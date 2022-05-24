simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

It's been just over six months since I wrote my article on Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), where I suggested that investors eschew shares and buy calls. To be clear, I strongly recommended against buying these shares, but for people who insisted on remaining long this seemingly perpetual loss-making machine, I recommended calls because these were a less risky way to "play" this stock. Since putting out that recommendation, the shares are down just under 41% against a loss of about 15.6% for the S&P 500.

I thought I'd review this company again for a few reasons. First, and most importantly, I'll never pass up an opportunity to brag, and there's fertile ground here. Second, a stock trading at $53 is, by definition, less risky than the same stock when it's trading at $89, so it might be worth changing my tune here. I'll make that determination by reviewing the updated financials and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I should also write that the possibility of a takeover makes the timing pretty relevant in my view. Finally, I recommended calls to people who insisted on remaining long here, and I need to check out how that trade worked out. I think there are valuable lessons to be had there.

In case you missed the title of this article, or passed the three bullet points above without reading them, I'll share my thoughts on this stock upfront with my "thesis statement" article. I consider this stock to be a bad investment, and I think any acquiring company would be wise to consider the perpetual losses here before paying an enormous premium. The strong negative relationship between revenue and net income lingers and has hit r=-0.91. Owners (i.e., shareholders) are compensated by what's leftover after employees, suppliers, governments, etc. are paid, so why buy this? A question I posed earlier remains unanswered and hangs over this investment like a pall in my view. Here it is: if growing sales won't lead to profits, what will? In spite of all of this, the shares remain relatively expensive in my view. They're cheaper than they were when I last reviewed this name, but "cheaper" is not the same thing as "cheap." All of this said, there are some people who think the shares can rise from current levels, driven higher by a buyout. If you have this view, I would recommend calls in lieu of shares. This strategy worked out less badly for investors in the past, and so I'd recommend it again.

Financial Snapshot

In each of my previous articles on this name, I posed the question: if growing sales won't lead to growing profits, what will? That question summed up and sums up my take on this business. It's troubled because the more it sells, the greater its losses. This disturbing trend remains very much on display per the latest financials. In spite of a 15% increase in sales during the first quarter of 2022 relative to the same period in 2021, loss from operations increased 22% from the year-ago period. In spite of the 15% uptick in sales, sales and marketing, R&D, and G&A expenses increased by 27.5%, 16.2%, and 9% respectively. This is a trend I identified years ago, and it lingers. For the stats nerds among you, I calculated the nine-year correlation between revenue and net loss and found that r=-0.91. That is one of the strongest negative relationships between sales and net income I've seen. Most troubling, in my view, is the fact that the strong negative relationship has persisted for so long.

If you were starting to get the sense that this is a financial black hole of sorts, take heart in the fact that, while it's been bad for owners, it's been relatively profitable for employees. Stock-based compensation, for instance, has grown at a CAGR of ~14% since 2013, which is gratifying to see. While stock-based compensation per employee dropped slightly in 2021 relative to 2020, it was still 202% greater than it was in 2014. Also, you may be happy to learn that per employee stock-based compensation during the first quarter of 2022 was 10% higher than the same period in 2021, so I have faith that the good times are here again.

Lastly, because the company has launched a series of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives in 2021, I am absolutely certain that this per employee stock based compensation is equitably distributed throughout the firm, and isn't concentrated in the hands of the people in the "C suite." If you're a shareholder, my hope is that this lessens the sting somewhat.

For my part, I consider the ongoing negative relationship between revenue and net income to be too much to take. I think the company should be disqualified from consideration unless we can buy it at a very, very steep discount.

Q2 Holdings Financials (Q2 Holdings investor relations)

The Stock

I've made the point that a stock is quite distinct from the underlying business to the point of tedium. If you think that I'm not willing to go beyond "tedium", you don't know me very well. Stocks are distinct from businesses. They're not the same thing at all, and so to think of them as a singular is muddled in my view. The business buys a number of inputs, including labour, performs value-adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit, or a loss as in the case of Q2. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded instrument that reflects the crowd's aggregate belief about the long-term prospects for a given company. The crowd changes its views very frequently which is what drives the share price up and down. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns, or the smaller their losses. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name, and you probably want to try to avoid buying when the crowd is optimistic about a given name. This is easier said than done.

If you read me frequently, you know that I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market, and its own history.

In the previous article on this name, I became even more sour than usual by the fact that the price to CFO was sitting around 457, and investors were paying about 10.3 times sales for the stock. Things are cheaper now, per the following, but "cheaper" is certainly not the same as "cheap." Given the following, I think investors would be wise to continue to avoid this name.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Options As Way to "Play" Takeout Rumours

The point has been made - sometimes aggressively so - that not everyone agrees with me. I am as shocked as you. Anyway, it may be the case that some people think there's value here based on a potential purchase of the company. After all, talk of takeovers gets people excited, and they may be interested in taking a flyer based on such rumours.

In my view, the merger potential is the only reason someone should consider taking a long position here. That puts investors on the horns of a dilemma, though. I'm old enough to remember stocks jumping on the news of a merger, and then crashing back to Earth when those rumours prove to be fiction. For this reason, I wouldn't want to invest too much capital here in case the merger talk proves to be just some hot air. On the other hand, if I were optimistic about this, I'd want to capture most of the upside. Call options are perfect tools for this position in my view. If a buyout happens, the call owner captures much of the upside. If the merger doesn't, the call owner will suffer less than the stockholder.

In case you don't have your "Doyle's Trades" almanac in front of you, I'll remind you that in the article on Q2 before last, I recommended the August 2021 calls with a strike of $55 for $7.80, and the investors who bought those earned $22 per share on their investment at substantially less risk than shareholders. In my latest article, I recommended the May 2022 calls with a strike of $90 for $10.50. While these expired worthless, the $10.50 lost by call owners was far less than the approximately $37 per share loss suffered by stockholders. I like to try to repeat relative success when I can, so I'm recommending investors apply the same strategy again. Given the lack of dividend, the opportunity cost of this strategy is low in my estimation.

In terms of specifics, I would recommend the November 2022 call with a strike of $55. This is currently priced at $3.80-$8.50, which I think is a reasonable premium. Even if the call owner takes the ask price on these they'll be better off in my view. If the shares rise dramatically from here, the call owner will benefit. If the rumours fizzle out, the call owner will suffer, but will likely suffer less than the stockholder. I like trades where the upside is relatively high, and the downside is small and known, so calls make sense in my view.

Finally, I feel the need to state this case again. I'm not a fan of this company or this stock, and so I won't be participating in this trade. I suggest the "calls in lieu of shares" strategy to only those people who insist on staying long here.

Conclusion

In my view, the company is not investable, given the persistently strong negative relationship between sales and income. The more this company sells, the greater its losses, and that's not great for owners in my view. That said, there's a chance that the stock will "pop" some more given that it may be taken over. If you want to place a bet on that, I would recommend buying the calls above in lieu of shares. They give you most of the upside at a fraction of the risk. I'd conclude with a note of caution, though. An acquiring company will not pay an infinite price for this perpetual loss maker. Even if the shares are acquired, they may not be acquired at an attractive price (from the shareholder's perspective), so I'd recommend, once again, that you keep your exposure limited here. If you insist on staying long against my advice, buy calls.