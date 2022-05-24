metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

"Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket." - Eric Hoffer

We put Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the spotlight or the first time today. Thanks to the bear market that has swept across most sectors of the market so far in 2022, the shares are getting closer to where they came public in 2015. The company is nicely profitable and seeing revenue growth in the mid to high teens. Time to buy the dip? We explore that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview

Pure Storage is located just outside of San Francisco. The company offers a variety of data storage products and solutions. These include:

FlashArray:

Block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads.

FlashBlade:

A solution for unstructured data workloads of various types.

FlashStack:

Combines compute, network, and storage to provide an infrastructure platform.

FlashRecover:

An all-flash modern data-protection solution.

Pure Storage's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. The stock currently trades around $23.00 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $7 billion.

Fourth Quarter Results

On March 2nd, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. The company had non-GAAP earnings of 36 cents a share, a dime above the consensus. Revenues rose 41% from the same period a year ago to nearly $710 million, over $75 million above expectations. Leadership stated it projects sales of $520 million for the first quarter of the new fiscal year (FY2023) will come down to $520 million which was slightly above analyst estimates at the time. For the year, sales were up 29% to $2.18 billion. Of which, $738.5 million was for subscription services. This was up 37% for the year and now makes up one-third of overall revenues. The company also surpassed the 10,000 customer mark.

Some other interesting tidbits from the earnings report:

Q4 operating cash flow $138.2 million; free cash flow $117.2 million;

Full-year operating cash flow $410.1 million; free cash flow $307.8 million;

Q4 GAAP gross margin 67.2%; non-GAAP gross margin 68.8%;

Q4 GAAP operating income $29.8 million; non-GAAP operating income $118.7 million;

Full-year GAAP operating loss $(98.4) million; non-GAAP operating income $235.0 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Fourth quarter results elicited mixed commentary from the analyst community. 11 analyst firms, including Raymond James and Barclays, reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Most of these contained slight upward price target revisions. Price targets proffered ranged from $36 to $48 a share. Here are the comments from Goldman whose analyst maintained his Buy rating and lifted his price target from $34 to $48 the day after earnings hit.

Pure reported a strong FQ4 revenue beat of over 12% citing robust demand across its portfolio of products and subscription offerings. The company went on to guide FY'23 revenue 5% higher than consensus. With regard to their publicly announced partnership with Meta, Pure commented that they expect Meta revenue to grow at the same rate as overall company growth in FY'23 or about +20% Y/Y. Should Pure continue to see momentum in hyperscale AI demand we believe the company would likely re-rate to reflect the strong expected growth of that end market."

Bank of America ($27 price target), UBS ($36 price target), Morgan Stanley ($35 price target) and Wedbush ($34 price target) all maintained Hold or Neutral ratings after fourth quarter results came across the wire. The company ended FY2022 with $1.41 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just under $800 million of long-term debt. Approximately one in six shares are held short currently. Two insiders sold just over $1.6 million worth of stock after fourth quarter's earnings came out. That has been the only insider activity in the shares so far in 2022.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has Pure Storage making 85 cents in profit a share in FY2022. Revenues are predicted to rise just under 20% to approximately $2.6 billion. FY2022 was a solid year for Pure Storage, as it doubled its operational cash flow to $400 million during the year. This prodded leadership to authorize incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $250 million under its stock repurchase program.

Currently, the stock trades for over 25 times forward earnings. The stock seems cheaper on a price to forward sales (2.7) and free cash flow basis. Given the company's growth and growing free cash flow, it is probably worth a small 'watch item' holding for now as growth stocks have become out of favor in the market to this point in 2022. First quarter earnings should be out next week.