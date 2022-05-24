peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

A really interesting company for investors to look at is a firm called The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Although the enterprise has experienced a little bit of weakness recently, the overall trend for the firm over the past few years has been positive. Long term, the company will likely do well for its shareholders. But this doesn't mean that now is a good time to buy in. Even under an optimistic scenario, shares of the business look no better than fairly valued at this time. Ultimately, this may not be a problem for investors who are focused on the long haul. But for those who are seeking value both now and, in the future, there are better prospects to be had.

A Niche Equipment And Services Provider

To begin with, we should discuss exactly what Toro does. According to the management team at the company, it designs, manufactures, markets and sells "professional turf maintenance equipment and services". Its products also include "turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment, lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural irrigation systems, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, residential yard products, and residential snow thrower products". Brand names the company has include Toro, Ditch Witch, eXmark, BOSS, Pope, PERROT, Lawn-Boy, and more.

In order to understand the company better, we should divide its operations up into the two key segments that it runs. The first of these is the Professional segment. Through this unit, the company provides all of the aforementioned products to a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and large retailers. The business has a special focus on a few key categories, such as the golf market, sports fields and grounds, the landscape contractor market, the underground construction market, the rental and specialty construction market, the snow and ice management market, and more. During the firm's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for 74% of the company's revenue and for an impressive 80.7% of its profits.

Meanwhile, the business also has the Residential segment. Through this unit, the company sells walk power mower products, zero-turn riding mowers, snow thrower products, yard tools like battery, electric, and gas-powered grass trimmers, chainsaws, blower vacuums, cultivators, string mowers, and more. This particular segment accounted for 25.5% of the company's revenue and for 19.3% of its profits in 2021. A further 0.5% of sales are associated with all of the other miscellaneous products and services the company currently offers.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the management team at Toro has done a good job growing the company's top line. Revenue has increased in each of at least the past five years, climbing from $2.51 billion in 2017 to $3.96 billion last year. Some of this growth was organic, while the rest was attributed to various acquisitions. Just this January, for instance, management acquired Intimidator Group, which produces Spartan Motors, in exchange for $400 million in cash. That deal alone is responsible for adding roughly $200 million in annual revenue to the company's top line. For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management expects revenue to climb by between 12% and 14%. At the midpoint, that would imply sales of $4.47 billion. So far, the firm is off to a pretty good start. Revenue in the first quarter of the year totaled $932.7 million. That represents a year-over-year increase of 6.8% compared to the $873 million generated in the first quarter of 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, things have also been generally positive for the business. Net income has risen over the past five years, climbing from $267.7 million in 2017 to $409.9 million last year. Of course, we should also look at other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow has also been trending higher, rising from $360.7 million in 2017 to $555.5 million in 2021. Meanwhile, EBITDA has followed suit, climbing from $420.1 million to $606.4 million over the same timeframe. Unfortunately, the business is off to a bit of a rough start this year when it comes to profitability. Net income in the first quarter was just $69.5 million. That's nearly half the $111.3 million achieved one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from a positive $95 million to a negative $90 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is better, with the metric falling from $139 million to $96.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also declined, falling from $148.5 million to $116.6 million.

Management has provided some guidance for the 2022 fiscal year when it comes to the bottom line. Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, should be between $3.90 and $4.10. At the midpoint, this would imply net earnings of roughly $418.2 million. If we apply the same year-over-year growth rate that we are seeing here to the other profitability metrics, then operating cash flow should be around $566.7 million, while EBITDA should be around $618.7 million. To price the company, I decided to look at its valuation based on both its 2021 results and on 2022 estimates. Using the 2021 figures, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 19.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 14.2, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 14.5. Using the 2022 approach, these multiples would be 18.9, 14, and 14.2, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As part of my analysis, I decided to compare Toro to three similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10 to a high of 29.9. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 7.7 to 16.8. In both cases, two of the three companies were cheaper than our prospect. If we, instead, use the price to operating cash flow approach, the range would be from 22.6 to 329.3. In this case, Toro was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Toro Company 19.3 14.2 14.5 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 10.0 22.6 7.8 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 29.9 329.3 16.8 Titan International (TWI) 17.6 128.7 9.5

Takeaway

In terms of what Toro does, I do believe the company is an interesting prospect for investors to consider. The overall trajectory for the business has also been positive. However, this year does look a bit uncertain despite management's guidance. Additionally, shares are a bit pricey relative to similar players and the stock is not exactly cheap on an absolute basis. All of this considered, I would rate the enterprise a ‘hold’ at this time, indicating that I believe that it's not a bad prospect but certainly not a strong play for those who want attractive upside.