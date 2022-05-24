imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Healthcare facilities can be large and complicated in nature. They require many working parts in order to operate efficiently. And because of this, those in charge of said facilities sometimes resort to outside help in order to meet certain needs. One company dedicated to offering valuable solutions is Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). Unfortunately, financial performance achieved by this enterprise has been far from great in recent years. Although you can chalk some of the company's pain up to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance showed signs of stagnation and, in some respects even deterioration, prior to the crisis. If financial performance can revert back to what it was even in 2020, the business might offer some decent upside potential. But with no clear evidence that this will come to pass, and with shares today looking more expensive than they were then, it is likely that there are better prospects to be had on the market.

A provider of important facilities services

As I mentioned already, Healthcare Services Group focuses on providing certain services to medical facilities. To be more specific, we should look at the company from the perspective of the two segments in which it operates. The first of these is its Housekeeping segment. Through this, the company provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other related services to its clients. Activities here include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing resident rooms and common areas at the customers' facilities. It also focuses on processing bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other related items. In all, the company provides these services to roughly 3,000 facilities spread across the continental US. And according to management, this unit was responsible for generating about 50% of the company's revenue and 63.4% of its profits last year.

The second segment the business has is called Dietary. As its name suggests, this unit is responsible for offering dietary department services to its customers. Example activities include managing the food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services of its clients. It also develops menus that meet the dietary needs of the residents at these sites in question. The company also offers clinical consulting services to its dietary customers both on a standalone basis or bundled with its dietary department services. As of the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment provided services to roughly half of the customers under the Housekeeping segment. In all though, the enterprise was responsible for 50% of the company's revenue but for just 36.6% of its profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

You might think that in an economy where the health care sector continues to expand, an enterprise like Healthcare Services Group would experience continued attractive growth. Sadly, you would be mistaken. The high point in revenue over the past five years was the $2 billion in sales the company experienced in 2018. Revenue then dropped to $1.84 billion in 2019 before declining further to $1.76 billion in 2020. Some investors might have been hopeful that the end of the pandemic would have opened an opportunity for the business. But that did not come to pass. Instead, revenue fell further, dropping to $1.64 billion last year. Interestingly, it is possible that the ending of the pandemic will reduce the company's sales even further. In 2020, for instance, the company generated an estimated $32.3 million in revenue associated with COVID-19 supplemental billings. That number in 2021 had decreased to just $5.7 million. The decline seen from 2020 to 2021 alone was driven by a few factors in addition to this drop. Housekeeping revenue dropped by 8.3% year over year, while Dietary sales dropped 5.1%, with the declines attributed largely to a decrease in recurring Billings as a result of census-driven reductions in staffing and purchasing. The company also suffered from a decrease in the number of facilities that it services, as well as from an agreement with a significant customer to modify pricing and payment terms.

Although revenue has been on the decline, profitability has held up better than one might expect. The high point in net income was the $98.7 million the company generated in 2020. That was up from the $64.6 million generated in 2019 and it was higher than the $83.5 million generated in 2018. Unfortunately, 2021 proved to be a difficult year for the firm. As revenue continued to decline, net income fell further, dropping to $45.9 million for the year. The drop in revenue naturally had an impact here. But the company also saw certain costs increase relative to sales. Housekeeping labor and other labor-related expenses rose from 80.5% of revenue to 80.9%. Although Housekeeping supplies made up for this, Dietary labor and other labor-related costs increased from 63.7% of sales to 64%, while Dietary supplies jumped from 26.5% to 27.9%. Though these numbers may not seem like much, a 1% change (relative to sales) in margin for the company would have a pretax decrease in earnings for the company of $16.4 million based on 2021 revenue figures.

When it comes to other profitability metrics, the picture has been a bit more mixed. Operating cash flow actually rose from 2017 through 2020, climbing from $7.6 million to $217.2 million. In 2021, it came in at just $37.1 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, the picture looks far more consistent. Over the four years ending in 2020, the range would have been from $104.4 million to $139.9 million, with no clear trend visible. Then, last year, the metric dropped to $80.3 million. A similar absence of trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. It managed to plummet from $125.9 million in 2020 to $62 million last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

So far, the 2022 fiscal year is looking a bit mixed. For the first quarter of the year, revenue totaled $426.8 million. That is a modest increase over the $407.8 million generated one year earlier. On the other hand, profits for the company continue to decline. Net income went from $24.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $11.3 million the same time this year. Operating cash flow went from a positive $3.5 million to a negative $30.2 million. Meanwhile, the adjusted figure for this went from $33.6 million to $23.8 million. And EBITDA declined from $33.3 million to $20.4 million.

When it comes to pricing the company, how attractive the firm looks depends on which assumptions we rely on. For instance, if we use the results the company achieved in 2021, shares don't look expensive, but they don't look cheap either. The price to earnings multiple is a bit lofty at 27. But the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 15.4. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple is 17.9. If, instead, we use the 2020 results for the company, these multiples would be 12.6, 10.5, and 8.8, respectively. Generally speaking, I would like to compare an enterprise like this to similar firms. But I couldn't find any that were close enough, operationally speaking, to what Healthcare Services Group does for such an analysis to make sense.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Right now, things are not looking particularly great for Healthcare Services Group. Yes, we have seen a very recent uptick in revenue for the business. But profitability remains under pressure and shares are more expensive than if financial performance were to revert back to what it was in prior years. If the company can turn itself around, it might offer some nice upside potential. But with no real evidence that this will come to pass, I cannot help but to think that there are better prospects to be had on the market.