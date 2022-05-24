A Server room piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Most of us can quickly conclude that human society is dependent on the internet, and this is especially true as our most critical infrastructure is going online such as banking, healthcare and even grocery deliveries. This has also caused internet traffic to boom and, as a result, VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) has seen its bottom line ride the trend up since the conventional internet's existence by routing DNS traffic and offering domain name services.

With stable earnings growth throughout many years, it has qualified for a long-term investment - but only at lower prices.

Company overview

VeriSign primarily operates and maintains the internet's domain name system which routes internet traffic between devices communicating via the internet and the associated internet infrastructure. Also, VeriSign provides hosting services and more for the well-known top-level domains .edu, .com, .net, .cc, .gov, and many more.

With a story intertwined with that of the internet's, it was originally spun off RSA Security in 1995 and it later bought Network Solutions which operated the range of top-level domains that VeriSign continues to operate today.

Operations

It is safe to say that the internet is not new anymore - about 5 billion people, or about 63 percent of the world's population, are connected to the internet. Unfortunately, this means the most expensive explosive growth for VeriSign is in the rear mirror. Nonetheless, VeriSign continues to operate the DNS system which has only seen its traffic steadily increase. Also, VeriSign also benefits heavily off domain renewals which are required in order to have a website online.

What is also noteworthy from an investment perspective is the company's relatively high and stable operating margins of 52-65% during the last 10 years. This means the company's earnings have been stable and growing for a long time with an average earnings growth rate of 10.5 percent per year during the last 10 years as can be seen in the following bar chart. The results have been retrieved from Morningstar:

With data from Morningstar

The stable earnings growth is also reflected in the number of registered .com names and .net names. Those are also steadily growing by about 4 percent per year, as can be seen in the following chart from their Q1 2022 earnings call presentation:

From VeriSign's Q1 Earnings conference call presentation

The renewal rate for domains registered with VeriSign is in the 75-80 percent range, meaning most domains are being renewed every year to extend the ownership of a particular domain name.

Latest quarterly results

Regarding the latest Q1 2022 earnings, VeriSign delivers what investors would like to see from a long-term investment: a slow but sure increase in all the right places. It reported a revenue for the quarter of $347 MM vs. $324 MM in Q1 2020, which amounts to a 7.2% change in one year with the same margin of 65.3%. This is recent proof that the firm can scale its business despite exogenous shocks, such as COVID-19. With respect to this, though, one might criticize the fact that their revenue growth and earnings growth have grown slower than recent CPI prints of 8%+.

Increased internet usage

As mentioned earlier, although it would be reasonable to see the amount of domain name registrations stagnate further or at least decrease a bit, it is also sound to expect our devices, IoT and ourselves to utilize the internet even more in the future. This translates into more usage of VeriSign's DNS.

This trend is also amplified by even more people in predominantly developing countries coming online and utilizing DNS. For example, Nigeria - Africa's fastest-growing economy - has an internet penetration rate of about 51 percent, whereas the U.S. has quite a higher rate at 92 percent.

Moat and competitors

Many companies around the world provide hosting and DNS services around the world. So, what distinguishes VeriSign from the other players in this field?

The fact that VeriSign owns the most famous domains, .net, .com, and so on, means that they effectively are the only choice for organizations wanting a reputable-sounding URL for their website. This offers VeriSign a competitive advantage and it also serves as an intangible asset moat, meaning it can charge more because of them being the only firm offering hosting with those domains.

VeriSign also has an intangible asset moat to their DNS division in terms of their ownership of 2 of the 13 existing internet root servers which help connect IP addresses with URLs. Other root server operators include universities, government bodies, internet organizations, and - perhaps most noteworthy to investors - Cogent Communications (CCOI), which is also a large communications company (although it lacks a domain name hosting division like VeriSign). This makes VeriSign's revenues better diversified.

Given that for most of us it's quite complicated to launch a website, it is also safe to say that VeriSign's domain hosting division contains a High Switching Costs moat. It would be quite troublesome and resource-demanding to switch internet domains, not to mention the inconvenience it is to website visitors to have to find a new URL for the same webpage. This is also true for the U.S. government and university websites, which would have to switch the well-known endings .gov and .edu, respectively.

Risks

As a company operating in the realm of the internet, it should be no surprise that VeriSign's infrastructure is a desirable target for cyberattacks. The company has suffered from a number of these attacks, and as such, they are very aware of the ubiquitous threat. They are actively researching ways to improve security of their DNS and hosting services. The data centers and physical infrastructure do also theoretically constitute a vulnerability in the case of power failures or other damage.

There's also always the risk that technological innovation in the DNS space at competitors renders VeriSign uncompetitive. Because of increased competition in the domain space, other domains might begin to win popularity over more traditional ones such as .com and .net. This is perhaps what we're already seeing among new technology startups that have begun registering with domains such as .io, .ml, and .ai.

Valuation

Looked at in isolation, VeriSign's balance sheet appears questionable at best due to its negative equity. But considering VeriSign's business model and long history of solid earnings reveal, that discounting free cash flows back is the wisest thing to do. By making three different models and assigning probabilities to them, I can gain a simple answer as to whether this is a buy for me or not.

I use a discount rate of 8% and an average of the last two free cash flow numbers as my starting point for all three scenarios. In the first scenario, I assume a growth rate of 5% per year for the first 5 years and 4% for the subsequent 5-10 years. This is the best-case scenario. I also use the market's current price/free cash flow ratio, which is about 25.

Best-case scenario

Made with data from Morningstar

With these assumptions, I arrive at an intrinsic value per share of $142 for the best-case scenario. This would indicate mild overvaluation and forward returns of -14% from the current stock price of $165 (at the time of writing this).

Base-case scenario

For the base-case scenario, I use a growth rate of 3% for the first 5 years and 1% for the subsequent 5-10 years. Also, I use an exit multiple of 15, which is more in line with conservative value investments.

Made with data from Morningstar

In this scenario, I end up with an intrinsic value per share of about $94.2. This indicates a downside of about 43% from current price levels of $165.

Worst-case scenario

Here, I have assumed a 1% growth for the first 5 years and a negative 1% growth rate for the subsequent 5-10 years. Also, I have used a terminal multiple of 10, which is where traditional value investments are found at or below.

Made with data from Morningstar

The downside from here is about 53%.

Probabilities

To consolidate these three scenarios, I will now assign probabilities to each of them happening and calculate the value of "betting" on VeriSign's stock:

Made with data from Morningstar.com

I have chosen a relatively large chance of both the base-case and worst-case scenarios happening, as I believe paying current multiples do not justify alternatives as well as stock market participants' tendency to not accept high multiples forever. Take, for example, paying a 25 price/free cash flow. That would amount to a 4% free cash flow yield, only 1% higher than where the secure 30-year U.S. treasury yield is currently. Also, the increasing inflationary headwinds mean that central banks must tighten to bring inflation down. This has a history of hurting firms' free cash flows at the same time as safer and better yielding investments emerge. Although I see a chance of this happening, the shorter-term investment sentiment is quite negative, at least according to CNN's Fear & Greed Index. Therefore, I would not be surprised to see a bounce in an asset like VeriSign's stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VeriSign has a great business with moats in both the DNS industry and domain name industry. In my opinion, this makes it a dependable stock to hold for the long term. But, personally, I can't justify paying such multiples as the stock market demands currently.

I think it would be smart to add VeriSign to a watch list and hopefully pick it up at a favorable price in the future.