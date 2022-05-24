Euro-Denominated Bonds Deserve A Fresh Look

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

By Alex Gitnik

With yields back to more normal levels, European fixed income is once again providing a compelling arena for active managers.

After years of trading at negative yields, euro-denominated bond markets are finally looking normal again. The flagship market segment - investment grade corporate bonds - is currently trading at a yield level that we haven't seen for nearly a decade, even at the height of the COVID crisis.

The average yield for the Bloomberg Euro Aggregate Corporate Index is currently above 2.30% - a rapid change from hovering near zero just nine months ago. This repricing came on the back of rising government bond yields (with the 10-year Bund yield reaching 1%) and widening credit spreads, reflecting concerns over sticky inflation and the growing probability of recession. Understandably, investors are worried about issuers' ability to service their debt in this changing environment, but we believe that in many cases investors are well compensated for this risk.

As stated in our previous publications, we believe that the next stage of the cycle will be characterized by increased dispersion between sectors and individual issuers. Active managers can exploit relative value amid widening credit spreads by identifying companies with strong balance sheets, sufficient liquidity reserves, and robust competitive positioning, enabling them to withstand a potential economic slowdown.

Similar arguments can be made for the euro high yield market, traditionally employed by investors in pursuit of higher return and income. Last summer, we saw the average yield on the Pan-European High Yield Index drop below 3% - almost denying the notion of "high" in the asset class name. Today, the index's yield has reached almost 7%, providing a substantial cushion against a further rise in rates or widening credit spreads. We expect the default rate for the euro high yield market to remain below the historical average in 2022-23, underpinning our benign outlook for the asset class.

Both European investment grade and high yield markets are generally trading about 20 basis points wider than their U.S. counterparts, as measured by option-adjusted spreads. This gives active investors an opportunity to explore relative value, especially as many companies issue bonds in both currencies.

Another important recent dynamic that global investors should be aware of is the similarly sharp increase in the USD/EUR FX hedging differential, as measured by three-month forwards (annualized). The premium is now at 2%, which means that dollar investors, buying euro-denominated bonds and hedging them back to U.S. dollars, can pick up another 2% on top of euro yields. This is making euro-denominated bonds even more attractive to the investor base outside the region.

