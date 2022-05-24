schulzhattingen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our analysis of Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF, OTCPK:AIQUY), today we are covering its global competitor Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). The company is the global leader in hydrogen and syngas and the 3rd largest player in providing atmospheric gases. It also processes specialty gases, equipment, and services. Currently, among its project, APD is building the largest green hydrogen project located in Saudi Arabia, the largest blue hydrogen project ubicated in Alberta (USA), and also the largest blue ammonia project again located in U.S. Gulf. On top of that, Air Products will build and own North America's largest and the world's most advanced Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility under a long-term take-or-pay agreement with World Energy in Southern California.

What have we always liked about APD? In every presentation, the repetitive slide highlights the following and its long term commitment to provide shareholders value:

"Air Products will be the safest, most diverse and most profitable industrial gas company in the world, providing excellent service to our customers"

Air Products and Chemicals First Slide (Q2 Results)

Why are we bullish?

Here at the Lab, we are always scouting for companies with a good mix of growth and value opportunities. After the recent stock sell-off, we believe that APD has the perfect combination. So why are we looking at the US company?

There is a supportive and favourable environment towards CO2, green and hydrogen opportunities. Being the global leader and due to its geographical global footprint, we believe that the company is very well-positioned for strong growth momentum; As we already mentioned in our recent Air Liquide publication, compared to the ICE, EV cars are almost 50% more gas-intensive - this will be a further upside; Looking at the overall market, we are bullish on the semiconductor industry and APD recently announced a $1.3 billion dedicated investment; Air Products and Chemicals management will be able to recover from the ongoing pressure on cost; Despite the macro environment, we are confident in a strong volume recovery. If we look at the quarterly volumes, we are still behind the 2021 level; The company has a rock-solid balance sheet and there is additional room to build new projects and increase shareholder remuneration. APD has more than 40years of history of increasing DPS.

Our internal team expects strong pricing power as APD passes through significant gas cost inflation.

APD Nat Gas Costs (Q2 Results)

Like many industries based on specialties, APD is in an oligopolistic market. Its product offering is critical to customers, but it's a tiny part of its clientele economics.

APD EBITDA Development (Q2 Results)

What consensus is missing

The hydrogen and gas industry emits a considerable amount of CO2. However, this responsibility relays onto APD's clientele. But more precisely, unlike other industries, CO2 emission is more concentrated and it should be easier and cheaper to contain. Wall Street analysts are concerned about EM risks with customers in Saudi Arabia and China. Looking at the company's past experience, we are confident.

What are the main risks?

Our internal team includes contract delays, higher projects cost, pass-through ability, and the timing of new hydrogen applications. Despite the business model being defensive, another risk is related to the global macro-environment deterioration.

Valuation

After the recent stock price development and the higher guidance provided by the management team, we have derived a target price of $300 using an NTM multiple of ~24.3x on EPS of $12.35 in 2024. This is based on margin recovery and the success of APD capital projects with no significant delays.