Everyone is familiar with the Biblical tale of Adam and Eve, found in Genesis, chapters 2 and 3. In the beginning of human experience, so the story goes, the first woman (tempted by the serpent) chose to eat fruit from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. She then shared some of it with the first man. Once we humans thus gained the ability to distinguish good from evil, we saw how truly appalling our behavior is, and we were kicked out of the Garden of Eden. That fateful fruit is commonly represented as an apple (though the Bible never calls it that), and the apple has become a symbol of temptation.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is a tempting proposition right now, and I am considering taking a bite. If you would like to gain or increase your exposure to hotel REITs, this might be a good time. In the near term, there may still be further weakness in the REIT world, and for risk assets in general, but the upside potential far outweighs the downside risk at this point, in my honest opinion.

The hotel REIT sector is outperforming the REIT average of (-18.26)% by a wide margin thus far in 2022.

Hoya Capital

Apple Hospitality was the first hotel REIT to restore its dividend after the pandemic and is the only company in the sector that pays at or above the REIT average. Here are the top 5:

Company Dividend Yield Apple Hospitality (APLE) 3.87% Host Hotels (HST) 1.29% InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) 0.79% Braemar Hotels (BHR) 0.75% Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.68% REIT average 3.28%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

On January 26, I gave this company a Buy rating, albeit with a small allocation. Since that time, APLE has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), but that isn't saying much. The VNQ has lost (-18.26%) on its share price in 2022, while APLE has outperformed, only by virtue of losing less (-3.90%).

Data by YCharts

So, how is this company doing now? Which direction is it headed?

Meet the company

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT is a 14-year-old company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with a market cap of $3.6 billion. The company owns and operates a mostly upscale portfolio of 219 rooms-focused hotels in 36 U.S. states.

Geographic distribution of APLE hotels (APLE website)

Apple hotels span 15 brands, including high-end names like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, and the average hotel is about 5 years old. The geographic mix includes all the primary markets, and quite a few secondary, as you can see from the map above. For example, they own hotels not only in Denver but also Colorado Springs. Not only in Dallas and Houston, but also in Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso. I'll bet you can't even name some of the cities dotted on that map!

APLE Hotel Brands (Company investor presentation)

APLE also opportunistically sells underperforming hotels. In 2020 and 2021 combined, it divested 26 buildings, for a reward of $290 million. This compares to only 8 hotels acquired in 2021, for a cost of $361.5 million.

You will also notice that APLE hotels are a bit more concentrated across the southern half of the U.S. than the northern half. This is an important point. Most hotel demand right now results from leisure pursuits. In the winter, southern locations do very well. In the summer, however, it might be a different story.

Business demand is down and remains down. This results from at least two factors:

Widespread adoption of teleconferencing technology makes a lot of former business travel obsolete, as businesspeople can meet and discuss things for much cheaper from the comfort of their office. The cost of fuel has run up substantially, making travel more expensive for everybody.

The latter factor is probably temporary, but the former is probably long-term, perhaps permanent.

Weekday versus Weekend Occupancy rates (APLE investor presentation)

Quarterly Results Are In

YoY (year over year) comparisons for APLE were pretty easy this quarter, and a little misleading, because the three months ending March 31, 2021 were awful for the entire hotel REIT industry. For example, this quarter, APLE's adjusted EBITDAre is up 186.7% YoY, modified funds from operations up 600%, etc. Net income and cash flows are in the black this quarter, after being in the red in Q1 2021, and net profits came in at 8 cents per share. The company increased its share count by only about 2% over the past 12 months, to avoid diluting shareholder value.

APLE website

Importantly, Revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached 98% of its pre-pandemic March 2019 levels, while occupancy for late February came in at 74%, still slightly down compared to the full-year 2019 rate of 77%.

Growth Metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap. They look pretty messy, because of the outsized effect COVID had on hotel REITs.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $392 $361 $13 $205 -- FFO Growth % -- (-8.0) (-96.4) 1477.9 (-19.43) FFO per share $1.72 $1.63 $0.09 $0.93 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-5.3) (-94.5) 933.3 (-18.53) TCFO (millions) $405 $382 $27 $218 -- TCFO Growth % -- (-5.7) (-93.0) 707.4 (-18.65) Market Cap (billions) $3.19 $3.63 $2.88 $3.68 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 13.8 (-20.7) 27.8 4.88

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

COVID dealt this company, and every other hotel REIT, a deadly blow. APLE's revenue and cash flow were almost obliterated, and APLE is just now recovering, but it is coming roaring back. Revenue and cash flow are still substantially lower than they were in 2018, but market cap has actually grown a little, from $3.19 billion to $3.68 billion.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-yr CAGR APLE share price May 20 $16.16 $9.60 $15.27 $15.52 -- APLE share price Gain % -- (-40.6) 59.1 1.6 (-1.34) VNQ share price May 20 $86.59 $72.53 $97.98 $94.83 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-14.3) 35.1 (-3.2) 3.08

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

Balance Sheet Metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics, which are particularly important for any hotel REIT right now. APLE's numbers are top-notch, with a steely liquidity ratio of 2.97, low 30% debt ratio, and low Debt/EBITDA of 4.7.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating APLE 2.97 30% 4.7 -- Hotel REIT avg 1.92 40% 12.4 -- Overall REIT avg 1.90 25% 4.9 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

The weighted average interest rate on APLE's $1.4 billion debt is 3.46%, with a weighted average maturity of just 3 years. The company has about $41 million in cash and equivalents and $349 million available through its revolving credit facility.

Company investor presentation

Dividend Metrics

As noted before, APLE was the first hotel REIT to restore its dividend and pays by far the highest yield of any company in that sector, and even exceeds the REIT average. The Dividend Score may be misleading, as it is heavily influenced by the pandemic-driven dividend slash of Q1 2021.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety APLE 3.87% -20.6% 1.94 40% A+ Hotel REITs 0.85% -31.9% 0.27 10% C REITs overall 3.28% 5.6% 3.86 59% C

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation Metrics

The price on APLE is appropriately cheap at 10.4x FFO, and the company trades at an 18.3% discount to NAV (net asset value). With an above-average dividend Yield, APLE is a very tempting value proposition.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV APLE 1.94 10.4 (-18.3)% Hotel REIT average 0.27 12.2 (-20.2)% Overall REIT average 3.86 19.2 (-5.0)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

If you want exposure to the hotel REIT sector, this is a good company to start with, and this may be a good time to get in.

What Could Go Wrong?

Hotel REITs are very sensitive to small changes in supply and demand conditions. Even in normal times, they operate with an adjusted NOI that is the lowest in REITdom. Thus, a reversal in the supply chain, or any event that hampers demand, such as another nasty COVID mutation (or God forbid, a new pandemic), could significantly impede all hotel REITs.

Additionally, hotel profitability is closely related to travel, so anything that restricts people's willingness or ability to travel would adversely affect Apple Hospitality, along with other hotel stocks.

Hotels are labor-intensive, and personnel shortages or stoppages could adversely affect operating costs. There is a nationwide labor crunch in progress, as a lot of people sent home from work by the pandemic found there are better ways to make a living. Expect labor costs to rise for all U.S. businesses, and the push toward artificial intelligence to kick into a higher gear.

Hotels are not the only lodging option for travelers, and not necessarily the best option, either. Competition from innovative lodging companies like Airbnb (ABNB) and Vrbo cannot be ignored.

Hotel demand is closely related to travel, and more particularly, leisure travel. Unless they are going to the beach or a theme park like Disneyland, most summer travelers want to go to cooler locations, or out of the country. International travel will probably be a little muted this summer, because of the war and the higher cost of fuel, which could result in more in-country vacation trips. Most people living in the southern U.S. prefer to go north for a vacation, some places like Canada, Alaska, or at least Seattle. I know, because living in Texas, I am one of them. So, while APLE will get a decent share of the summer travelers, thanks to its presence in Orlando and Anaheim and many cities near beaches, I think more north-located portfolios will do better this summer. Thus, other REITs with more "northern exposure" could outperform APLE this summer.

Investor's Bottom Line

It's a tough call, between holding, or buying with a small allocation, but I am going to give in to temptation (yet again) and keep my Buy rating on APLE, with only a small allocation. Occupancy has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and the summer vacation season may not help that much. Still, the company is out of the woods and in the black, emerging with a very strong balance sheet, and leading the entire sector forward.

Seeking Alpha Premium

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings see Apple Hospitality as a Strong Buy. TipRanks rates APLE a massive Outperform, and Zacks rates it a Buy, but the Street and Ford Equity Research show it as a Hold. Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $20.00, implying 29% upside.