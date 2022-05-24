Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Zen 4 is without doubt AMD’s worst CPU in the Zen series that debuted in 2017. This is definitely an issue as Intel (INTC) has already leapfrogged AMD in the PC space with Alder Lake, and with a barrage of further CPUs in development. Pat Gelsinger’s words from early this year that AMD is now in the rearview mirror now seem profoundly prophetic.

Although the stock may have already seen the worst declines, investors should be aware that the PC is unlikely to be a tailwind for growth for the foreseeable future.

Zen 4: Expectations

The key point with regards to Zen 4 is that as an Intel bull, I had seriously expected and taken into consideration the possibility that AMD could launch a very strong CPU.

There are several reasons for this. First, it was known from rumors long ago already that Genoa would bump the core count by 50% to 96, making use of the “new” (at least for AMD) TSMC (TSM) 5nm node. This opened the possibility that perhaps AMD was moving to 12-core chiplets, which would make a 24-core CPU logical. In addition, given the Intel 7nm delay, AMD would or could again take a noticeable leadership position in performance per watt.

Secondly, as a new architecture there would obviously be the possibility for higher performance per clock. I was especially expecting this given that (1) AMD had proven with Zen 3 that it was able to seriously challenge Intel for single-threaded performance, and (2) the rumors for Zen 4 had been absolutely insane.

This is why I was referring to “hype train”. The following rumor suggested a 25% increase in IPC (instructions per clock), and even cited a 29% IPC increase for Genoa. Total performance increase (including an increase in clock speed) was expected to be 40%.

Thirdly, I would remind people that the original comments by AMD suggested a 2021 launch for Zen 4.

Zen 4: Reality

Instead, the reality could not have turned out to be further from what the rumors had suggested.

First, even though AMD never publicly admitted it, Zen 4 has obviously been delayed by one year. This means Zen 4 will compete against Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake instead of Alder Lake, which is a big difference.

Secondly, so far there are no signs that AMD will launch a 24-core CPU on its mainstream platform. This is contrary to Intel, who will increase its E core count from 8 to 16 with Raptor Lake.

Thirdly, and this is the new piece of information that became known during AMD’s recent Computex keynote, is that Zen 4’s performance targets fall spectacularly short of all speculation.

AMD touted a 15% increase in single-threaded performance. There was some confusion by people whether this referred to IPC, but the footnotes clearly indicated the number was based on the Cinebench R23 1T benchmark.

Given that AMD showed Zen 4 at 5.5GHz, which is a 10-12% increase in frequency compared to Zen 3, this means the IPC gain from Zen 4 must be literally only 3-5%. This is a very far cry from the rumored 25-29% IPC gain. In fact, most of this gain can likely be explained solely due to the larger L2 cache.

This leaves one to wonder what AMD has done in the intervening two years between Zen 3 and 4. Clearly, the port to 5nm must have been some work, and the platform does see a big upgrade from PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 to PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. In addition, Zen 4 also finally supports AVX-512, which Intel first launched in Xeon in 2017.

But in terms of performance, this clearly isn’t a CPU Intel should be terrified of. In fact, even if it had launched in 2021, Alder Lake would have been able to compete just fine, at least in single-threaded performance, as the touted 15% performance increase just about allows Zen 4 to reach parity.

Altogether, this CPU reminds me very much of Tiger Lake, which I called Intel’s most impressive Tick ever. This was because Tiger Lake was a big platform overhaul where everything was upgraded except for the CPU, which only saw a bigger cache and higher clocks due to the new process. Zen 4 is exactly the same: the whole platform has been upgraded, seemingly except the architecture which only got a bigger cache and higher clocks (although for servers AVX-512 will be a bigger deal).

Financial implications

There is one more quite important detail with regards to Zen 4, which likely has some implications about the CPU’s financial impact on AMD’s earnings: its new AM5 platform only supports DDR5.

Since DDR5 is more expensive than DDR4, this means Zen 4 is squarely targeted as a high-end platform, as the lower-end will likely continue to be served by the previous-gen DDR4 platform. AMD has also more or less confirmed this.

As such, the ramp of Zen 4 might be even slower than Zen 3, which initially was also relegated to just the high-end. This not only limits the potential financial impact on AMD’s overall earnings, but it also leaves AMD in an inferior competitive position as it will have nothing to compete against Intel at the lower-end.

In stark contrast, Intel has said that Tiger Lake was its fastest ramping notebook CPU ever, and Intel indicated last year that it expected Alder Lake to eclipse this (also on the desktop side).

Risks

This article has focused mostly on the PC side. However, AMD has several other businesses that are driving growth.

First, AMD more or less doubled its expected growth rate this year due to the Xilinx acquisition, although this is obviously inorganic growth. Secondly, AMD has reported strength in both its data center and semi-custom segments.

As mentioned earlier, Zen 4 will be more successful in the data center due to the 50% core count increase as well as the introduction of AVX-512. In an interview in 2021, Intel literally said that AVX-512 was its primary differentiator for sales wins.

However, the caveat here is that Intel has already started to ramp its own next-gen Sapphire Rapids. Just like Genoa, Sapphire Rapids features a 50% increase in core count. In addition, contrary to Zen 4, Sapphire Rapids (which uses the same architecture as Alder Lake) features a strong 20% increase in IPC. Intel even cited a staggering 35% IPC for microservices. Microservices are the main way in which cloud applications are deployed. Lastly, Sapphire Rapids introduces new AMX instructions for AI, which improves performance per core by up to 8x. This means that despite Zen 4’s AVX-512, the competitive gap in AI performance will only increase in favor of Intel.

In short, while both Sapphire Rapids and Genoa improve core count by 50%, the >20% IPC increase of Sapphire Rapids means that AMD’s leadership will shrink. (Though even Pat Gelsinger admitted that Genoa would outperform Sapphire Rapids.)

Investor Takeaway

The hype train around Zen 4 has been building for years, only to crash spectacularly during its reveal. To be sure, on the surface Zen 4 is a decent CPU, mainly attributable to the higher clocks due to the 5nm process.

However, Zen 4 falls incredibly short of all expectations that people had about this CPU: it didn’t launch in 2021, it doesn’t feature a core count increase, and the IPC increase is almost negligible, whereas rumors had suggested the gains would easily eclipse even Zen 3.

Combined with the new AM5 platform that only supports DDR5, relegating it to the high-end, there are few if any indications that this will be a successful CPU for AMD, at least in the PC space. Ultimately, this lackluster upgrade might make it hard for AMD to sustain its current ~30% organic and ~60% inorganic growth rate going into 2023.