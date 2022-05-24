Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

There has been a lot of chatter at the Evidence Lab towers recently about the communication services sector. We've been keeping half an eye on defensives since the beginning of the year but as we finally approach the first bear market since 2020, they have taken our full attention. One name which keeps getting banded round the office is Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), the entertainment conglomerate, and after its inclusion in Morgan Stanley's list of stocks to weather a bear market, we thought it might be time for someone to actually sit down and take a closer look. As this is the first time we're covering the stock, we're going to look at what the company does, take a look at the most recent financial publication, and try and identify key drivers and risks, before finishing with our internal valuation.

Who are they?

Comcast is a communication, media and technology company which is listed on the NASDAQ and has a market capitalization of $192 billion at the time of writing. Its business can be broken down into the following categories:

Cable communications: which includes broadband, video, voice, and wireless;

NBCUniversal: which includes media, studios, and theme parks;

Sky: the satellite television media group;

The different business are broken down by revenue and EBITDA in the snap below.

2021 consolidated results (Comcast)

Recent results

We looked at Comcast's Q1 results to get an idea of how they are faring in this environment of inflationary pressure. Compared to their Q1 results in 2021, this year's first quarter was very positive. Revenues increased by 14% to $31 billion, adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.8% to $9.15 billion, and adjusted net income grew by 10.5% coming in at $3.9 billion. Looking deeper at the sectors, we can see that Cable and Communications, which make up the large bulk of revenues and EBITDA, enjoyed 6.5% growth in EBITDA, driven in large by increases in broadband, business services, wireless and advertising, offsetting the decline in video and voice. NBCUniversal also enjoyed huge revenue growth thanks to the winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, and theme park reopening, but some of this growth was offset by higher programming costs. Overall the segment grew EBITDA by 7.4%. Sky on the other hand experienced great growth YoY almost doubling EBITDA margin and growing by 71%, thanks to advertising strength and lower sports rights costs.

Group CEO Brian Roberts commented "In cable, we are increasing the capacity of our broadband network and providing our customers with cutting-edge equipment that delivers the best in-home experience. Our media business is performing well, and the scale of our reach is underscored by our successful broadcast of the Super Bowl and the Olympics in the same week. These events were viewed by more than 200 million people in the U.S. across NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock, which had an exceptional quarter. Our recovery from the pandemic at theme parks has been fantastic and shows no signs of slowing down. And, at Sky, we are pleased with our consistently strong results in the U.K. and continued improvement in Germany and Italy,"

(Source: Comcast 1st Quarter 2022 Results)

Looking forward

Objectively, Comcast enjoyed a fruitful first quarter but if we look closer, one might notice some one-off or annual events (Olympics, Super Bowl) which have offset a negative backdrop. Comcast experienced softness in broadband customer net additions and expects this to continue through the first half of 2022. This is attributable to low move and connect activity, in part also thanks to Covid, and also rising competition from fiber and fixed wireless providers. Here at the Lab we think that this will continue throughout 2022 as we expect competition to get tougher. This could lead to Comcast cutting prices and increasing CAPEX to compete against competitors who have already invested in spectrum and fiber.

Comcast has already indicated that it is spending as fast as it can to improve their network so we don't expect an increase. In Q1 we saw CAPEX at $1.9 billion, on par with the previous year. Where the Company is employing excess capital is in share buybacks. As well as paying dividends totaling $1.2 billion, the Company also completed share buybacks worth $3 billion in Q1. With a hardcore value contingent in our offices here, this leaves us a bit ambivalent.

Valuation

Just looking at the Comcast stock price (blue) compared to key comms competitors Verizon (red) and AT&T (green) we can see a big discount since the start of the year.

Stock price vs key competitors (investing)

We see tough times ahead for Comcast predicting loss of customers switching in favor of fiber. Should this lead Comcast to abandon their cable upgrade and choose to pursue a fiber network, this would mean more intense CAPEX and less cash available for share buybacks; a move that in the long run might be a winning one, but could definitely cause some mid-term headaches. With an EV/EBITDA finally hovering around the peer average of 8x, we think that the rerating has been justified up to now. We rate the stock as a hold in light of the global macro situation and will continue to monitor the broadband additions closely in future quarters.