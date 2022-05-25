The 2 Best Dividend Aristocrat Bear Market Bargains You Can Buy

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

This has been a wild year for stocks to be sure.

The worst April for the S&P 500 since 1972

T he worst month for the Nasdaq since October 2008 (April)

an 11 day 11% rally

One of the largest intra-day reversals in history (7% on January 24th)

At one point last week the S&P 500 was down 21% off its highs AND was experiencing the 2nd worst start to the year in US history.

We've seen days with stocks up 4%, and days where they've fallen 5.5%.

This kind of whiplash has many investors exhausted, emotionally, and in some cases financially.

Everyone just wants to know when will this volatility and pain stop!?

No one knows when this perfect storm of risks will cause market pessimism to peak and stocks to bottom.

Time Frame Historically Average Bear Market Bottom Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -21% Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII -24% Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928 -26% Bear Markets Since WWII -30% Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -36% All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792 -37% Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928 -40% (Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)

The market is likely to bottom anywhere from -21% (already did) to -40%, depending on whether or not we get a recession and how severe it is.

Deutsche Bank's base-case scenario is the Fed taking us to 5.5% interest rates, a short severe recession, and S&P bottoming at -40%, Nasdaq about -50%

Goldman Sachs and Citi Group forecast -24% to -25% bottoms if we get a mild recession

Morgan Stanley -28% without a recession

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested — Peter Lynch

But with every bear market comes incredible opportunity, so let me share with you two of my favorite dividend aristocrat bargains you can cash in on in this bear market.

YCharts

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. And that's why, with the S&P 500 down 17% from record highs, and the aristocrats just 9%, Polaris (PII) and V.F. Corp (VFC) are down 26%, and 43% respectively.

These aren't just dividend aristocrats; they are Ultra Value Ultra SWAN aristocrats (and Kings) that happen to be the two most undervalued aristocrats on Wall Street.

So let me show you why these might be two aristocrat bear market bargains you don't want to miss.

Polaris: The Aristocrat King Of Power Sports Is 43% Undervalued

Why does Wall Street hate Polaris right now?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

PII is trading at a trailing blended PE of 10.3, literally levels only seen in the Pandemic and Great Recession.

It's trading at 10.1X forward earnings and a cash-adjusted PE of 7.6.

How ridiculously a good deal is this?

Its 13-year median cash-adjusted PE is 11.2

It's an anti-bubble valuation pricing in -1.8% long-term growth forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula

it's a bargain by even private equity standards

Higher Inflation Fails to Disrupt Consumer Demand at Wide-Moat Polaris" - Morningstar

PII has been dealing with supply chain disruption and rising input costs like all companies in its industry.

But management, which both I and Morningstar consider to be exceptional, is dealing with these issues successfully and management is guiding for 10+% long-term growth.

The analyst consensus is for 11.2% growth through 2024 and then 15% growth long-term. And that's just the start of why you might want to buy PII today.

Reasons To Potentially Buy Polaris

89% quality medium-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend champion

2.5% very safe yield

92% dividend safety score

27-year dividend growth streak

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk

43% conservatively undervalued (potential Ultra Value strong buy)

Fair Value: $176.98 (16.9 PE)

(16.9 PE) 10.1X forward PE vs 16.5 to 18X historical

7.6X cash-adjusted earnings (anti-bubble stock)

A+ effective credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average

15.0% CAGR growth consensus

Management growth guidance: 10+%

5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 25% CAGR 5X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 27% (conservative)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 78% CAGR

PII 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

If PII grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 122% total returns, or 36% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

Similar return potential to Amazon (AMZN) except from a hyper-growth dividend champion

PII 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graph, FactSet)

(Source: FAST Graph, FactSet)

By 2027 if PII grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver almost 250% total returns or 2% annually.

Also Buffett-like returns

5X the S&P 500 consensus

How good of a deal is PII today?

PII Investment Decision Score

DK

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, PII is one of the best aristocrats you can buy today.

43% discount vs 0% market premium = 43% better valuation

Far superior fundamental quality and safety

0.8% higher and much safer yield

75% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

3X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years

V.F. Corp: The Most Undervalued Dividend King On Wall Street

Why does the market hate V.F. Corp with such a passion?

VF is struggling with product shortages, high shipping costs, a stronger dollar, and virus-related disruptions in China, but appears to be doing a fair job of mitigating these challenges. While its (March-ended) fourth-quarter 2022 results and fiscal 2023 guidance (7% sales growth, a 13.6% operating margin, and EPS of $3.30-$3.40) are slightly disappointing, we do not think its longer-term outlook is dimmed." - Morningstar

VFC is dealing with a perfect storm of pandemic-related logistics challenges, but analysts remain confident that management can deliver on its 12% to 14% long-term growth guidance.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

VFC is now trading at the lowest valuation in 10 years, levels not seen since just after the Great Recession.

Reasons To Potentially Buy V.F. Corp

98% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

4.3% very safe yield

100% dividend safety score

50-year dividend growth streak

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.0% severe recession dividend cut risk

37% conservatively undervalued (potential Ultra Value strong buy)

Fair Value: $73.97 (20.9 PE)

(20.9 PE) 13.4X forward PE vs 17 to 22X historical

12.2X cash-adjusted earnings

A- effective credit rating = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

71st industry percentile risk management consensus = good

27.2% CAGR growth consensus

Management growth guidance: 12% to 14%

5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 21% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 19% CAGR (almost 4X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 52% (very reasonable)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 64% CAGR

VFC 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

If VFC grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 92% total returns, or 26% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

VFC 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

By 2028 if VFC grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver almost 175% total returns or 19% annually.

Also Buffett-like returns

3.5X the S&P 500 consensus

VFC Investment Decision Score

DK

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, VFC is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend king opportunity as exists right now.

37% discount vs 0% market premium = 37% better valuation

far superior fundamental quality and safety

Almost 3X higher and much safer yield

73% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

2X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years

Bottom Line: Polaris And V.F. Corp Are The Best Dividend Aristocrat Bear Market Bargains On Wall Street

Whether this bear market has already bottomed or has many months to go, no one knows.

But here's what I can tell you.

Polaris and V.F. Corp are two of the highest quality dividend aristocrats you can buy.

And today they aren't just wonderful companies at fair prices, they are wonderful companies at wonderful prices.

They are literally priced as if a severe recession wasn't just likely, but already happening!

While economic growth has been slowing and is continuing to slow further, the probability of even a mild recession, much less a severe one, is far from certain.

Goldman estimates a 35% chance of a mild recession within two years

The NY Fed estimates the probability of a recession within 12-months is about 4%

When the market freaks out over temporary concerns, even a recession, and sells off the world's best companies, that's when it's time to buy.

When fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the strongest companies, with the best management teams, and dependable track records of growing dividends in every economic condition is now.

I can't promise you that either one of these aristocrat bargains is going up soon.

I can say with 80% confidence that anyone buying these fast-growing aristocrat bargains is likely to feel like a stock market genius in 5+ years.

Because as Buffett said, "Be greedy when others are fearful".

And right now the market is downright terrified of these aristocrats.

But fear never lasts forever, and to paraphrase Shark Tank's Robert Herjavic