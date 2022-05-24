monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The closely watched S&P 500 fell into a bear market (20% decline from its previous highs) momentarily last Friday before reducing the losses into Friday's close. However, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is still perched precariously at the edge, down 17.3% from its November highs.

But, its more tech-focused Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) remains mired in the bear market, down 28.2% from its November highs. With a potential recession looming, and a much weaker consumer outlook, we think it could be challenging for the SPY to "escape" a bear market designation before finding an eventual bottom.

Furthermore, Snap (SNAP) highlighted in an after-hours filing yesterday (May 23) that it needs to lower its Q2 guidance communicated in its recent earnings release. The company cited (edited):

The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range. - SNAP

That sent shockwaves through the market, including its ad tech peers such as Meta (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), and The Trade Desk (TTD). Furthermore, we believe it has also triggered massive pre-market selling in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures, down 1.3% and 1.98% at writing.

Of course, the mayhem will eventually find a bottom, as the market is forward-looking. We discuss how investors can use price action analysis astutely to watch for a bottom.

Why Has The S&P 500 Dropped?

SPY Top 5 Sector Weightings Weightings % Technology 26.68% Healthcare 14.93% Financials 11.03% Consumer Discretionary 10.46% Communication Services 8.94%

Top 5 sectors' weightings. Source: S&P Cap IQ

Sector ETFs YTD performance comps (koyfin)

With the drubbing seen in the market, all the top five sectors in the SPY are in double-digit losses YTD, sans the Healthcare ETF (XLV).

Technology has been in a mess since November, with high-growth taking a significant beating. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 56% YTD as investors bailed out of speculative growth stocks. Moreover, with technology accounting for nearly 27% of the SPY's weightings, it has markedly impacted its YTD performance.

The generals (Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Google, Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Meta, and NVIDIA (NVDA)) leading the sell-off in the SPY are still digesting their massive gains from 2020-21. Unfortunately, all except one are already mired in bearish momentum, as they lost their crucial support levels.

The continued macro stresses, weaker consumer outlook, rate hikes, and a hawkish Fed have taken their toll. Unfortunately, it also gave the bears the ammo they needed to press prices down further. Therefore, unless the leading stocks in the SPY demonstrate a credible bear trap reversal, the pain could carry on for a while longer.

Where Is The S&P 500 Headed?

SPY price chart (TradingView)

That's the critical question, isn't it? Several clues in the SPY price chart could unveil a series of critical levels to watch for the potential bear traps. It also helps investors to avoid adding anywhere near identified bull traps. We highlighted the November and recent late March bull traps that we cautioned members of our service to be wary of.

We first cautioned in our service's update on November 30 (edited):

"The main indexes have continued to stay at their recent highs, but we have explained previously that breadth has continued to weaken across many stocks. In addition, high-growth stocks have continued to weaken as well. Our long-term indicators have also weakened."

We also added a further caution on March 29, as the index attempted to rally from its March bottom. We added (edited):

Within two weeks, we have moved quickly off the March bottom and aim to retake the 50-week moving average. The short-term action looks well overbought, and the rush towards the 50-week MA is a little too fast for our preference. So, we will continue to bide our time as we wait for some of the froth and optimism to be digested first. - Ultimate Growth Investing, Daily Market Analysis 29 March 2022

Unfortunately, those two moves in November and late March have proved to be astute bull traps, as seen above. But, the move in March was significant, as it sets the index falling below its critical 50-week moving average and into "negative flow." Investors can use the dominant flow to determine the current bias of the market trend. For instance, when the index is in a positive flow, it tends to stay that way, as seen above. However, when it goes into a negative flow, the bears are also entirely in charge until a bear trap reversal is observed.

Long-term investors in the SPY do not have to worry. Looking back over the last 30 years, the index has been in a secular uptrend. We do not think that trend will change. However, it's helpful to understand price action to determine appropriate levels to add, to layer in your purchases, while avoiding the potential bull traps.

We see the following critical zones as potential bear trap reversal levels. Therefore, investors can use these levels as a yardstick to observe the price action reversal signals.

$411 level. The current level that the market is testing. The bulls have been trying to retake this level over the past four weeks. However, the market makers have been forcing late selling and preventing the retaking of the level. We believe the next two to three weeks will be critical to determine whether this level can be sustained as the near-term support level. Otherwise, a move down to the subsequent support level is increasingly likely.

$372 level. The likely subsequent support level, down 22.5% from its November highs. It's 6.3% away from yesterday's (May 23) close at writing. Therefore, a potential bear trap reversal from this level is possible if the $411 level doesn't hold. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

$320 level. It is a critical level for a potential bear trap reversal to play out. It's about 33% below its November highs, which is quite close to the average bear markets decline of 36%. Also, it marks the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, a critical level to hold for a deep but healthy retracement.

AAPL price chart (TradingView)

MSFT price chart (TradingView)

The two leading stocks in the SPY are also at critical levels where they can stage a potential bear trap reversal. Both have fallen into negative flow, which is expected given the bearish market momentum.

AAPL stock has started to stage a potential reversal at the current level, but it's still early to be certain. To be sure, we need to observe the price action more closely over the next two weeks. Investors should also watch the resistance and near-term support levels re-test, as seen above. That should give a good indication of the sustainability of the current support level.

MSFT stock is deeply mired in negative flow. The market has devoured SaaS stocks, and even the SaaS King couldn't escape the bears' clutches. Furthermore, MSFT stock looks less promising than AAPL stock currently. We cannot tell right now whether it can retake its near-term support level or fall further to its next support level, as seen above. Therefore, investors must watch its price action closely over the next few weeks.

If both stocks can exhibit bear trap reversal price action signals around their current support levels, we think it bodes well for the SPY to reverse from its current levels.

Bottomline

The S&P 500 is no longer overvalued, as it last traded at an NTM forward P/E of 16.7x. Moreover, its forward PEG ratio has also normalized to 1.1x, close to the bottom we saw in previous bear markets.

Therefore, we think the market conditions and valuations are quite constructive for a reversal from the current levels. What the SPY needs to give investors moving forward is a bear trap reversal signal that could then validate the end of the downtrend or negative flow.

Therefore, we urge investors to pay close attention to the levels highlighted and wait patiently for the bear trap reversal signals to play out.