Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When I last covered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) for Seeking Alpha in November last year the biotech's share price had recently spiked to $33, and market cap valuation to $4.7bn on rumors it had become an acquisition target for a Big Pharma - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) were thought to be the 2 most likely bidders, although Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Biogen (BIIB) had also been mentioned in relation to a deal.

Aurinia's lead and only commercial product is Lupkynis, which won an FDA approval in Lupus Nephritis ("LN") - a chronic autoimmune condition that causes permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, potentially resulting in kidney failure, dialysis, or death - in January last year.

Lupkynis - used in combo with Standard of Care ("SoC") medication Mycophenolate Mofetil ("MMF"), an immunosuppressive agent, met its pivotal trial primary endpoint of higher renal response rate at 52 weeks versus placebo, and met several secondary endpoints also, such as bringing the urinary protein-to-creatinine ratio down faster.

The product does come with boxed safety warning from the FDA - in its pivotal study, the incidence of patients' experiencing a serious adverse event (becoming very sick) was around 1 in 5 - advising about the increased risk of developing lymphomas, serious infections, nephrotoxicity, hypertension and neurotoxicity amongst other conditions - but nevertheless, analysts believed the drug is capable of peak sales of ~$1.1bn.

That's the reason that Bristol Myers Squibb apparently registered interest in acquiring the company, whilst GSK's interest stemmed from the fact that it's Benlysta therapy - an injectable - had won approval in LN 2 months prior to Lupkynis. Acquiring Aurinia would have given the UK Pharma dominance in the LN market - only Lupkynis and Benlysta have been approved (although other drugs are prescribed off-label) to date - although the deal may have failed on anti-competitive grounds.

Instead Aurinia completed a $250m fundraising in November last year - damaging its own share price, which had been buoyant on takeover rumors - and its management has either opted - or been forced due to a lack of concrete M&A deals - to go it alone.

This is clearly not the path the market wanted Aurinia to go down - M&A speculation frequently lifted the stock price, whilst management's forecasts for 2022 sales of $115m to $135m when announcing FY21 earnings - $45.6m revenues for the year 2021 - in late February dropped the share price <$11.

Presently, Aurinia stock trades at $11.84 per share, after management announced Q1'22 earnings - with just $21.6m earned, which was blamed on the Omicron outbreak - and reiterated FY22 guidance earlier this month. That translates to a forward Price to Sales ("P/S") ratio of ~13x which for me is not low enough to make Aurinia stock attractive, and is one of several reasons why I would caution against buying the company at the present time.

In Q1'22, for example, Aurinia made a net loss of $37.6m. Although the company is cash rich, with cash and investments of ~$450m, its first mover advantage - along with Benlysta - in LN may not last long.

Drugs in development to treat Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - the disease which leads to LN - include Eli Lilly (LLY) and Incyte's (INCY) Olumiant, Biogen's Dapirolizumab, Roche's Gazvyra (also targeting LN directly) and Immupharma's (OTC:IMMPF) Lupuzor, while Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Tremfya, and Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx may also be repurposed to treat the condition, whilst BMY's Deucravacitinb and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Anifrolumab are also in the running for a potential approval.

Granted, none of these have the same mechanism of action ("MoA") as Lupkynis - which binds to the protein calcineurin, helping prevent the proliferation of T-cells by the immune system which lead to inflammation and kidney damage, and is orally available, as opposed to an injectable - but such a flood of potential market entrants, with comparatively much larger sales and marketing budgets than Aurinia - is troubling, in my view.

It's true that Lupkynis may win an approval in Europe in the second half of this year, but it is Aurinia's partner Otsuka - the Japanese Pharma - that will reap most of the benefits here, with Aurinia in line for a potential $30m milestone payment, plus low double digit royalties on sales.

Finally, it has been a long-term struggle for Aurinia to secure any kind of approval for the active ingredient in Lupkynis - Voclosporin - as I wrote in my last post:

Voclosporin's approval in LN has been the exception rather than the rule for this drug. In its 2020 10K statement, Aurinia lists a number of other indications in which the drug has failed clinical trials or development discontinued. These include Psoriasis (one of two pivotal studies failed to show statistically significant effect), kidney transplantation (showed superiority against Tacrolimus, but discontinued owing to changing market dynamics, Tacrolimus' patent expiry), Dry Eye Syndrome (failed to achieve efficacy endpoints), and Focal Segmentation Glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS") (discontinued owing to a lack of patient enrollment.

That is not to suggest that Lupkynis is not a useful or effective product, but I wonder if there are genuinely blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales on the table in LN.

Even if Lupkynis were to earn e.g. $400 - $500m sales in Fy23, its present market cap would not look too low, based on a forward P/S ratio of ~4.5x, which is about standard for a commercialized Pharma concern.

In the rest of this note, I'll take a deeper dive look at Q1'22 results, and managements' analysis of Lupkynis' performance in the marketplace and opportunities going forward, before discussing where I see the company's share price in a 18-24 months' time.

COVID Impacted Q1'22 Provides Reasons To Be Cheerful - And Fearful

As mentioned above, management blamed a slowdown in patient starts on Lupkynis on the omicron outbreak, with CEO Peter Greenleaf commenting during the company's Q1'22 earnings call:

we experienced a slowdown in patient start forms starting in December given the impact of COVID-19 on prescribers and patients. Many patients faced arrays in refilling prescriptions and many were unable to attend physician appointments on a normalized schedule.

Next quarter ought to be much better, Greenleaf promised however, based on a visible uptick in March:

Exiting the quarter though, we began to see considerable improvements and encouraging trends within our commercial results. First, prescribing has increased significantly. And in fact, we experienced a monthly record high for patient start forms in March, as well as notable improvements in prescription refill rates. In the quarter ending March 31, 2022 we added 461 new patient start forms as compared to 257 recorded in the first quarter of 2021. With a clear upturn since the start of the year, we now stand at 647 total prescription start forms as of Friday, May 6 since the start of the year. Conversion rates and patient access to drug also remain robust and are at the highest level since launch. Patient start form conversion rates are now at 80% for after 90-days.

Greenleaf says that 1,071 patients were using Lupkynis at the end of March, and that 90% of patients had access to the drug via - presumably reimbursable - health plans, and that 70% of patients were remaining on the therapy beyond 6 months.

That certainly seems like strong progress, but then again, when we consider net realizable revenue per patient is estimated to be $65k, that translates to "only" ~$70m of potential revenues.

Lupkynis was only launched 1 year ago, and it may take time for the drug to increase its market share, but with that said, CEO Greenleaf also told analysts, branded awareness is now at 90%, meaning almost everyone who might need Lupkynis is already likely to be aware of its existence.

I have not even factored in a potential 30% patient withdrawal rate after 6 months, or mentioned the fact that the $65k realizable revenue per patient is a target rather than a reality, or that Aurinia may be making a loss on each new patient acquired relative to marketing spend. Aurinia has grown itself from a 50-employee company in 2020, to a >300-employee company, meaning that losses may increase before they narrow.

Management view its market opportunity as up to 80-100k patients, so from that perspective at least, there is a significant amount of market share up for grabs - more than enough for blockbuster sales - but each new market entrant is likely to make the competition more fierce, and there could be 3 or 4 of those in 2-3 years' time based on progress being made by Roche, AstraZeneca, BMY et al.

Early data has suggested that GSK's Benlysta is favored amongst rheumatologists, while nephrologists, hunting for a better solution that Benlysta - first approved in SLE in 2011 - prefer to try a newer option in the hope of better results.

Last week, Aurinia was able to release data from its own long-term AURORA 2 study showing that Lupkynis is safe and well tolerated by patients for up to 3 years to treatment, leading to a "a clinically relevant preservation of kidney function in LN patients.

It's possible, however, that we are already seeing a trend towards Benlysta as Standard of Care ("SoC"), and Lupkynis as a last resort. Given the marketing power of GSK, who have been in direct contact with physicians in this field for more than a decade, perhaps that is not so surprising.

Aurinia's Other Issues - Declining Sequential Revenues, Single Asset Risk, Aversion To M&A

It is worth noting that Aurinia's revenues actually declined sequentially between Q4'21 and Q1'22, from $23.4m, to $21.6m, despite its patient numbers growing from 884, to 1,071. CEO Greenleaf responded to an analyst's question about this on the earnings call as follows:

with patient insurer plan changes, with the COVID impact and patients, not picking up prescriptions due to that, as we mentioned in the call, refill rates were lower. So even though we increased the number, the net revenue per patient in the quarter went down.

It is a plausible explanation, but equally, it is not an ideal metric, when you are selling Lupkynis as a potential blockbuster, to see sales shrinking quarter-on-quarter after only 1 year on the market. Aurinia is aiming to sell ~10x more product per quarter than it is doing currently, and that seems like a huge amount of ground to make up, especially after an aggressive, and no doubt expensive marketing campaign has already been rolled out.

As much as management are promising that matters will improve with each passing quarter, there are downside risks too, such as higher patient discontinuation rates, or shrinking adherence rates.

More generally, there is always substantial risk attached to investing in a company with a single product - after all, it would only take one new product launch, and a head-to-head win on efficacy and safety, for physicians to abandon Lupkynis in favour of the newer therapy.

Aurinia does have 2 other assets in development - AUR200, an FC fusion protein indicated for autoimmune conditions, and AUR300, a novel peptide therapeutic addressing inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, but neither of these drugs has entered the clinic - both are awaiting their Investigational New Drug approvals from the FDA.

As such, it may have disappointed a few investors to hear CEO Greenleaf respond to a question about M&A opportunities as follows:

making sure everybody's clear, our priority number one is LUPKYNIS U.S. launch and globalization of LUPKYNIS and nothing steering our head away from that. We’ll keep you posted on progress on the business development front.

With ~$450m of cash to deploy, Aurinia's CEO has practically ruled out an acquisition, albeit suggesting that in-licensing a new drug could be a possibility, and stated that he is all-in on Lupkynis.

There is no guidance for FY23, so it's difficult to know how much management thinks it can grow sales of Lupkynis year-on-year, but my expectation is that a huge quarter will be required in Q2'22 to maintain Aurinia's current valuation of $1.7bn, because my conviction would be that there are not too many commercial stage biotechs out there trading at a P/S ratio of 13-15x.

Conclusion - A Promising Drug But A Potentially Tough Outlook With Management Already Feeling The Heat

This post may feel a little harsh on Aurinia and Lupkynis - management has done superbly well to a bring a differentiated treatment option to market in area of unmet need - and in fairness to the company, the ingredients for success are certainly still there. A large market, a first mover advantage, and plenty of cash for sales and marketing.

In the context of the prevailing bear market conditions for biotechs, however, where investors are unwilling to finance losses and are looking for safe havens, I can't help but feel Aurinia looks a little overvalued.

As discussed above, there are several reason for this. Lupkynis' potential use as a later stage drug, with Benlysta ruling the early and mid-stage roost thanks to its familiarity with physicians, potential new market entrants and the erosion of Aurinia's first mover advantage, shrinking quarter-on-quarter revenues, single asset risk, an unwillingness to diversify the pipeline, and the failure of Voclosporin in other indications.

I don't think investors will take kindly to anything other than a substantial sales uplift when Q2'22 revenues are announced - there will be no excuses this time - although I am not saying Aurinia is unable to deliver a blow-out sales quarter, and there are $30m of potential milestone revenues on the table if approval in the EU is secured.

With that said, however, Lupkynis came to market with analysts looking for blockbuster sales, and that looks a long way off, while the prospects of Aurinia becoming an M&A target appear to be receding as potential buyer's in-house drugs progress towards approval.

Of course, those Big Pharma drugs may fail, and in that scenario, quickly purchasing Aurinia and its commercialized product would then likely seem like a good face-saving exercise. I can't see that happening in 2022, however - I think Aurinia and Lupkynis will likely make steady progress towards its guided revenues, while its cash position is eroded by net losses.

That scenario, although not necessarily disastrous for the company long-term - perhaps Lupkynis will prove worthy of SoC status after patients and physicians have had longer exposure - makes me a little bearish on Aurinia stock in 2022.

I think a market cap value of $1.25bn - $1.5bn may be more suitable for a company that has to tackle some tough issues across the rest of the year, although many investors may feel confident that M&A speculation can send the share price soaring at any time.