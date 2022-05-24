ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is a REIT that owns a portfolio of assets primarily in New York City, along with theMart in Chicago and a 70% controlling interest in 555 California Street, also known as the Bank of America Tower.

Within New York City, VNO is one of the leading landlords of office buildings concentrated in Midtown Manhattan with interests in nearly 20M square feet of office space. This portfolio includes nationally recognized properties, such as the global headquarters of Bloomberg, LP, the Neuberger Berman headquarters, over 10M square feet in The Penn District, and Amazon’s New York City headquarters.

In addition, VNO is the largest owner and manager of street retail in Manhattan with assets concentrated in the shopping districts with the highest foot traffic, such as Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, and Times Square, to name a few.

Further solidifying their interests in NYC is their unique market position in the development and ownership of advertising signage in Manhattan. Currently, they are the largest developer and owner of signage in the city, with displays featured in Times Square and The Penn District. They also own the world’s largest 4K LED sign at 1535 Broadway.

As one of the largest landlords in the nation’s largest city, VNO benefits from the scale afforded to them by their portfolio of trophy assets. At the same time, there are valid concerns regarding the future of work in the city and the increasing amount of outbound population migration. In weighing these concerns with present market conditions, prospective investors are rightfully cautious.

Despite recent setbacks, New York City is unlikely to be fundamentally changed for the worse. The city has survived through some of the darkest days in the country’s history and their resilience is a symbol of America’s perseverance. For investors seeking to take a stake in some of the highest quality properties in the world, an investment in VNO makes sense at current pricing with a dividend yield of over 6%.

The Charts

VNO hit a new 52-week low in the past week and is currently trading just above that level. At today’s price, VNO is closing in on 10-year lows last reached at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The REIT, therefore, is trading at similar levels of when the country was in a state of complete lockdown.

YCharts - VNO Share Price History

Another top tier landlord in NYC and a direct competitor to VNO is SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). Prior to 2016, the two REITs performed on par with each other. VNO then pulled ahead in the years following 2016 through the end of 2018. From 2020 onwards, both companies suffered painful losses due to their office exposure, with SLG maintaining a slight advantage in total returns, overall.

YCharts - Annualized 10-YR Returns of VNO Compared to SLG

Despite the general parity between the two REITS, VNO is trading significantly worse than SLG in recent periods, down over 20% in the past year versus a decline of about 16% for SLG.

YCharts - 1-Yr Total Returns of VNO Compared to SLG

Given that the broader market is down about 6% over the same period, neither company has been a safe haven for fearful investors, and that is unlikely to change moving forward. But VNO does appear to be the one with greater upside potential.

Earnings Review and Other Reportable Events

For the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2022, VNO reported total revenues of +$442M, which was up 16% from the same period last year and +$20M greater than expected. Furthermore, reported FFO of $0.79 was 22% greater than 2021 and $0.02 more than expected

Growth in FFO was driven by the commencement of new office and retail leases and continued recovery in their variable businesses. Growth was partially offset by the GAAP effects of straight-line expense recognition pertaining to their PENN1 ground lease renewal. This reduced earnings in the current period by +$4M. On a full-year basis, the impact is projected to be about +$23M.

While higher rates were cited as headwinds moving forward, especially when considering the REIT’s overweight exposure to floating rate debt, some of the hit is expected to be offset from the increased earnings on their cash balances, which stood at about +$1.8B at period end.

Property metrics continue to improve, with New York Office occupancy at 92.1% as of March 31, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021, but up 100 basis points from the lows experienced in the second quarter of 2021.

Retail occupancy stood at 80.4%, and this was up over 350 basis points from the lows. In the signage business, VNO had its strongest first quarter ever, led by a dominant market position in Times Square and The Penn District.

Leasing activity is also recovering from pandemic-era lows with robust deal activity seen across all submarkets. As CEOs continue to seek quality space for their workforce in a tightening labor market, VNO’s properties remain a draw for some of the most well-known companies, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), who accounted for 8.6% of annualized escalated rents at period end.

VNO's Top Tenants - Q1FY22 Earnings Supplement

Looking ahead, VNO is anticipating a strong bump in leasing activity in subsequent quarters with several large transactions nearing completion, including 1.2M square feet in lease negotiations driven by tenant expansion with an additional 500K square feet in earlier stages of negotiation. This is expected to complement the 40% of signed leases in the first quarter attributable to relocations or redeveloped assets.

On the day of the release, shares rose higher nearly 5%, but were sent lower shortly after due partly to lacking guidance that called for mid to high-single digit growth in FFO and a downgrade from analysts from Piper Sandler on concerns regarding rising rates and the uncertainties surrounding the ground lease reset on Penn District 1.

Liquidity and Debt Management

VNO ended the first quarter in a strong liquidity position that included +$1.8B in cash and equivalents and +$2.2B available on their revolving credit facility. Total debt stood at +$10.7B, which is on the high end on a multiple of earnings. On a near-term basis, however, VNO has no material maturities in fiscal 2023 and just one significant maturity in 2022 that is expected to be satisfied later this quarter.

VNO does have a higher portion of floating rate debt than peers, and this exposes them to challenges in a rising rate environment. There is ample cushion, however, to weather the higher rates. Interest coverage, for example, stood at 3.29x versus a covenant requirement of >1.5x. Additionally, their fixed charge coverage was 3.09x, which is also comfortably higher than required and higher than the 2.49x reported by related peer, SLG.

VNO's Debt Covenant Ratios - Q1FY22 Earnings Supplement

For dividend investors, VNO’s forward FFO payout ratio is about 67%, which is comparable to the sector median. The payout, however, was cut in 2020 from 0.66 per share to 0.53 per share and it has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Given the significant uncertainty at the time, this is understandable. The stagnant growth rate at present is also prudent given the anticipated rate headwinds. For disappointed investors, some solace can be found in the current dividend yield of over 6%, which is well-above the sector median of 3.8%.

Risks

Since nearly 90% of VNO’s NOI is derived from properties located in New York City, the REIT is exposed to significant concentration risks, such as the implications of business layoffs, industry slowdowns, changing demographics, and relocations of businesses, among other risk factors. Additionally, further deterioration in the region’s office market resulting from hybrid or fully remote working arrangements could negatively impact market values and future leasing spreads.

Another concentration risk is the nearly 20% NOI exposure to Manhattan retail properties, which are affected by the general and city specific factors, such as office and retail occupancy rates, consumer confidence and spending levels, and tourism trends, among others. A declining outlook for retail, either through a broader economic slowdown or through more narrow channels, would have a material effect on the company’s outlook.

At about 9x adjusted EBITDA, VNO is a heavily indebted REIT with a greater level of exposure to floating rate debt than comparable peers. In a period with rising interest rates, this exposes the REIT to higher levels of interest expense as new debt is issued or existing debt is refinanced. While there are no material maturities in 2023, a large sum will need to be addressed in 2024. This has the potential of constraining operating cash to debt servicing costs, which would in-turn reduce the amount available to invest in development or the amount available to return to shareholders.

Conclusion

VNO is a beaten-down REIT that operates in New York City, the largest city in the U.S. The city has its flaws, no doubt, but its resilience is a testament of American greatness. Time and time again, the city has risen to new heights after suffering through the most adverse events in the country’s history.

The post-pandemic fears now pertain to the future of work, outbound migration trends, and a significantly more challenging operating environment that includes rising interest rates. These concerns have continued to pressure shares of VNO to the point where the stock is now trading at 10.5x forward FFO versus 13.9x at end of 2020, a year that was marked with significant societal restrictions. A return to even a 12x multiple would indicate upside potential of nearly 15%, excluding dividends.

As an owner of some of the highest quality real estate assets in the country, VNO is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for workspaces that foster teamwork collaboration, especially among the tech, financial, and media industries.

Additionally, New York City continues to draw tourists from all over the world. Regardless of the city’s current challenges, tourism is unlikely to be fundamentally impaired over the long-term.

While rising rates is the most pressing financial challenge for VNO, the REIT is buffered by a strong liquidity position and capable leadership adept in active management.

For investors seeking to add a piece of Manhattan to their long-term portfolios, VNO is one REIT with attractive upside potential.