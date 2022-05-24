imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is one of the largest electric utilities in the world, boasting operations all throughout North America and the Caribbean. This scale is certainly somewhat unusual for a utility, as the overwhelming majority of them are confined to a relatively limited geographic area.

This scale and international nature certainly does not mean that Fortis lacks the qualities that have long made utilities popular among more conservative investors. Most notably, the company boasts relatively stable cash flows, some growth potential, and a fairly respectable 3.29% yield as of the time of writing. The fact that Fortis is primarily an electric utility may add somewhat to its appeal, as there are many in the market today that believe that the demand for electricity will surge over the coming years, despite the fact that this thesis will probably not play out as expected. Unfortunately, Fortis also appears to be somewhat overvalued today, but that does not mean that there is nothing to like here, and admittedly it may make sense to watch it to see if the price becomes more attractive in the near future.

About Fortis Inc.

As stated in the introduction, Fortis Inc. is one of the largest electric utilities in the world. The company boasts operations throughout Canada, the United States, Central America, and the Caribbean:

Fortis Inc.

Despite the company’s enormous breadth, though, its customer base is surprisingly small. As of March 31, 2022, Fortis only served 3.4 million customers, which puts it in the same size range as many peers that only serve a single metropolitan area. This is likely because many of its operations are in somewhat rural areas that lack the population density of a major city.

The fact that the company’s customer base is not as large as we might expect does not prevent Fortis from having many of the characteristics that we tend to appreciate in the utility sector, however. The most prevalent of these is that the company tends to deliver relatively slow but consistent earnings per share growth, which Fortis demonstrated in its first-quarter 2022 earnings report. During the first quarter, the company reported that it earned $0.78 per share compared to $0.77 per share in the first quarter of 2021:

Fortis Inc.

Admittedly, some readers might point out that this was not very much growth. However, we do not really expect much growth from a company like this. After all, Fortis has very limited ability to raise its prices in order to make more money due to the strict oversight that it faces from regulators. In addition, the company’s customers will not typically be increasing their consumption of utility products just because they can. Rather, the demand for electricity is historically fairly consistent over long periods of time. Thus, Fortis has very limited prospects to grow as rapidly as companies in some other sectors of the economy.

Naturally, though, investors will not be happy with the status quo and do expect some growth for their money. Fortunately, Fortis is positioned to deliver on this. The primary way that the company grows its revenues and profits is by increasing the rate base. The rate base is the value of the company’s assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. Since this rate of return is a percentage, any increase to the rate base allows Fortis to increase the prices that it charges its customers in order to earn that rate of return. The usual way that the company grows its rate base is by investing money into upgrading, modernizing, or even expanding its infrastructure. Fortis is planning to do exactly this, and recently stated its intention to spend approximately C$20 billion over the 2022 to 2026 period performing these actions:

Fortis Inc.

This can be expected to increase the company’s rate base by approximately C$10.5 billion over the period. There will undoubtedly be some readers that point out that this increase is substantially less than the money that Fortis will be investing. However, this is quite typical. The biggest reason for the discrepancy is that the value of the new assets that Fortis purchases with its expenditures begins to decline the moment that the company installs them due to deprecation. This, therefore, offsets some of the impacts of the firm’s capital spending.

In addition, at least some of this spending is intended to purchase assets that will replace some of the company’s existing facilities and equipment. As these replaced assets are taken out of commission, their value is removed from the rate base. This also offsets some of the spending. Overall though, we can still see that Fortis should be able to grow its rate base and by extension its earnings. The company’s management has unfortunately not provided any guidance with respect to earnings per share growth over the period but the company did state that it should be able to grow its dividend at a 6% compound annual growth rate over the five-year period. Thus, it seems likely that the company’s earnings per share will grow somewhat more rapidly than this. I will admit though that I would prefer to see much more transparency from management with respect to forward guidance.

One thing that we see in the capital spending plan that Fortis has outlined is that the company plans to invest approximately C$3.8 billion into the development and deployment of clean energy, including renewables. This is part of the company’s ambitious plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035 and ultimately achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Fortis is certainly not the only electric company to have ambitions similar to this and in fact, Fortis does not even have the most aggressive carbon reduction targets in the industry. Nevertheless, Fortis is devoting a great deal of effort to discussing its plans in the various conference calls and presentations that management gives to investors and analysts. This is probably because of the substantial amounts of money that have been invested in environmental, social, and governance funds. Fortis appears to be attempting to entice these funds to purchase its stock, which could prove to have a very beneficial effect on the stock price. Any investor would likely appreciate that, even if they do not particularly care whether or not the company is actually reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

As is the case with most companies seeking to increase their production of “clean” energy, Fortis has been focusing much of its efforts on the deployment of wind and solar power. In fact, the company brought 450 megawatts of wind and solar generation capacity online in 2021 alone. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems with wind and solar energy is that they are not particularly reliable. For example, wind power does not work when the wind is not blowing and solar panels do not work at night or work as well on cloudy or rainy days. Fortis has therefore been using battery storage in order to compensate for this. The company installed 30 megawatts of battery storage last year, which is obviously far less than the total amount of generation capacity that was installed. The company, therefore, is depending on other solutions in order to ensure the reliability of the grid, which is certainly a good idea as batteries are far from an ideal solution for ensuring reliability. Fortis has not stated exactly what it is using to ensure reliability but the industry standard is to use natural gas turbines as a backup source of generation capacity so Fortis is probably using these to support the renewables.

Unfortunately, other than stating its long-term carbon reduction goals, Fortis has not specifically provided any list of projects that it has in development that are intended to achieve this goal. The company has only stated that it intends to retire all of its coal generation capacity by 2032. This is something that is being commonly done all across the industry because coal is generally much more polluting than other fossil fuels when it is burned. Fortunately, the company will not have to replace very much of its capacity to achieve this goal. Currently, only 4% of the company’s generation capacity is coal, which is far better than the 20%+ that some other utilities have. It thus should not be particularly difficult for Fortis to replace this generation capacity over the next ten years. The completion of this goal is yet another thing that will likely endear the company to the environmental, social, and governance crowd. When we consider the assets commanded by these funds, this could be quite positive for the stock price or at the very least prop it up so that it does not decline very much during a market correction. That could prove to be an attractive prospect in today’s turbulent market.

Fundamentals Of Electric Utilities

As we have already seen, Fortis is primarily an electric utility. Although the company does have some natural gas utility operations, those are a very small proportion of the company’s overall business, so we can consider it to be primarily an electric utility. As such, we should take a brief look at the fundamentals of electric utilities as a part of our investment analysis.

As stated in the introduction, utilities tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows that slowly grow over time. Fortis is certainly no exception to this, as we can see by looking at the company’s historical operating cash flows:

Seeking Alpha

This makes a great deal of sense, as these companies provide a product that is generally considered to be a necessity for our modern way of life. As such, most people prioritize paying their utility bills ahead of more discretionary expenses during times when money gets tight. This allows utilities like Fortis to ride through times of economic weakness without significant financial problems. However, people do not generally increase their energy consumption during economic booms, which prevents them from benefiting much from economic strength. This is one of the biggest reasons why Fortis has only been able to produce moderate cash flow growth over time.

This slow growth rate would ordinarily not be attractive to younger, more aggressive investors. However, lately these people have been becoming more attracted to electric utilities. This is because of the concept of electrification, which has been widely promoted by politicians and futurists in the media. At its core, electrification refers to the conversion of things that are traditionally powered by fossil fuels to the use of electricity instead.

The use of electricity for transportation (electric cars) and space heating are the most often-cited things, but there are other things that could be converted as well. This concept could be expected to dramatically increase the consumption of electricity as it plays out. This would obviously stimulate growth for companies like Fortis.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration does not believe that this trend will be as strong as its promoters do. According to the government agency, the national demand for electricity will only grow at a 1% to 2% rate over the next thirty years:

U.S. EIA 2022 Annual Energy Outlook

This is nowhere close to the growth rate that we would expect if wide swathes of the economy were to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. Indeed, I illustrated the impact that electric cars alone would have on electric demand in a previous article.

The government agency is probably correct about electrification not proceeding at a very rapid rate. First, rapidly increasing the capacity of the national electric utility grid to support the demand that electrification would impart is extremely cost-prohibitive. Second, electricity is much less efficient at heating a building than fossil fuels are and it is much more expensive to use. It seems highly unlikely that many people would willingly allow their heating bills to go up by converting to electricity. Finally, the high cost of electric cars puts them financially out of reach for many people.

Thus, the conversion away from fossil fuels will likely be a slow process. Utilities like Fortis will probably grow at a relatively slow and steady pace just as they always have done.

Financial Considerations

It is always critical that we look at the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid. As few companies keep sufficient cash on hand to repay their debt as it matures, this is typically accomplished by issuing new debt and using that money to repay the maturing debt.

Depending on the conditions in the market, the company may not be able to do that at the same price, and thus it may see its costs go up following the rollover. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. Thus, a decline in cash flow could push the company into financial insolvency if it has too much debt. Although utilities like Fortis tend to have remarkably stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company’s equity will be able to cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important. As of March 31, 2022, Fortis had $20.7029 billion in net debt against $16.7924 billion worth of shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, which is generally pretty reasonable. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Fortis Inc. 1.23 DTE Energy (DTE) 2.08 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.39 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 2.32 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 1.57 FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) 2.61

As we can clearly see here, Fortis has a significantly lower debt load than its peers. This is a good sign as it indicates that the company is clearly not using too much leverage in its financial structure. Thus, there should be no particular risks with respect to the company’s debt that its peers do not have to a much larger degree. This should provide comfort for more risk-averse investors.

Dividend Analysis

As stated in the introduction, one of the major reasons why investors purchase shares of utility companies like Fortis is because they frequently have a higher dividend yield than most other things in the market. Fortis is no exception to this as the stock yields 3.29% at the current price, which is substantially higher than the 1.46% yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). Fortis has also increased its dividend every year for the past 48 years when measured in Canadian dollars, although the dividend has fluctuated somewhat in U.S. dollar terms:

Seeking Alpha

Even when measured in U.S. dollars, we can see that the general trend has been positive though, which is quite nice to see. A company that steadily increases its dividend is very nice to own during inflationary times, such as the one that we are in today. This is because inflation steadily reduces the purchasing power of the dividend that we receive from the company. This can make it feel as though the investor is getting poorer and poorer. The fact then that Fortis is increasing its dividend regularly helps to ensure that the investor can still purchase the same goods and services with the dividend over time, thus offsetting the impact of inflation. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be suddenly forced to reverse course and cut the dividend since that would reduce our incomes and likely cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a company’s ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. A company’s free cash flow is the total amount of cash that was generated by the firm’s ordinary operations and is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the money that is available to do things that benefit the stockholders such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or issuing a dividend. During the trailing twelve-month period, Fortis reported a negative levered free cash flow of $745.2 million. This is obviously not nearly enough to allow the company to afford any dividend, but it actually paid out $547.1 million over the same period.

However, it is fairly common for utilities to finance their capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity while using their operating cash flow to cover the dividend. This is largely because of the extremely high costs involved in building and maintaining utility-grade infrastructure over a wide geographic area. Fortis reported an operating cash flow of $2.3844 billion over the trailing twelve-month period. This was easily enough to cover the $547.1 million that it actually paid out and still leave it with a great deal of money left over to cover other expenses. It, therefore, does appear that the company’s dividend is quite safe and investors should not worry about the firm’s ability to keep paying it.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of a utility like Fortis, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified version of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company’s earnings per share growth into account. Generally speaking, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock may be undervalued given its forward earnings per share growth and vice versa. However, very few companies actually have a ratio that low in today’s market, particularly low-growth companies like anything in the utility sector. Thus, it makes more sense to compare the company’s valuation to that of its peers to see which has the most attractive relative valuation.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Fortis will grow its earnings per share at a 5.92% rate over the next three to five years. This is in line with management’s predictions about the company’s dividend growth but it seems like the earnings should grow faster than the dividend. As management did not actually provide earnings per share growth projection though, we can probably assume that this estimate is relatively solid. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.87 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to its peers:

Company PEG Ratio Fortis Inc. 3.87 DTE Energy 3.61 Eversource Energy 3.57 Entergy Corporation 3.04 Exelon Corporation 3.40 FirstEnergy Corporation 2.78

This is admittedly discouraging, as Fortis appears to be somewhat overvalued relative to its peer group. It may make a great deal of sense, then, to wait for a bit to see if the valuation falls to a more reasonable level before making an investment. The fact that the dividend yield will also be a bit higher should the price fall adds to the desirability of waiting.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortis appears to have a lot going for it. The company is pretty well-positioned to convert its operations to renewables due to the fact that it already has very limited amounts of coal generation capacity in its portfolio and the company certainly is dedicated to the deployment of these clean energy technologies.

I am somewhat disappointed by the fact that management seems to be somewhat less transparent than some of the firm’s peers. We have little insight into exactly how the company plans to achieve its carbon reduction goals (other than the “deploy wind and solar” discussion) and it would be nice to have some better guidance.

Fortunately, though, the dividend seems to be incredibly secure, and it is reasonably high. The yield would be even higher if you wait for a more attractive price before buying in. Overall, this company may be worth dipping your toe into should the price come down a bit.