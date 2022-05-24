owngarden/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I am always searching for companies that rapidly grow their dividend. One such company is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Last year, the company first came on my radar, but the valuation was extremely high. Given the recent market downturn, I decided to investigate the company closer.

Why is it worth considering as a dividend growth company?

With ten years of dividend growth, APH is a dividend contender. In January, the company increased the dividend by nearly a whopping 38%! This increase compares favorably with the 5-year growth rate of better than 15%. Of course, the previous two raises were in the high single digits, likely due to pandemic uncertainty.

One of my biggest concerns with a quickly growing dividend is how the company is funding the dividend growth. Primarily, are they increasing the payout ratio excessively to make it happen? For the last five years, the payout ratio has bounced in the 20-25% range and is currently at the high end. While it's not as flat as I would like to see, it isn't bad either. The current payout ratio is also low in absolute terms.

Data by YCharts

The current earnings estimates project high single to low double-digit growth for APH over the next five years. Generally, dividend growth will match earnings growth over the long run. However, the company has seen moderate cyclicality with earnings during recessions, as shown below. Depending on where you think the economy is heading over the next couple of years, APH could experience a downturn in earnings.

Data by YCharts

What does Amphenol do?

Amphenol runs an incredibly dull business, which is usually an excellent sign for dividend growth investors! They manufacture a collection of odds and ends for OEMs, but primarily connectors for electrical components and fiber optics. However, they have products across a variety of industries and products. They have their fingers in a little bit of everything, and the diversity of end industries and products is a huge plus for the company.

investors.amphenol.com

While everything tied to China is a concern, it doesn't appear that the Chinese manufacturing is a life-ending risk for the company, but it seems to be significant, if unclear, as to the full magnitude. Of the company's 90,000 employees, 61% are located in Asia (although this is not just China). While the company doesn't specify precisely how much manufacturing China accounts for, certain products are primarily manufactured there.

Because the company primarily sells to OEMs, a large portion of sales go to China. I don't see this as a considerable concern as OEM manufacturing will occur somewhere, whether in China or elsewhere. The potential would be more significant if AMP were selling to end-users in China, such as Starbucks (SBUX).

Amphenol has been very active on the acquisition front. In 2021 alone, the company made seven acquisitions. Some companies integrate acquisitions well, such as Microsoft (MSFT), but others are often poorly executed and lose money for the shareholders, such as AT&T (T). While Amphenol has added debt, the acquisitions appear to be accreditive to the bottom line and debt appears to be manageable.

Dividend valuation

Amphenol showed up recently on my screens due to its dividend being higher than its historical normal. Although its current yield of 1.17% isn't massive, it is well above its historical average. As seen in the chart below, the current yield was matched in 2018 when earnings dipped. During the pandemic crash, the yield reached nearly 1.4%. These are the only times in history the company has reached this point. The company would appear to be at a great purchase point by this metric.

Data by YCharts

The company has only paid a meaningful dividend for ten years. The company did pay a flat distribution for several years before it started raising regularly. This gives us some, but not great, information to consider as to how the stock might react should we enter a recession. The yield jumped by 2.5-3 times from its preceding average during the GFC. This history would indicate that coming off a recent average yield of 0.9%, a potential starting point of 2.2% - 3% wouldn't be out of the question should a recession appear. This would indicate that a price between $26 and $36 would be possible at today's dividend rate.

PE valuation

While I like to use dividend yield theory as a primary indicator of a potential bargain, I always follow up with the valuation from a historical PE standpoint. My favorite tool for doing this is Fastgraphs. As can be seen in the Fastgraph below, the market has assigned an average PE ratio to APH of nearly 26 over the last ten years. Today's ratio is right in line with this 10-year average indicating the stock may be fairly priced.

10-year Fastgraph (Fastgraphs.com)

However, we get a different picture when we expand the fast graph for the last twenty years. We can see from this chart that it's only since 2017 that the market has richly valued the company. Over the last twenty years, the average PE has been about 23. For most of these last twenty years, the company has grown at a similar rate to the previous five, so there is no compelling reason for the stretched valuation. The price would need to fall below $60 to reach a PE of 23.

I like to look at the lowest valuations a company has traded at to get a feel for what is possible, particularly when the potential for economic downturns is high. During the GFC, Amphenol traded at a minuscule PE of less than 9. To reach such a low point, the company would need to fall below $24.

20-year Fastgraph showing periods of much lower PE (fastgraphs.com)

The company has reached a PE of 19 multiple times during the recent decade, as marked on the Fastgraph above. This occurred in 2011, 2016, and 2020. The stock would likely see this in even a mild recession. To reach this point, the company would need to trade at around $50, assuming earnings stay steady.

Conclusion

Everything indicates that Amphenol is overpriced at this time. Given the current macroeconomic conditions, I can see no compelling reason to buy the stock at today's prices. For that reason, I rate the company as a sell, even though I see it as a solid long-term dividend growth play. At this time better opportunities exist for investors. When it reaches an attractive entry point for long-term buy-and-hold investors, I will revisit the company.