Earnings of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will most probably surge this year on the back of robust loan growth. Moreover, the combination of rate-sensitive average yield and sticky deposit costs will boost the top line in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting East West Bancorp to report earnings of $6.91 per share in 2022, up 13% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've revised upwards my earnings estimate because I have tweaked upwards my estimates for both the loan balance and the margin. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm upgrading East West Bancorp to a buy rating.

Robust Pipelines, Californian Economy to Sustain Loan Growth

East West Bancorp positively surprised me with loan growth of 4.4% in the first quarter of 2022, or 17% annualized. The growth during the quarter was the strongest in the last several years. Following the first quarter’s strong performance, the management has revised upwards its loan growth target for the year. Previously the management was expecting 12% year-over-year growth, while now it has revised upwards its guidance to 13% to 15% year-over-year, as mentioned in the latest earnings presentation.

Double-digit loan growth appears easily achievable thanks to economic factors. A majority of East West Bancorp's loan portfolio is concentrated in California, especially Southern California. Therefore, statewide metrics are an important gauge of credit demand. As shown below, California’s unemployment rate is currently close to the pre-pandemic level and better than the period before late 2017, which bodes well for loan growth.

Data by YCharts

Further, the management appeared confident about the robustness of the loan pipeline, especially commercial and industrial loans, in the latest conference call. The management was also positive about the other two main loan classes, namely commercial real estate and single-family mortgages.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 13.5% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. In my last report on East West Bancorp, I estimated loan growth of 8.2% for 2022. I have decided to revise upwards my end-of-period loan estimate following the first quarter's stellar performance and the management’s guidance revision.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposit growth to trail loan growth. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 28,689 32,074 34,420 37,771 41,152 46,699 Growth of Net Loans 13.7% 11.8% 7.3% 9.7% 9.0% 13.5% Other Earning Assets 6,644 7,124 7,638 11,325 16,442 15,309 Deposits 31,615 35,440 37,324 44,863 53,351 58,301 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 545 581 1,235 1,125 701 559 Common equity 3,842 4,424 5,018 5,269 5,837 6,283 Book Value Per Share ($) 26.3 30.3 34.3 37.0 40.8 43.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 23.1 27.1 31.1 33.7 37.5 40.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Both the Loan Mix and the Deposit Mix Appear Favorable

East West Bancorp’s topline is quite sensitive to interest rate hikes due to the combination of loan and deposit mixes. Total fixed-rate loans and hybrid-in-fixed loans made up 35% of total loans at the end of March 2022, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. This means that around 65% of the portfolio will re-price soon after every rate hike. Further, non-interest-bearing deposits made up 45.4% of total deposits at the end of March 2022, making the average deposit cost upwards sticky.

The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates could boost the net interest income by a whopping 18.9% over twelve months. I'm expecting the federal funds rate to increase by a further 100 basis points in the year ahead and close the year at 2.0% (the upper limit of the federal funds target).

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to surge by 35 basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.87% in the first quarter of the year. Compared to my last report on East West Bancorp, I have revised upwards my margin estimate because economic data released since that last report favors a more hawkish monetary stance.

Net Provisioning to Remain Below Normal

The net provision expense will likely remain below the historical average this year because of the excessively high level of allowances relative to the portfolio’s credit risk. Allowances made up 1.25% of total loans, while non-accruing loans made up just 0.15% of total loans at the end of March 2022, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. Therefore, I'm expecting reversals of the previous provisioning to remain heightened this year.

On the other hand, strong loan growth will also keep the provisioning expense for expected loan losses elevated this year. I'm not too concerned about East West Bancorp’s exposure to China as it is limited to only 3% of total assets.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report provision expense, net of reversals, of 0.13% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the net provision expense averaged 0.22% of total loans in the last five years.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 13%

The strong double-digit loan growth will likely be one of the biggest drivers of earnings this year. Moreover, significant margin expansion will boost the top line. Further, the below normal net provision expense will provide relief to the bottom-line.

Overall, I'm expecting East West Bancorp to report earnings of $6.91 per share in 2022, up 13% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 1,185 1,387 1,468 1,377 1,532 1,824 Provision for loan losses 46 64 99 211 (35) 59 Non-interest income 258 211 209 236 286 321 Non-interest expense 661 714 735 716 796 861 Net income - Common Sh. 506 704 674 568 873 989 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.47 4.81 4.61 3.97 6.10 6.91 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on East West Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $6.28 per share for 2022. I have increased my earnings estimate partly because I have revised upwards the loan balance estimate. Further, I have increased the margin estimate as the latest economic data has turned my outlook on the monetary policy more hawkish than before.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Upgrading to a Buy Rating

East West Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 2.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.40 per share. Despite the earnings outlook, I’m not expecting a dividend hike in the remainder of the year because of the payout ratio. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 23% for 2022, which is the same as the last five-year average. Moreover, East West does not increase its dividend twice in one year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value East West Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.87 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 23.1 27.1 31.1 33.7 37.5 Average Market Price ($) 56.0 62.4 46.9 38.2 73.9 Historical P/TB 2.42x 2.30x 1.51x 1.13x 1.97x 1.87x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $40.6 gives a target price of $75.8 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 7.1% upside from the May 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.67x 1.77x 1.87x 1.97x 2.07x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 40.6 40.6 40.6 40.6 40.6 Target Price ($) 67.7 71.8 75.8 79.9 84.0 Market Price ($) 70.8 70.8 70.8 70.8 70.8 Upside/(Downside) (4.4)% 1.4% 7.1% 12.8% 18.6% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.47 4.81 4.61 3.97 6.10 Average Market Price ($) 56.0 62.4 46.9 38.2 73.9 Historical P/E 16.2x 13.0x 10.2x 9.6x 12.1x 12.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.91 gives a target price of $84.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 19.0% upside from the May 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x 14.2x EPS 2022 ($) 6.91 6.91 6.91 6.91 6.91 Target Price ($) 70.5 77.4 84.3 91.2 98.1 Market Price ($) 70.8 70.8 70.8 70.8 70.8 Upside/(Downside) (0.5)% 9.3% 19.0% 28.8% 38.5% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $80.1, which implies a 13.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 15.3%.

I adopted a hold rating on East West Bancorp in my last report. Since then the stock’s market price has plunged sharply, leading to a high upside to the year-end target price. Moreover, I have tweaked upwards the target price, which has further increased the upside. As a result, I’m upgrading East West Bancorp to a buy rating.