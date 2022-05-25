The 2 Best Dividend Aristocrat Bear Market Bargains You Can Buy
Summary
- The bear market of 2022 has crushed even some of the world's safest, highest quality, and most dependable dividend blue-chips.
- While the aristocrats as a group are down just 9% from record highs, many aristocrats are down 20%, 30%, or even 40+%.
- Polaris and V.F. Corp are the two most undervalued aristocrats you can buy today, literally priced as if we're at the end of a severe recession.
- PII offers a very safe 2.5% yield, is 43% undervalued, trading at 7.6X cash-adjusted earnings, and analysts think it could soar 250% in the next five years, 5X more than the S&P 500.
- VFC offers a very safe 4.3% yield, is 37% undervalued, trading at 12.2X cash-adjusted earnings, and analysts think it could deliver 175% total returns by 2028, almost 4X more than the S&P 500.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
This has been a wild year for stocks to be sure.
- The worst April for the S&P 500 since 1972
- The worst month for the Nasdaq since October 2008 (April)
- an 11 day 11% rally
- One of the largest intra-day reversals in history (7% on January 24th)
At one point last week the S&P 500 was down 21% off its highs AND was experiencing the 2nd worst start to the year in US history.
We've seen days with stocks up 4%, and days where they've fallen 5.5%.
This kind of whiplash has many investors exhausted, emotionally, and in some cases financially.
Everyone just wants to know when will this volatility and pain stop!?
No one knows when this perfect storm of risks will cause market pessimism to peak and stocks to bottom.
|Time Frame
|
Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-21%
|Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|-24%
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|-26%
|Bear Markets Since WWII
|-30%
|Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-36%
|All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|-37%
|Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|-40%
|
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
The market is likely to bottom anywhere from -21% (already did) to -40%, depending on whether or not we get a recession and how severe it is.
- Deutsche Bank's base-case scenario is the Fed taking us to 5.5% interest rates, a short severe recession, and S&P bottoming at -40%, Nasdaq about -50%
- Goldman Sachs and Citi Group forecast -24% to -25% bottoms if we get a mild recession
- Morgan Stanley -28% without a recession
Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested — Peter Lynch
But with every bear market comes incredible opportunity, so let me share with you two of my favorite dividend aristocrat bargains you can cash in on in this bear market.
It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. And that's why, with the S&P 500 down 17% from record highs, and the aristocrats just 9%, Polaris (PII) and V.F. Corp (VFC) are down 26%, and 43% respectively.
These aren't just dividend aristocrats; they are Ultra Value Ultra SWAN aristocrats (and Kings) that happen to be the two most undervalued aristocrats on Wall Street.
So let me show you why these might be two aristocrat bear market bargains you don't want to miss.
Polaris: The Aristocrat King Of Power Sports Is 43% Undervalued
- Full Deep Dive Analysis On Risk Profile, Growth Potential, Investment Thesis, Valuation, And Total Return Potential
Why does Wall Street hate Polaris right now?
PII is trading at a trailing blended PE of 10.3, literally levels only seen in the Pandemic and Great Recession.
It's trading at 10.1X forward earnings and a cash-adjusted PE of 7.6.
How ridiculously a good deal is this?
- Its 13-year median cash-adjusted PE is 11.2
- It's an anti-bubble valuation pricing in -1.8% long-term growth forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula
- it's a bargain by even private equity standards
Higher Inflation Fails to Disrupt Consumer Demand at Wide-Moat Polaris" - Morningstar
PII has been dealing with supply chain disruption and rising input costs like all companies in its industry.
But management, which both I and Morningstar consider to be exceptional, is dealing with these issues successfully and management is guiding for 10+% long-term growth.
The analyst consensus is for 11.2% growth through 2024 and then 15% growth long-term. And that's just the start of why you might want to buy PII today.
Reasons To Potentially Buy Polaris
- 89% quality medium-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend champion
- 2.5% very safe yield
- 92% dividend safety score
- 27-year dividend growth streak
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 43% conservatively undervalued (potential Ultra Value strong buy)
- Fair Value: $176.98 (16.9 PE)
- 10.1X forward PE vs 16.5 to 18X historical
- 7.6X cash-adjusted earnings (anti-bubble stock)
- A+ effective credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average
- 15.0% CAGR growth consensus
- Management growth guidance: 10+%
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 25% CAGR 5X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 27% (conservative)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 78% CAGR
PII 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If PII grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 122% total returns, or 36% annually.
- Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
- Similar return potential to Amazon (AMZN) except from a hyper-growth dividend champion
PII 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2027 if PII grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver almost 250% total returns or 2% annually.
- Also Buffett-like returns
- 5X the S&P 500 consensus
How good of a deal is PII today?
PII Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, PII is one of the best aristocrats you can buy today.
- 43% discount vs 0% market premium = 43% better valuation
- Far superior fundamental quality and safety
- 0.8% higher and much safer yield
- 75% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- 3X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years
V.F. Corp: The Most Undervalued Dividend King On Wall Street
- Full Deep Dive Analysis On Risk Profile, Growth Potential, Investment Thesis, Valuation, And Total Return Potential
Why does the market hate V.F. Corp with such a passion?
VF is struggling with product shortages, high shipping costs, a stronger dollar, and virus-related disruptions in China, but appears to be doing a fair job of mitigating these challenges. While its (March-ended) fourth-quarter 2022 results and fiscal 2023 guidance (7% sales growth, a 13.6% operating margin, and EPS of $3.30-$3.40) are slightly disappointing, we do not think its longer-term outlook is dimmed." - Morningstar
VFC is dealing with a perfect storm of pandemic-related logistics challenges, but analysts remain confident that management can deliver on its 12% to 14% long-term growth guidance.
VFC is now trading at the lowest valuation in 10 years, levels not seen since just after the Great Recession.
Reasons To Potentially Buy V.F. Corp
- 98% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king
- 4.3% very safe yield
- 100% dividend safety score
- 50-year dividend growth streak
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.0% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 37% conservatively undervalued (potential Ultra Value strong buy)
- Fair Value: $73.97 (20.9 PE)
- 13.4X forward PE vs 17 to 22X historical
- 12.2X cash-adjusted earnings
- A- effective credit rating = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 71st industry percentile risk management consensus = good
- 27.2% CAGR growth consensus
- Management growth guidance: 12% to 14%
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 21% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 19% CAGR (almost 4X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 52% (very reasonable)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 64% CAGR
VFC 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If VFC grows as analysts expect by 2024 it could deliver 92% total returns, or 26% annually.
- Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
VFC 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2028 if VFC grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver almost 175% total returns or 19% annually.
- Also Buffett-like returns
- 3.5X the S&P 500 consensus
VFC Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, VFC is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend king opportunity as exists right now.
- 37% discount vs 0% market premium = 37% better valuation
- far superior fundamental quality and safety
- Almost 3X higher and much safer yield
- 73% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- 2X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years
Bottom Line: Polaris And V.F. Corp Are The Best Dividend Aristocrat Bear Market Bargains On Wall Street
Whether this bear market has already bottomed or has many months to go, no one knows.
But here's what I can tell you.
Polaris and V.F. Corp are two of the highest quality dividend aristocrats you can buy.
And today they aren't just wonderful companies at fair prices, they are wonderful companies at wonderful prices.
They are literally priced as if a severe recession wasn't just likely, but already happening!
While economic growth has been slowing and is continuing to slow further, the probability of even a mild recession, much less a severe one, is far from certain.
- Goldman estimates a 35% chance of a mild recession within two years
- The NY Fed estimates the probability of a recession within 12-months is about 4%
When the market freaks out over temporary concerns, even a recession, and sells off the world's best companies, that's when it's time to buy.
When fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the strongest companies, with the best management teams, and dependable track records of growing dividends in every economic condition is now.
I can't promise you that either one of these aristocrat bargains is going up soon.
I can say with 80% confidence that anyone buying these fast-growing aristocrat bargains is likely to feel like a stock market genius in 5+ years.
Because as Buffett said, "Be greedy when others are fearful".
And right now the market is downright terrified of these aristocrats.
But fear never lasts forever, and to paraphrase Shark Tank's Robert Herjavic
Tough times never last, but smart investors always do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
- Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
- my personal correction watchlist
- 50 exclusive articles per month
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- real-time email notifications of all my personal buys
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PII, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns PII, and VFC in our portfolios.