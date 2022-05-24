your_photo/iStock via Getty Images

There are more than a few tech stocks, at this point, that have been relegated to the so-called penalty box. Compounded both by their own fundamental flaws plus the general shifting of sentiment away from growth, many of these once high-flying names are trading at a literal fraction of their former value.

But as we look ahead to a potential rebound, I think these value-oriented names are the best positioned to capitalize on an inflow back into risk assets. Because valuation still remains a top-of-mind concern for most tech investors, the "safest" bets in my view are those with the most dislocated valuations that need an upward correction, and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) sits in that sweet spot. A CPaaS rival to better-known competitor Twilio (TWLO), Bandwidth is nevertheless a highly popular and mission-critical part of the internet ecosystem.

Shares of Bandwidth are down ~70% year to date. And despite the fact that growth slowdown is one of the driving factors behind this massive correction, I'd say these risks are now more than fully reflected in Bandwidth's share price.

I remain very bullish on Bandwidth. At one point, the market was gung-ho on these recurring-revenue stocks, especially those that priced their products based on volume and showed healthy net revenue retention rates. I think favor will swing back into names like Bandwidth once the overhang on growth fades.

Here's a recap of what I believe to be the key bullish drivers for Bandwidth:

Growth and profitability, not to mention value, in one neat package. Bandwidth is a haven for safety-oriented investors. It balances mid-teens revenue growth alongside a positive adjusted EBITDA margin (which continues to see expansion potential).

Bandwidth is a haven for safety-oriented investors. It balances mid-teens revenue growth alongside a positive adjusted EBITDA margin (which continues to see expansion potential). The CPaaS space isn't as competitive as other areas of enterprise software. You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena.

You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena. CPaaS naturally lends itself to expansion. Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~115% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger.

Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~115% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger. Use cases are varied and growing. The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM)has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice.

The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM)has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice. Opportunity for product category expansion. Twilio extended its growth potential by adding new products like call-center operations software. To date, Bandwidth has stuck to its core voice-and-text capabilities, so adding additional features opens up even more growth for Bandwidth down the road.

Valuation update

Of course, the biggest appeal to Bandwidth is its bargain-basement valuation. At current share prices near $21, Bandwidth trades at a market cap of $529 million. After we net off the $316 million of cash and $636 million of debt on Bandwidth's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $849 million.

Bandwidth guidance (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Against the company's revenue outlook for the year of $551-$557 million, representing 12-13% y/y growth, Bandwidth trades at just 1.5x EV/FY22 revenue - an undeniable bargain, especially for a company with positive adjusted EBITDA and a continued path to growth and margin expansion.

Q1 download

Let's now cover Bandwidth's latest Q1 results, which helped spark a brief rally in the stock after the earnings release in early May, in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Bandwidth Q1 results (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth's revenue grew at a 16% y/y pace to $131.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $126.1 million (+11% y/y) by a relatively huge five-point margin. Note as well that revenue growth accelerated four points relative to 12% y/y growth in Q4.

Bandwidth continued its pace of customer expansion. At the start of the year, the company had set of a goal of increasing its traction with enterprise customers, which it continues to make progress on as large companies move more and more of their assets into the cloud. Bandwidth's base of total active customers rose to 3,372 in the quarter, representing 72 sequential net adds and a 12% boost in the customer base year over year.

Bandwidth customer count (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Net revenue retention rates also remained high at 114% in the quarter, signaling continued upsell/"land and expand" success within the customer base.

Here's some anecdotal commentary from CEO David Morken on the company's go-to-market performance and progress against its top goals in the quarter, made during his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Earlier this year, I outlined three main priorities for driving our growth and performance in 2022, grow with existing customers, win new large enterprises and become the best global CPaaS platform for scaling digital engagement. We made excellent progress on each during the quarter. Existing customers grew voice and messaging with us across geographies and use cases and in many different verticals, including healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and even construction. We are amazed by the creativity of developers and product teams building their next indispensable app and experience on the Bandwidth platform. Our momentum is accelerating with enterprise customers. We are well aware that enterprises are migrating their technology stacked to the cloud. Enterprises that began migrating storage and compute and security are now asking how to migrate their communications. They grapple with different service providers, legacy infrastructure, critical integrations, and proprietary technologies, all of which are mission-critical and must work together seamlessly."

Bandwidth also boosted its pro forma gross margin profile, which has been steadily rising throughout the past several years. In Q1, the company notched a 100bps improvement in margins to 53%, driven by improved product mix and higher pricing.

Bandwidth gross margins (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth also generated $8.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, continuing a years-long trend of producing positive adjusted EBITDA since FY20, which substantially distinguishes Bandwidth versus other software stocks.

Bandwidth adjusted EBITDA (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

In my view, Bandwidth has already reached its lowest point, and it will begin a rebound streak from the $20s. Growth is picking back up to a steady mid-teens pace, gross margins are expanding and adjusted EBITDA continues to flow. Stay long here.