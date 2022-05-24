Corning Incorporated's (GLW) JPMorgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) JPMorgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 24, 2022 8:50 AM ET

Edward Schlesinger - CFO

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Samik Chatterjee

Good morning, everyone. I'm Samik Chatterjee, I cover Hardware at JPMorgan. Welcome to Day 2. We have the pleasure of hosting Corning. And from Corning, we have Ed Schlesinger, who's the Chief Financial Officer.

Ed, welcome to the conference. Thank you for making it in-person. And thanks as well for setting this up. For those on the webcast, you have an option to send in questions. For those in the room, we will open it up for Q&A in a bit, once we get to a few questions. So bear with us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik Chatterjee

Ed, I'm starting with a few standard questions for every company. And I know it's not the best ones to start with. But I'll still run through them. We're asking every company based on demand trends that you're seeing. If I ask you for a probability of what a potential recession likelihood is here, what number would you put or sort of what are you seeing in terms of demand trends to either confirm or deny it at this point?

Edward Schlesinger

Good morning, everyone. Nice to be here. So I think probably like everyone else, I would put a high probability on growth slowing in general, macro growth across the globe slowing in general. I think it already has in many places. I think a recession is reasonably likely what that looks like and how that plays out in various different markets. It's probably hard to say in different geographies, hard to say. But I would say we are operating as a company under the premise that growth will slow sort of on a macro basis and we're thinking about what that might mean for us.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay good. The second one in that list, the supply situation, obviously, the industry is constrained at this point, but the China lockdowns have been sort of another headwind to navigate. How material is that? Is that just something on the edges making it slightly worse or is that a big material impact on it?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think in general supply chain, certainly for the last 12, 15 months has been difficult, and it has evolved, where the difficulties are not just from an inflation perspective, but just moving goods around, supplying the things we need to produce our products, and what our customers’ demand has been given their own supply chain constraints. But I would say China COVID lockdowns was pretty impactful for us at the end of the first quarter, and it's certainly impacting us in the second quarter.

We're navigating it well. We are operating a closed loop, manufacturing environment in most of our facilities. So, we're able to operate even if it's not at 100% of what we otherwise would do. We're seeing that impact for our customers and we're seeing that impact from our suppliers as well. So it's definitely impacted, what we think otherwise would have been our ability to supply not only in that region, but globally to some extent. And the only other thing I would say is that, I don't know, I think there's - China's opening up shortly at least, in theory, they are opening up.

I don't know what that means, and we again, are sort of thinking about it probabilistically. There's definitely a range of outcomes that this current environment continues for a while. It may get better, but we're not assuming that it gets better.

Samik Chatterjee

On supply, again, I think last year, the consensus seem to be that the second half of this year you start to see a normalization or at least a material easing and increasingly, as I've talked to companies that seems to be getting pushed out a bit. What's your latest expectations of when supply does normalize? And maybe if I can add on to that, I mean, does supply normalizing means pricing normalizes as well?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes. Here, I would say I'm going to be conservative. I don't know that the supply chain normalizes anytime soon. We've changed the way we operate materially in various different ways. We're obviously looking to localize supply wherever we can, at least, on the fringe and even structurally, to some extent. I think supply chains stay disruptive for a while, whether it's COVID, China lockdowns, or otherwise, macroeconomic conditions, consumer demand may have an impact on that.

We haven't really seen material change in raw material or commodity input costs, from where we were at the beginning of the year other than in energy, I think that's the one I call out. If I thought about how we expected the year to play out in 2022, energy is much higher from a cost perspective. Assuring supply assurance is also a little bit more difficult, especially in Europe, given the Ukraine/Russia situation.

Again, I think we're going to be conservative and assume that it doesn't get better. I don't know that it continues at the same rate of increase. But we'll assume that costs stay where they are, and we've raised prices to offset that. And we have some price increases, hitting here in the second quarter as well. And we're going to continue to look to do that if costs don't come back down.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay, great. Bringing it back to some of the more company specific questions, and thank you for answering the first three. Before we get into new product segments, I mean you've really run the business on these market access platforms, as you call them. And even in uncertain or a tough macro, you are now expecting to grow about high single-digit. How are these market access platforms sort of helping you drive that? Can we just go into that before we get into the individual segments?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think stepping back for us, we think of sort of, we have a more Corning strategy or approach to our markets. Our goal is to grow faster than the markets we serve. So to serve, we try to choose markets that have good, fundamental dynamics and will grow over time. And our desire is to serve those markets in a way where we continue to add content.

Mobile consumer electronics is a great example where we continue to add content into the mobile phone space. So we've significantly outgrown that market over the last five years. Automotive is another one where, auto glass for us is a huge opportunity. It's actually a relatively small business now. But over time, we expect that to drive significant growth and to far outpace auto growth from a market perspective.

So that's sort of how we think about it. And I think the fundamental dynamic in most of our markets is positive. And even in a recessionary environment, I think those markets can actually perform relatively well.

Samik Chatterjee

Moving back to the Investor Day guidance, and at that point, this was 2019, you had issued guidance for top line growth of 6% to 8%, as I just mentioned you're on track to high end of that, in macro that remains quite challenging. So how should we think about sustainability of growth when we return to a normal sort of macro environment? Or is the right sort of inference here that your growth accelerates beyond sort of what you've guided to in a normal macro environment?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think there are a lot of important assumptions for us in that, 6% to 8% growth range. And one of them is stability and display in the display market and in our business in particular, we've done really well, we've outperformed that market, and we think we can continue to do that. And we think that business can remain relatively stable over time.

And then optical communications, which we see as having a multiyear significant growth environment where our customers and governments are funding large broadband network build-outs, we think that will drive a significant amount of growth for us in 2022, 2023 and then certainly beyond that time window.

And again, just sort of ignoring recession for a second, I think if you look at it over a four or five-year window, we expect that to be a very significant driver of growth for us. And then, if I think about our other markets, there are some dynamics that we aren't really seeing a material amount of growth in now that we think can kick in over time. So, for example, the automotive space, autos are actually down and haven't really grown in a couple of years. I don't think that can be the case forever.

At some point, there will have to be growth in that industry to keep up with demand. And I think that will drive growth beyond where we are today, both in our environmental business and in auto glass. I think in mobile consumer electronics, we'll continue to add content. And there are some interesting things in that particular space like AR/VR, where today, we don't have any sales but three, four, five years out, depending on how that market develops, there's opportunity for us to grow.

So we haven't predicted or guided beyond the 2023 time window with respect to sales. But I think we may do that at some point later this year or early next year. And I would say sitting here today, growing at that level seems reasonable, again, just putting recession aside and how that impacts the macro environment.

Samik Chatterjee

Got it. So now moving from the revenue growth to the operating margin or the earnings growth sort of trajectory that you had planned for, you had outlined expectations to continue to expand margins. The investor perception, though, seems to be that unless you're growing display, margin expansion is a bit tough to drive. Can you sort of share some insights there or where the investors might be sort of misplaced in relation to that perception?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think the biggest change from where we were, let's say, in the middle of 2019 and how we thought about that till today is obviously inflationary pressures that we've seen in our business. And I think, as you all know, you probably hear this from companies, you incur $1 of cost, and you offset that with $1 of price and your margin actually goes down. So it creates sort of this headwind for you that you have to overcome in order to be able to expand margins. And obviously, that's impacted us in 2021 significantly. We've stabilized margins. We expect them to go up from here. And price will be one of the drivers and will continue to cost reduce and will continue to grow.

So I think there's a little bit of a headwind in that particular area. But I do think that we can continue to expand margins from here back to a level that we were in the past. And yes, it is important for display to be stable for us to be able to do that. I don't know that we need to expand margins in display to be able to do that. But I think you would have to assume that we're able to keep display sort of about where they are today.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay, got it. So let's dive into display. You've reiterated even on the last earnings call for glass retail volumes to be up high single-digit. And that continues to be a big debate with investors, right, given the concerns about consumer spending in this environment. We've seen downward revisions to smartphones to PC units. And TVs are -- we don't get as much data, but investor assuming the same. So just take us through what's embedded in your forecast. What gives you confidence in that number relative to sort of investors thinking it's a much more gloomy sort of environment for TV sales?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, maybe I'll start with the market or retail, and then kind of come back to Corning. I think our perspective is glass screen size and TVs will continue to grow. So putting aside the number of TV units that are sold, the amount of glass that will go into retail goes up. We project that to be about 1.5 inch a year, that's been the trend for the last few years. And if units are flat, and that happens, you get about 4% growth at retail just from that extra glass.

So to go from that 4% to high single digits, what we assumed for this year was that retail would be up a little bit, TV units would be up, I'll come back to that in a second, and that IT and public information displays and other things that glass, other places where glass goes into would also be up a little bit. And that's kind of how we got to our high single digits.

At the end of last quarter, we sort of reflected on that and said we think we're probably at the lower end of that range versus, say, the higher end of that range. And of course, what happens at retail and TV plays out a lot in the second half of the year. It's just where the retail season is. So it's probably early to really call the TV units.

But the one thing I would remind folks about is that in 2020, the number of TVs that were sold was above the trend line. The COVID impact of people buying TVs was significant. And then in 2021, it was well below the trend line. So over a two-year period sort of averaged out at about the trend line.

What we're projecting for 2022 is growth, but we're not projecting the units to actually get back to trend line. So if you were to look at that over a three-year window of time, I still think TV units has underperformed, historically, the number of units that have been sold. So I don't expect that to be materially better sitting here today. The data wouldn't point to that being better than what we've projected, could be better depending on the retail season, obviously, in the back half.

But I think it bodes pretty well for 2023 and beyond, as we think that trend line really doesn't change with respect to the number of units that are sold. And for us, what matters really is what the panel makers do and how much glass we sell into that space and panel maker utilization remained pretty high and we performed really well.

We've projected panel maker utilization to come down in the second quarter and to stay relatively low, historically low in the back half of the year. So we're not really projecting there to be a very strong amount of glass sold into the panel making space, that's sort of what's baked into our outlook. And we believe the pricing environment can remain stable in that environment because supply demand continues to remain relatively tight or tight to balance.

And I'll expand if you don't mind a little bit. We shared our perspective on the second quarter call. There are a lot of dynamics that help us. First and foremost, we depleted our own inventory significantly over the last six to nine months, and we really need to replenish it. So we'll use a lower panel making environment to do that.

Additionally, we have to take our tanks down from time-to-time and actually put new technology in, refurbish those tanks, and we intend to do that during this time period, we have not been able to do that. So we're running a lot of our tanks past their useful life, and in some sense, almost running them to failure.

So we need for our own business to be able to do that. So we've just think the supply demand environment will remain relatively balanced, or even tight for some time, despite the fact that panel makers are taking their utilization down. So we think the dynamics in the industry for Corning are good. And if retail plays out, like we think it is, we think we're set up pretty well for 2023.

Samik Chatterjee

And that's an interesting point you bring about pricing, because I was going to ask you, clearly, you think pricing can be stable because of supply demand holding tight on the glass side. For the panel makers, pricing has been declining quite rapidly. And that often leads to investors to think that pricing for glass should start to come down as well. What's different on the panel maker side, is it really just supply demand that's different, or why doesn't it translate into glass pricing?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think primarily because there isn't supply available for glass. I think that, the supply demand balance in the industry is what has kept pricing relatively stable and by stable, maybe definitionally. For us stable is down a little, to up a little right. It's sort of a range of you know, flattish pricing could be up a little could be down a little in any given quarter, it doesn't mean that it's not down at all.

We view that as a very favorable pricing environment relative to what, price has been historically. So I think the supply demand component, I also think we have great long-term contracts and relationships with our customers. And because we have a really strong position in Gen 10.5, which is where that where the large size, display glass where the industry is moving, I think it just positions us well to be able to maintain that, that type of pricing.

Samik Chatterjee

Great. Let's move to optical. Clearly, that's the segment most investors want to talk about nowadays. So just broad level, how are you thinking about the length of the investment cycle from your customers, both service providers and cloud I think most investors think of this as being a cyclical investment cycle from your customers, but how you think about the length of it?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, we think the dynamic right now bodes well for multiyear period of growth in the United States and Western Europe, maybe Latin America, the markets that where we primarily serve. So we view it as certainly a three, four or five year window of time. I always caution people that in any given quarter, you can have kind of what we use -- the technical term lumpiness, right, where you know, someone who's building out a network or a data center provider might slowdown, might start up so you can have spikes and they can go in either direction.

But if you think about it over a year or two year window of time, we would say that it's a double-digit growth kind of environment. And we think that's partly because of what we know carriers are going to do and data center builders are going to do and because of government funding for things like rural broadband in the United States, or expanding out, geographic networks in many countries in Europe.

Samik Chatterjee

Wanted to see if I can quantify a few things and let's see how much you're able to share on this. But curious about what Corning share is, if you break it down by the service provider vertical and cloud, where do you think you stand today in terms of market share and what are the sort of pricing dynamics? And how are they different in these customer verticals?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, we don't give out share information. So I won't do that specifically. But I would say that we have a nice share of the market, certainly in the United States and in Europe -- in the areas that I speak about. I think price is very dependent upon what customers decide to do. So for us, to the extent customers use things like a pre-connectorized solution to build out their network, that's a much higher priced, higher margin type of product for us and we think that's the case in many spaces.

We actually think we can save customers a significant amount of labor cost in building out their networks, which is a significant portion of their cost. And as you know at least in recent times, labor has been one of the constraints for customers to go faster. So we're seeing some traction there and some success there and we think that bodes well from a margin perspective.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay. You've been mentioning on the earnings calls about capacity addition, just trying to keep up with customer demand, right? So maybe just take us through, what's the roadmap here in terms of capacity addition, like what are the timelines around when capacity starts -- more capacity starts to come online?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, one of the things that our CEO has said is, if in this particular market space, if we could make more, we could sell more. And that actually is true. We have a significant amount of backlog in the space. And you can think of our sort of product sets in three buckets, fiber, cable -- types of cable and connectivity, sort of the connectors that tie everything together. We added connectivity capacity in 2021, it's less asset intense and more people intense.

And I feel like we're in a pretty good space there. So our bottleneck is primarily fiber and cable. We have capacity coming online in that -- in both of those spaces in the back half of 2022. And we're actually working on projects now. We haven't approved them internally on adding even more capacity in both cable and fiber. And we may make some announcements with customers at some point, either later this year or in 2023.

So we have a pretty good near term ability to catch up a little bit, I don't know if the band stays where it is, and which is a good thing. I don't know that we can catch up. But I think we'll make some headway on that in the back half of the year. And then if we feel really good about where the markets heading, we'll look to do some projects to add more cable and fiber capacity. And then those are probably 18 months to two years out in terms of when that capacity would come online.

Samik Chatterjee

That's actually a good segue to what I was going to ask you the follow up. As a CFO, how are you thinking about balancing -- sort of spending on capacity here, particularly given? I mean, you have an investment cycle coming up, but then you do have probably lower utilization beyond that? So how are you thinking about balancing that? And I mean, it goes back to what we've seen some times in the past were pricing in markets like China have been really tough on the fiber side. So how do you think about capacity addition in the context of where do you want supply to be longer run?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I mean a couple of things, I would say, more generally speaking, we tend to like to get a customer commitment in some form or another. Obviously, cash upfront is probably the best approach. If we're able to do that, we do that. And we've been pretty successful with doing that. And then there are other forms of commitment, we can get volume commitments in the form of take-or-pay or we can get some other form of commitment that we feel.

Fills that capacity for a period of time and guarantees us some level of return that we view as enticing in order to put the capacity in the ground. And we typically look for a 20% return on that invested capital when it's up and running. So let's say year three, if it's a two-year project, to get it up and running year three, it's full, our goal is to be running at least a 20% return on that capital, for a significant period of time, a multiyear period of time.

So that's kind of how we think about it. Depending on the market we're serving, it's easier to get the cash. We might be the only company that could actually put the capacity in and do the work. In optical communications more often than not, it's a long-term a firm long-term commitment from customers that allows us to know will generate a return.

Samik Chatterjee

Yes. I know we have to get to a few more segments, we already got two out of -- the many that you have. So let me move quickly to Specialty Materials. You have been outperforming the underlying market. Can you talk to some of the use cases that are driving higher content for Corning glass, be it smartphones or wearables? And how much more -- like room do you see to just continue to innovate there?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I think in this space is really the best example of that more Corning strategy. We've worked really closely with the large mobile consumer electronic-manufacturers. And we've innovated and we've been able to kind of move up the chain, whether it's a new material that we can get a higher price on, or more content per phone. The Samsung S22 Galaxy phone is a great example where we went from -- glass on the front to glass on the back.

And then depending on the model, like the ultra-actually, we have glass on all the cameras on the back of the phone. There is, five cameras and even though the glass space is small, the content value is high. So I think it's a good example of a use case for us. And we'll continue to do that. And our customers really come to us with ideas and we co-innovate on those ideas. Sometimes they actually give us cash to actually do that co-innovation with them. So it derisks it a little bit for us.

And then more longer term, I really think the opportunity if Wendell were here or even Jeff Evenson who is our Chief Strategy Officer, they'd start talking about AR/VR as a space. I don't know who wins out in that space. But I think there's a fundamental belief that someone wins out and that at least to some extent, devices begin to take hold, maybe not at the level of one device per person, but certainly at a material level.

And we believe that's a space where the content per device could far exceed the content per device for a phone for Corning. So although it's not something that impacts 2022 or 2023, if you think more broadly, that's a great use case for us where we think in the mobile consumer electronics space, we could really move up the value chain in terms of adding content to devices.

Samik Chatterjee

Yes great. Let me open up here to the audience and see if anyone has a question. Okay, and let me take the one on the web -- that came over the webcast in the meantime. And this is more relative to your guidance. The question is has anything happened since you released earnings to impact your guidance for 2022?

Edward Schlesinger

No, I think our guidance is still relevant.

Samik Chatterjee

Yes. Let's move to automotive and noise around electric vehicles have picked up in the recent sort of years. And investors continue to sort of look at your environmental business and think about sort of the trajectory of emission reduction and the content over time, or rather the amount of internal combustion engine vehicles moderating over time. You've clearly been more optimistic about your auto business when it includes sort of the other opportunities that you see. So maybe just outline the opportunities you're seeing outside of just emission reduction -- in the automotive market?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I mean, I think first and foremost obviously, we all know, auto production has constrained. So we think at some point, our view at the beginning of the year was the second half of this year, that start -- that constraint starts to loosen a little bit and more autos get produced. So that's a good news regardless, I think of the type of vehicle that's produced.

I think from EV perspective, what we're seeing is that EV manufacturers are more and more using glass in their cars for many reasons light-weighting the vehicle soundproofing the vehicle, there are just -- the driver interacting with the vehicle, glass becomes more important. And we're seeing that - we think there's 100 hour per car opportunity. We've talked about that in the past, far more than half of that we think is glass versus say emissions related products.

And we think that trend continues over time. And we're winning on vehicle platforms that will come out in a few years. So I think there's actual real, sort of data behind the way we think about it. So we're excited about EVs or ICE vehicles, we think there's a great opportunity for us either way.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay. Ed as we start to wrap up here. So taking all the sort of different segments of markets you're in, as we think about the next five years, which are the sort of market verticals that you're most excited about in terms of growth, particularly?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes I mean, I think if I sort of reflect on what I think is the most likely outcome, optical communications will drive the most dollar growth for us over the next two to five years. It's hard to imagine not, it's our largest segment now. And we believe it will grow at a double-digit rate over that time period. So I just think from a dollar perspective that is the highest certainty.

Beyond that, I think we have an opportunity to continue to grow mobile consumer electronics. We talked about smartphones. If you go out three, four or five years, AR/VR could kick in. And I also think in our advanced optics business, we serve the semiconductor market where there's likely to be more capacity coming online, I think there's some growth opportunities for us in that space as well.

And then -- we just talked about auto, I think that's an area where I would expect us to grow from here because auto glass is small. And so the rate of growth is actually pretty high. But as that business continues to gain size, I think we, you know, have the ability to grow dollars pretty significantly in the back half of that, three to five year time window.

And then the only other space that I would highlight which, I would be cautious on it but I think it's interesting is renewable energy, in particular the Hemlock business we have. We think there's an opportunity for solar to grow outside of China. And if that happens, we have capacity that we have not turned on in that Hemlock business that we could take advantage of, and that could actually be something that has happens in the earlier part of that, two to five year window, depending on how the solar renewable energy space plays out.

Samik Chatterjee

Great. Next three questions are very CFO, like for you. Free cash flow and the sort of CapEx investment trajectory from here on. Your free cash flow generation has improved as CapEx moderated, but and it's down about 20% from I think the peak, CapEx spend that you're doing? A question that I'm getting often from investors is when does CapEx need to sort of take another step up? How should we think about the capital intensity going forward particularly if you have to sustain this level of growth?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, it's a good question for us, especially as I think about, the macro environment, generating stable, free cash flow is really important. Having a strong balance sheet is really important. So those are things that are priorities for me and priorities for us at Corning. I think that in '22 and for the next few years, it's likely that we'll spend at this level of capital, maybe a little more, I don't know that we'll go back to a significant build cycle.

But I would not expect it to come down significantly from where we are mostly because I think there's just a lot of opportunity for us. We'll pace it and we'll try to tie it as I mentioned earlier, to some customer commitment, right. So if we get cash, it's a great commitment, high probability outcome for us, we'll put the capital in the ground, but if we get a long-term agreement, we'll do that as well.

So I would say, we are very, very thoughtful about it. And we seek to generate a return in a short window, but it's what we do. I mean, in order to really grow, we'll need to put capital in the ground for sure.

Samik Chatterjee

And that brings me to the second question here. You're trying to balance improvement of ROIC with growing the business and making these investments. So how do you continue to sort of think about maintaining this growth pace while balancing ROIC and keeping to those strict targets of return on capital?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, I mean I think the two biggest dynamics on our overall ROIC are stability and display, right. If we can keep display stable, that really helps to keep our overall return just at a macro level at least stable. And then, if we are able to get to that 20% return on capital or more over time, it should be accretive as we continue to grow. We had back in 2019, we had said, maybe we get to 12%, low teens kind of level on ROIC. We're almost there now in total for the company.

So I think it's possible that we can improve from where we are, and maybe mid-teens is somewhere where we could be at some point. If we're able to keep capital at this level, and continue to grow I think that's certainly not unachievable for us. And as I said earlier, we're working on sort of thinking about the longer term outlook, and we may share some perspective on that at some point.

Samik Chatterjee

Got it. Last one, so your gross leverage is modestly below your target leverage that you've shared, I think at the Investor Day it was probably the last sort of time you provided an update on that. But I mean, how you think about capital allocation just given seems like you're growing, robust -- at a robust pace, and in a tough macro environment, growth should be pretty sustainable going forward. I mean how -- I guess how can you be more opportunistic in using the leverage level that you have?

Edward Schlesinger

Yes, so I think when I stepped back, we take a long view on everything. We've been around for a really long time. We've been serving our markets for a really long time. So having a strong balance sheet is important. I don't think that perspective will change for us in the foreseeable future. We are maybe slightly below the leverage level that we had said, but in this environment, I think that's probably okay. I don't know that we would take a more aggressive approach.

And from a capital allocation perspective, the way we think about it as our primary sort of delivery vehicle for allocation is organic growth. So to the extent we have organic growth opportunities, we want to be able to fund those opportunities first and foremost.

Of course, we'll continue to return cash to shareholders in the form of a dividend and will continue to buy back shares, but I don't think we would lever up significantly to do anything like that, at least in the foreseeable future.

Samik Chatterjee

Okay great. Almost up on time, and that's all the questions I had as well. Thank you. Thanks for coming to the conference. And thank you, everyone for coming to listen to this. Thank you, Ed.

Edward Schlesinger

Thank you.