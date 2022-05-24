PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

In March, I wrote an article titled "Danaher: So Much Cash And Potential Capital Gains". In this article, I want to achieve at least two things. First, to explain why low-volatility investing is a great way to build long-term wealth, and second, I'm getting into why Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) offers low-volatility investors high growth at a better valuation thanks to the current market environment. While Danaher's dividend is almost too low to be relevant, we're dealing with an opportunity that will benefit all investors who are not dependent on a high and steady income from their assets.

Now, let's look at the details.

What's Your Investing Style?

It is times like these that really show if someone can stick to their strategy. Buying stocks in a strong bull market is relatively easy as a rising tide usually lifts all boats. However, when the S&P 500 is roughly 20% below its all-time high with much more damage in tech and "growth" stocks, it's much harder to remain confident.

The cornerstone of my research and my own portfolio is to find stocks that offer value through dividends (and buybacks), valuations that make sense, and business models that provide growth and safety during downturns. After all, downturns will happen. On average, a 10% stock market decline happens once every year. Drawdowns worse than 20% happen once every five years.

The most important thing to do after buying a good stock is nothing. Holding on a long-term basis without freaking out during larger drawdowns isn't easy but necessary. My strategy is to buy companies that I trust, which means I don't necessarily care for low-volatility. I have close to 50% industrial exposure and 20% energy exposure. That is not conservative. That's very cyclical exposure.

Author Portfolio

However, I know what I own. I know it will bounce back after every drawdown.

I am also increasingly diversifying my dividends and looking for lower yield-and higher-growth opportunities. As I showed in a recent article, dividend growers are the best sources of wealth on the stock market. Dividend payers aren't bad either, but companies that are able to consistently grow payout are hitting it out of the park using data between 1973 and 2021.

Hartford Funds

Another way to deal with things is to focus on low-volatility.

Low-Volatility Makes Sense

In 2020, I'm sure that a lot of teenagers with Robinhood accounts did much, much better than me in terms of % returns. Aggressive Federal Reserve QE, stimulus checks, low inflation, and a reopening economy caused growth stocks to fly like there's no tomorrow. Now, these stocks are coming down crashing along with crypto, NFTs, and related.

Over the past 12 months, growth stocks as displayed by the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) are down 60% including dividends. The tech-heavy QQQ ETF (QQQ) is down 11.3%. The S&P 500 is down 4.9%. Meanwhile, low-volatility as displayed by the USA Minimal Volatility ETF (USMV) is down just 1.7%.

Data by YCharts

This morning, I read an interesting article from Dutch asset manager ROBECO, which highlighted the true long-term benefits of low-volatility investing. The graph below shows the massive sample of returns between 1866 and 2021 comparing volatility and compounded returns. What we see is that at a certain point, higher volatility causes compounded returns to collapse.

Or as ROBECO puts it:

This means that taking additional risk on the stock market was not rewarded. The picture is broadly similar over the full sample period, albeit returns initially increase along with risk, before trending down again as the volatility increases. In general, this informs us that taking on more risk is not necessarily rewarded in the long run.

ROBECO

Moreover, conservative stocks (low-volatility) did consistently better than their speculative counterparts measures in intervals of 10 years. My apologies for the bad quality of the two charts below, but it's the quality of the website that I cannot influence.

ROBECO

Additionally, and this is incredibly important to understand, conservative investments did much better during bear markets while they did keep up during bull markets (although with some underperformance). This allows them to outperform higher-risk stocks on a long-term basis. Again, sorry for the bad quality of the chart below.

ROBECO

When I buy volatile stocks like Deere & Company (DE), I know that the stock will get punished hard during i.e., manufacturing recessions. However, I also know that it will bounce back after a recession with outperforming returns to the upside.

A low-volatility strategy is basically buying stocks that do hold up nicely during a downturn. It gets better when these stocks are dividend growth stocks with rapid outperformance during bull markets. Buying these stocks is where investors generate impressive long-term results.

As I told you in the introduction, that's where Danaher comes in.

Danaher Has It All

Danaher is a holding of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV). This ETF aims to:

[...] track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market.

One of the reasons why iShares wants people to invest in this ETF is the characteristic of low-volatility stocks to do well during downturns, which is what ROBECO's charts showed as well.

This life sciences and diagnostics company with a market cap of $183 billion has returned 19.4% per year (including dividends) since December of 1993. The S&P 500 has returned 10.0% during this period. 10% per year is a fantastic result. Almost double that return has turned $10,000 into $1.5 million.

Portfolio Visualizer

The best news is that Danaher's standard deviation was 23.4% during this period. That's high and well above the S&P 500's 14.9% standard deviation. However, the S&P 500 is a basket of stocks, which makes it a somewhat unfair comparison.

Yet, despite this difference, Danaher has a much higher Sharpe Ratio than the S&P 500 (volatility adjusted performance). According to Investopedia:

The greater a portfolio's Sharpe ratio, the better its risk-adjusted performance. If the analysis results in a negative Sharpe ratio, it either means the risk-free rate is greater than the portfolio's return, or the portfolio's return is expected to be negative. In either case, a negative Sharpe ratio does not convey any useful meaning.

Since 2015, Danaher has returned 20.9% per year - in other words, it did now slow down - while lowering the standard deviation to 20.2%. This increased the Sharpe ratio to 1.00 (versus 0.78 for the S&P 500).

With that said, the company does not underperform during stock market drawdowns. The graph below shows the ratio of the Danaher stock price and the S&P 500 - excluding dividends and using a logarithmic scale.

If you didn't know when recessions and/or large sell-offs happened in the past, you probably wouldn't be able to tell using the chart below. During the Great Financial Crisis, the stock didn't underperform, it outperformed when the manufacturing recession hit in 2015, it did well during the 2011 debt crisis, and it provided investors with roaring returns when COVID hit two years ago.

Data by YCharts

Below is the ratio between Deere and the S&P 500. I'm showing you this one, too, because, like DHR, Deere has outperformed the market on a long-term basis. However, it has come with periods of severe underperformance (not a low-volatility stock).

Data by YCharts

In the case of Danaher, outperformance is backed by strong dividend growth.

Danaher's Value

As I reported in my most recent article, Danaher's dividend history is "wild". The yield is low, but the growth rate is stunning:

When looking into Seeking Alpha's dividend growth grading, we see that the company has raised dividends on average by 29% per year for 10 years. The health care sector median is 7.2%. That's not bad either. Since 2015, Danaher has hiked dividends by 15% per year, on average. Seeking Alpha Using the 10-year CAGR of 30%, a 0.3% yield would have turned into a 4.1% yield!

What gives investors so much confidence in the company is its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is expected to rise to more than $8.0 billion next year. That's roughly 4.4% of the company's $183 billion market cap.

TIKR.com

With that said, the company does not do buybacks. In other words, it only needs roughly $730 million to service its 0.4% dividend yield. The remaining cash is used to reduce balance sheet debt. The company's net debt (gross debt minus cash) history is volatile because the company engages in big acquisitions to expand its business and rapidly repays debt thanks to high free cash flow. In August of 2021, the company bought Aldevron in a $9.6 billion cash deal. The good news is that $19.6 billion in net debt in 2021 was just 2.0x EBITDA. Next year, the company is expected to reduce net debt to less than $5.9 billion (or just 0.5x EBITDA). In 2024, the company will more than likely be net debt negative (positive net cash) if it refrains from new M&A deals. That's unlikely, but you get the point.

Moreover, it gets to finance its operations at great rates. For example, it has $1.9 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) in senior unsecured notes due in September 2031. These 2031 Biopharma euro notes yield a mere 0.75%. If you want a full overview of the company's debt, clicking on this link will refer you to the most recent 10-Q on the SEC website.

TIKR.com

In other words, we're dealing with a company that uses organic and acquired growth to grow its financials. Over the past 10 years, the compounded annual growth rate of revenue is 5.9%. Higher profitability has caused the CAGR of EBITDA to be 10.9%. Normalized net income growth is similar. This generates a lot of free cash flow that allows the company to generate stunning dividend growth while also reducing the debt load that comes with cash acquisitions.

Seeking Alpha

As long as the company keeps buying quality companies that fit well within its business, it's a genius strategy.

In other words, the fact that the dividend isn't high (it never really was) isn't the company's fault. It's the "fault" of investors who don't let this yield get to high levels. There is no reason to let the yield rise as there's too much value at current prices. In other words, I have little doubt that capital gains will keep up with dividend growth on a longer-term basis. That's good news for current shareholders, but not for people waiting for the yield to rise to an "acceptable" level. That may take a very long time. By then, current investors will more than likely sit on a lot of capital gains and a high yield on cost. Hence, the only people who should avoid this company are investors who require a high yield for whatever reason.

Data by YCharts

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

Since my March article, DHR has fallen 6.8%. The S&P 500 has declined 8.4%. Hence, the valuation has gotten a bit better.

Using the company's $183 billion market cap and $5.9 billion in expected 2023 net debt gives us an enterprise value of $189 billion. That's 17x expected 2023 EBITDA.

17x does not seem cheap and it certainly isn't deep value. However, for a stock with double-digit long-term EBITDA and earnings growth, that's not expensive. Hence, the stock has traded at a higher valuation since it accelerated acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

In this article, I explained why a low-volatility strategy is a great way to generate long-term wealth. In this case, Danaher is one of the best instruments to get the job done. This low-volatility stock has achieved high, outperforming returns in the past with subdued volatility. The company is a fast-growing healthcare powerhouse with a fantastic strategy of organic and acquired growth. Its balance sheet is healthy, free cash flow growth is remarkable and its dedication to raising dividends is a reason for me to recommend it to dividend growth investors - despite its low yield.

The valuation has become a lot more attractive and I think DHR is a great addition to every portfolio except if you are dependent on high income from your investments. While it will take a while until this 0.4% yield turns into a reasonable yield on cost, the good thing is that once that happens, investors will more than likely sit on a lot of capital gains.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!