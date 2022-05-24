JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), the largest convenience store operator in North America, has been in the M&A news lately, with management reportedly in discussions to merge with EG ("Euro Garages") Group, a leading UK-based convenience store operator. The latest merger chatter will come as little surprise to those following the company, as reports back in September last year had speculated that EG Group was exploring a sale. EG appears to be an excellent strategic fit at first glance, and as long as Couche-Tard maintains its valuation discipline, the addition of EG should yield financial benefits over the medium to longer term. With defensive investments likely to outperform amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty and Couche-Tard positioned to unlock growth via a robust pipeline of internal growth initiatives and M&A, I am upbeat on the shares at the current c. 17x P/E valuation.

Revisiting the EG Group Deal

Per a recent Wall Street Journal report, Couche-Tard and EG Group are engaged in talks for a potential deal valuing EG at over $16 billion (including debt). The news comes a few months after EG was reported to be selling the convenience store business, with Couche-Tard rumored to be a front-runner at the time. For context, the Euro Garages Group, founded by the Issa brothers in 2001, holds a portfolio largely built on acquiring convenience store assets across multiple geographies. The two firms know each other well - Couche-Tard has frequently been on the other end of several bidding processes throughout EG's acquisition spree in Europe but was generally outbid due to its valuation discipline and more limited post-transaction value creation opportunities.

At present, EG operates 6.6k convenience stores, mostly with gas stations, and generates most of its gross profits from fuel operations, followed by grocery and merchandise as well as food service. Also worth noting is EG Group's c. $7 billion owned real estate portfolio, although it remains unclear how the real estate is split between the petrol fueling sites and the foodservice outlets due to limited disclosures.

EG Group

Multi-Pronged Strategic Rationale

The key selling point of a potential EG Group acquisition is the limited overlap in geographic footprint - specifically in France and Italy, which EG expanded into via the Esso network and where Couche-Tard is currently absent. Other geographic expansion opportunities include Australia, where EG Group operates a network of 500+ locations generating c. $135 million of EBITDA in 2021, and the US, where EG Group operates approximately 600 stores under the Cumberland Farms banner in New England, a region Couche-Tard has yet to penetrate. Considering the different geographic footprints, I do not see anti-trust being a hurdle as well.

Couche-Tard

Another benefit from the acquisition is scale - the expansion of Couche-Tard's scale in the US by 1.7k sites (vs. 7.2k sites currently) implies significant cost synergy opportunities. The Couche-Tard management team also has a demonstrated track record of extracting similar synergies, having unlocked 30+% of EBITDA through the SFR acquisition in 2012. One key scale benefit lies in fuel procurement, which could potentially increase by over 30% post-acquisition to c. 77 billion liters, allowing for better-negotiating leverage and the implementation of fuel margin improvement initiatives. Finally, Couche-Tard could also drive accretion by ramping up foodservice penetration for EG, which remains under-penetrated in the US at c. 3% of in-store sales (well below c. 10% for Couche-Tard). In turn, EG's long-standing partnerships with the likes of Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY), Louis Delhaize, and Woolworths (OTCPK:WOLWF) pave the way for potential longer-term collaboration opportunities with the expanded Couche-Tard/EG entity.

Potential Financial Benefits from the Transaction

Per the WSJ report, the potential purchase price to acquire the entire EG Group operations stands at c. $16 billion, implying a c. 10x EV/EBITDA valuation multiple (pre-synergies). I view the price tag as reasonable, considering it is largely in line with what Couche-Tard paid for CST in 2016 and well below the c. 14x paid for Speedway by Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY). A cost synergy rate of c. 15% would lower this considerably, however, I suspect this estimate could prove conservative as Couche-Tard was previously able to unlock synergies of over 30% of EBITDA when it integrated SFR as part of its expansion into Europe in 2012.

Funding should also be manageable - although management has targeted a sub-2.25x leverage ratio to retain balance sheet flexibility and preserve its credit rating, the company has shown willingness to lever up to over 3x for major acquisitions like CST and Pantry. Even if management opts to stay conservative on leverage, it also has the option of issuing equity (for example, the Statoil acquisition). While a major dilution event would be bearish for shareholders, a more likely scenario where the company issues c. $1 billion of equity would have limited shareholder impact, especially relative to the longer-term benefits.

Couche-Tard

Final Take

Overall, the addition of EG Group would be a positive for Couche-Tard, providing a major boost to its five-year plan to double the size of the company via organic growth and M&A. With valuations also moving lower following the recent rate hikes, management's disciplined approach to M&A should ensure an accretive outcome, with a c. 10x pre-synergy EBITDA multiple screening favorably. Acquiring EG would also materially expand Couche-Tard's scale, both in terms of its store count and pre-synergy EBITDA, allowing for the realization of meaningful synergies (and stronger accretion) ahead. With funding risk also limited, considering the well-capitalized balance sheet, I see Couche-Tard as a solid defensive investment in the current macroeconomic environment, especially at the present c. 17x P/E multiple.