy something. I'm pretty sure they didn't really like that my trading commissions had dropped. (Have you heard me rant about how about 80% of the financial industry is a scam and a skim?)

So, I started buying U.S. Treasury and GNMA mutual funds. It didn't cross my mind to just buy the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) at the time.

I wasn't really using ETFs until a bit later, when I discovered the ProShares UltraShort Financials ETF (SKF) in August 2008. I made a couple mediocre trades in that ETF and gave up trying to trade such wicked volatility.

In January 2009, my firm was a year or two into using TD Ameritrade as a clearing firm. We had a meeting where some new features were laid out on the overhead (yep, the overhead) and started running through screens.

One of the screens was all the brokers performance for 2008. It was meant to show we were all in the same horrible boat, except, when it got to my name, which was about fifth to last in the firm of around 65 brokers, I showed a positive 12% return for 2012.

You would think it was because I discovered the short ETF, but it was almost entirely due to holding more cash than I did in the Dot-com multiyear meltdown. Asset allocation mattered more than trading prowess.

Sell Almost Everything Before The Coronavirus Crash

Before the Coronavirus Crash I was ahead in the game. I already thought 2020 would be a rough year due to valuations and middle of the road Federal Reserve policy (merely trickling in some Repo money). But, this is what really gave me an edge:

Coronavirus Crash (Kirk Spano)

On my Investing 2020s webinars, I twice headlined with "Sell Almost Everything" before the carnage began. This article on Seeking Alpha pulled the valuation and Coronavirus ideas together:

Coronavirus Is A Match That Lit The Overvaluation Tinder

So, going into the remarkably fast and deep correction, I was about 75% in cash. I lost almost nothing and made it back fast with picks like these:

April 2020 Stock Picks (Kirk Spano)

Those are posted on TipRanks. There were also favorite REITs:

April 2020 REIT Picks (Kirk Spano)

All of those picks were posted in my investment letter Margin of Safety Investing on April 14, 2020. Some things I got right, some I got wrong or less right. Take a look.