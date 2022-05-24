Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has recently reported its Q1 2022 earnings and provided somewhat weak guidance for the next quarter, but long-term prospects remain good and its shares are undervalued, therefore it remains a great long-term play on the EV sector.

As I’ve analyzed on previous articles, I’m bullish on XPeng over the long-term as the Chinese startup seems to be well position to benefit from the secular growth trend of the electric vehicle (EV) market in China, and abroad, expected in coming years.

XPeng Q1 2022 Earnings Analysis

XPeng has recently released its earnings related to Q1 2022 financial results, beating estimates both on the top and bottom lines, according to Bloomberg data. Its revenues amounted to $1.17 billion in the quarter, being 1% ahead of estimates, while its EPS loss of $0.15 was 9% better than expected.

During the first quarter of 2022, XPeng delivered close to 35,000 units representing an increase of 159% YoY, but a decline from the previous quarter as the company was affected by Covid lockdowns in China and supply chain constraints.

Total revenue of $1.17 billion in the quarter was up by 153% from the same period of 2021, but decreased by close to 13% from the previous quarter. Considering that 94% of its total revenue comes from vehicle sales, the number of deliveries is a key factor for its revenue growth, which is a trend that is not expected to change in the foreseeable future.

Due to higher raw material and battery costs, vehicle margin decreased to 10.4% in the most recent quarter (vs. 10.9% in Q4 2021), showing that XPeng has struggled to pass higher costs to its customers despite raising prices in recent months. Nevertheless, due to gains in its service business, XPeng was able to protect its margins given that XPeng’s overall gross margin in Q1 was 12.2%, a small increase from the previous quarter and one percentage point above the same quarter of 2021.

This is very important because to achieve break-even in the coming years, XPeng needs to improve operating leverage both by increased production efficiency and cost synergies achieved by having a higher scale, namely in its sales and charging station network.

In Q1 2022, its net loss was $268 million, more than double from Q1 2021, as the company continues to invest in business growth through R&D, expansion of its sales network and associated staff, plus higher marketing costs. Regarding its balance sheet, XPeng had cash of about $6.5 billion at the end of quarter, which is enough to finance its growth over the next few years and therefore the current risk of shareholder dilution seems to be rather low.

Like most of its peers, XPeng’s growth is being hurt by external factors affecting the automotive industry in China, which led to a plunge of 42% in unit deliveries last April compared to March, a temporary setback that is expected to negatively affect its Q2 unit deliveries and revenue growth. Indeed, XPeng’s guidance was somewhat weak and below expectations, with the company expecting to deliver between 31,000-34,000 units in Q2, a decrease compared to its most recent quarter, while revenues should be about $1.02-$1.12 billion, while the market was expecting some $1.24 billion.

This weakness was to a large extent expected due to Covid lockdown in Shanghai, a situation that is outside of XPeng’s control and is not worrisome because demand for its cars remain robust and deliveries are expected to recover when restrictions are lifted in China. Indeed, XPeng’s monthly volume of new orders reached a new record high in March and its total order backlog is also at historically high levels, boding well for rising unit deliveries in the coming quarters.

Regarding its production, it is based mainly in Guangdong and there was a successful containment after resurging Covid-19 outbreaks, enabling XPeng to resume double shift production since mid-May, being another positive factor for higher unit deliveries in the next few months. Beyond the impact of Covid lockdowns, another factor impacting its production is the chip shortage, also a factor that is affecting the whole automotive industry and may last for some more time. XPeng has been building inventory in recent months to better manage its supply chain, plus it is also developing its own in-house capabilities to be less reliant on third-party sources of chips.

Regarding its product lineup, XPeng is currently selling three models, while a fourth model (the G9) was presented a few months ago and is expected to be launched in Q3 and start mass deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is a large SUV, which is an important market segment in China and will be in direct competition with Tesla’s (TSLA) Model Y for instance, being therefore an important model for XPeng to increase unit sales in the medium term by entering a new segment of the automotive market. Note that XPeng only offers one SUV model right now (the G3), which is a smaller SUV and not targeted for the luxury segment, thus there is a lot of potential for market share gains with the G9, given that XPeng was not represented in this important market segment and was not able to compete directly with Tesla or NIO (NIO).

In 2023, the company plans to launch two new models, one based on its B-class platform and another based on the C-class platform, thus targeted for mass-market segments. To distinguish itself from competitors, XPeng plans to offer several industry-leading technological capabilities with these two new models, plus an attractive design to attract a younger customer base.

This means that despite current headwinds for unit sales growth, XPeng’s medium term prospects are quite good from a product portfolio perspective and growth should remain very strong for the next two to three years.

XPEV Stock Valuation & Estimates

Like for many growth companies, XPeng’s stock price has been on a negative trend over the past few months, even though its growth remains good and business prospects over the long term remain solid. Indeed, as seen in the next graph, XPeng’s valuation has de-rated considerably in recent months, from a peak valuation of close to 10x forward revenues during June/July 2021 to only 2.2x forward revenues nowadays.

EV/sales multiple (Bloomberg)

This is a very undemanding valuation for a high-growth company like XPeng, showing that investor sentiment has changed dramatically for non-profitable companies in the past few months and further downside seems limited right now. Even if valuation multiples remain at these low levels over the coming months, it is likely that XPeng’s stock has reached a bottom due to higher revenues expected in the next 12-18 months as the company enlarges its product offering.

According to analysts’ estimates, XPeng’s revenue is expected to almost double in 2022 to about $6.3 billion, while for 2023 revenue is expected to increase to $10.5 billion, and be close to $20 billion by 2025. This means that, assuming the same 2.2x forward sales multiple, XPeng’s fair value would be about $53 per share by end-2024, or more than double its current share price.

While currently the investor sentiment toward high-growth stocks is quite negative and valuation multiples are low, it is likely that this will improve if economic conditions and supply chain issues are fixed over the next couple of years, which would probably lead to a higher valuation multiple. Over the past year, XPeng’s historical valuation multiple was close to 6x forward revenues, but assuming that this was during a period of ‘bubble’ for growth stocks, a discount may be justified. Assuming a multiple of 4x revenues by end-2024, this would represent a fair value for XPeng’s stock of about $96 per share, way above its current share price showing that XPeng’s upside potential is quite significant if management executes well on its growth ambitions over the next two to three years.

Conclusion

XPeng’s long-term prospects remain quite good, but investor sentiment right now is negative and is more focused on short-term headwinds rather than the long-term picture. This creates mispricing and presents a great buying opportunity for contrarian investors, which can look beyond temporary setbacks and invest based on the long-term growth prospects. XPeng stock is currently undervalued and upside potential over the next two to three years is great, thus I think that XPeng continues to be one of the best long-term plays in the Chinese, and possibly global, EV market.