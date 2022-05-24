Jefferies: A Solid Value At Critical Technical Support

May 24, 2022
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Financials are a popular sector in 2022 amid higher interest rates.
  • Jefferies (JEF) features a low valuation and high dividend yield.
  • Traders should monitor a key technical level on the chart before entering a long position.

Stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment background concept. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Many value investors look to the Financial sector (XLF) for outperformance amid higher interest rates and a shift out of growth stocks. To wit, XLF is down less than the S&P 500 (SPY) so far in 2022, but the difference is not that big. Financials are down 13% while the broad market is off 17% (total return).

Financials Outperforming SPY YTD

XLF SPY chart

StockCharts.com

An Attractive Mid-Cap With a Good Yield

Within the sector is a mid-cap Financial Conglomerate, Jefferies (NYSE:JEF). The company is a $7.5 billion market cap company with strong earnings of $5.23 per share over the last year, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stock features a juicy dividend yield just shy of 4%, too. Financials are the leading sector in the S&P Buy Back Index, according to S&P Dow Jones.

JEF: Key Stock Data - Low P/E, High Dividend

JEF key data

The Wall Street Journal

A Recent Underperformer With Value

Shares are down about 20% so far this year, underperforming the overall sector, but the decline brings with it a good value proposition for long-term investors. Jefferies operates through five segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate, per the WSJ.

Total Stock Market Performance Heat Map: JEF -20% in 2022

Stock heat map JEF down 20%

Finviz

Valuation Looks Good

The current single-digit trailing price-to-earnings ratio is attractive relative to the stock's long history. Data from Koyfin shows that this current valuation metric is near the stock's range lows over the past decade-plus. Shares appear cheap while earnings are decent.

JEF P/E History: Currently Attractive Valuation

JEF PE history

Koyfin

Moreover, three of the previous four quarters featured significant EPS beats vs the consensus analyst expectation. JEF, being in the Financial sector, typically reports results relatively early in the earnings season.

JEF EPS History and Outlook

JEF earnings history

The Wall Street Journal

Upcoming Earnings and Investor Day

Data from corporate event data provider Wall Street Horizon shows the next earnings date is Unconfirmed to take place on June 28. A 30-cent dividend payable date is set for May 27. Investors should also pay attention to the annual Investor Meeting later this year. We saw just how important investor days can be - earlier this week when shares of JPMorgan (JPM) surged after CEO Jamie Dimon voiced optimism regarding the company and macro environment.

JEF: Past and Upcoming Corporate Events

JEF corporate event data

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Turning to the charts, the current setup is precarious. The $28-$29 range is the pivotal area. The stock is a buy here so long as that holds. If it breaks, a bearish head and shoulders top pattern is triggered. The measured move price target would then be near $14 - close to the Covid lows. This is a key test now. I would suggest a long position with a stop under $28.

Keep a Close Eye on $28-$29

JEF chart technicals

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

Jefferies is a good-looking play here based on valuation and a currently good chart. Momentum turns bearish, though, should the price break below key support in the $28-$29 range. This stock is an example of weighing both the fundamental valuation case and what the charts say.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

