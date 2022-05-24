Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI), at $1.51 today, is 89.2% down from its IPO price of $14 and 91.6% down from its 52-week high of $18.01. For both value investors and traders, this is the type of price decline that warrants a further examination.

The challenges that DiDi’s business and stock price have faced since its IPO have been widely reported. These company-specific ongoing uncertainties, its delisting, and the market sell-off make it tough to currently consider DiDi as a medium-term investment. DiDi’s delisting vote was approved today. This means that DiDi stock will only be tradable on the OTC pink sheets, when the delisting process completes in a month or two.

What I am exploring here, is whether there is margin of safety in the stock price in the near term based on DiDi’s present net assets, that provides a potential free optionality on positive nearer-term news-flow that brings a significant upswing in the stock price. That is, Benjamin Graham style value in DiDi’s net assets at current stock price levels, for a Stanley Druckenmiller-style shorter-term trade. Fundamental investing and trading, whilst both distinct styles, do intersect. Jesse Livermore, the forefather of macro trading, found his tremendous returns by going beyond his beginnings of reading the tape and combining the study of underlying fundamentals for his greatest trades.

Although I am looking at DiDi stock from a near-term trading perspective, in the longer term, an investment in DiDi at current prices could turn out on either extremity of being tremendously successful or having further stock price pain ahead. If the business returns to growth with a regulatory resolution and achieves profitability in the long term, one could have a Phil Fisher-style growth at a very reasonable price investment. On the other hand, the bear case is that DiDi could turn out to be a Ben Graham-style cigar butt or melting ice cube – net asset value far exceeds market cap currently on the backdrop of continued declining revenue and market share. In which case, it could be good for a puff but not a long-term investment.

However, I have no current view on how things may play out for DiDi stock in the longer term, beyond a trade. Therefore, as with a trader mindset (versus a fundamental investment), I am prepared to fold quickly if the nearer-term trade for DiDi does not work out.

With this in mind, let’s look at the assets on the book of DiDi, to see if we could be at a near-term price bottom.

Assets on DiDi’s balance sheet

DiDi has net assets of $19.686 billion as at 31 December 2021. If we exclude goodwill of $7.278 billion, its net assets, excluding goodwill, are $12.408 billion. DiDi’s current market cap is $7.28billion. Cash ($6.815 billion) and short-term investments ($2.094 billion) totaled $8.909 billion as at 31 December 2021. Short term borrowings ($1.073 billion) and long-term debt ($264 million) totaled $1.337 billion as at 31 December.

We should note that the enterprise value of DiDi on many sources, including Seeking Alpha, calculates the net cash position using only the cash amount and does not include the short-term investments. But if we consider net cash to be the cash and short-term investments less total debt, the net cash figure is $7.572 billion. This brings the enterprise value of DiDi to be a negative figure!

Of course, for loss-making tech companies, every dollar in cash on the balance sheet isn’t worth the same as every dollar for a consistently profitable company. So, from a value-investing perspective adjusted for loss-making tech - we should look at net cash and liquid assets from the perspective of how much time runway it can provide a cash-burning company as it seeks to reduce losses towards long-term profitability before a next capital raise. Thus far, we know that DiDi had net cash of $7.593 billion as at 31 December 2021.

Next, I want to value identifiable liquid assets that DiDi has on its books.

DiDi lists $2.924 billion in investment securities and other investments as at 31 December 2021. DiDi owns 280,175,307 shares in Grab Holdings (GRAB), representing 7.5% of Grab’s issued shares. Grab stock closed at $7.13 on 31 December 2021, which gave DiDi’s Grab stake a value of $1.997 billion, so clearly DiDi’s stake in Grab comprised the large part of the $2.924 billion figure as at 31 December 2021. Grab trades at about $3 currently, thus the updated value of DiDi’s stake in Grab is $840.5million. The lock-up expiry for Grab stock is set to expire soon, at 30 May 2022.

I’m going to assume this $840.5 million figure as a readily monetizable amount that we can deem as an almost cash equivalent, and disregard the other, unidentified $1 billion balance in investments as at 31 December 2021. Thus, we are being conservative here since there are other securities that could be deemed as usable to raise further cash. Add on the $840.5 million to DiDi’s net cash and we have $8.433 billion.

DiDi lists long-term investments, net as being worth $724 million as at 31 December 2021. This presumably includes DiDi’s majority stake in 99 Taxis, a leading ride-hailing company in Brazil. Per DiDi prospectus:

Acquisition of 99 Taxis From January to June 2017, we purchased certain preferred shares of 99 Taxis, a company engaged in the business of providing ride hailing services in Brazil, for an aggregate consideration of US$37.5 million in cash. In August 2017, we purchased certain Series A and Series B preferred shares of 99 Taxis in secondary transactions for a total consideration of US$39.9 million. In January 2018, we entered into transaction agreements with 99 Taxis, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares and preferred shares of 99 Taxis not owned by our company, for cash consideration of US$343.7 million and by issuing our Series B-2 preferred shares with a fair value of US$222.4 million.

Since DiDi has been scaling back its international operations and halting planning international market expansions, it could sell its ownership in 99 Taxis in the future. It is not readily clear how much DiDi’s ownership in 99 Taxis may be able to fetch if it were to be sold. But let us be somewhat optimistic and assume that DiDi’s total long-term investments could raise half of the 31 December 2021 stated value. This gives a figure of $362 million. Thus, we have a total of $8.795 billion of net cash and identifiable assets that could be sold to raise cash by DiDi.

DiDi recorded a loss from operations of $7.602 billion in 31 December 2021. Loss from operations for the 3 months to 31 December 2021 was $1.276 billion, so there evidently has been a reduction in losses relative to the previous quarters. Let us assume this continues, especially with the uncertainties DiDi faces, and forecast a loss from operations for FY 2022 of under $4.5 billion. With potentially close to $9 billion in net cash and realizable investments, DiDi could have up to two years of runway from the 31 December 2021 date (or about a year and half from now) before a need to raise further capital.

With DiDi having a negative enterprise value and having several monetizable assets, but with its significant ongoing losses and uncertainties, there is the question mark of how to determine the true value of its operating business. However, even as loss-making, forward growth tech companies have fallen greatly out of favor in the market, DiDi’s present fair value should be significantly higher than its current levels.

DiDi had ride hailing market share of close to 75% last September, and despite continued market share declines, it still likely has a sizable majority of the ride hailing market in China. There are also other technology assets that DiDi has including its ride hailing EV and its development of a consumer EV.

Q4 2021 Platform Sales from China Mobility and International segments was $1.6 billion. If we assume Platform Sales stabilizes at this figure and annualize this, this is equivalent to $6.4 billion on an annualized basis. Therein, DiDi trades at 1.13x Price to forward 2022 revenue in this scenario. In comparison, Grab trades at Price to forward 2022 revenue of 9.19x (assuming revenue of $1.25 billion).

Bad news priced in for now

Therefore, at this moment in time, DiDi stock looks to have all the bad news priced in and then some. Any near-term mildly positive news-flow could bring a significant surge in the stock price. DiDi’s stock price did see a surge of over 100% in March from the $1.70s to above $4, amidst the brief improved sentiment in the broader China tech sector and broader market rally. I do not necessarily expect a similar surge of such magnitude again in such a short time frame. But on any positive or mildly positive news, DiDi could easily quickly rebound to the low $2 levels seen earlier this month, which is 40% upside from current levels. Back in July last year, Bloomberg reported that the potential regulatory penalties for DiDi could be a fine, delisting or introduction of a state investor. Now, the delisting is now about to take place.

Hereon, a fine and/or introduction of a state investor being announced, would only be very positive news for the stock, because it would signal that the regulatory probe has come to an end and investors can look forward to a potential Hong Kong relisting with more certainty. Indeed, a state investor being announced into the company could bring another sharp surge in the stock price.

Conclusion

Again, I am looking at DiDi presently from the standpoint of a trade. There is a potential for outsized return in the nearer term if there is any positive news-flow for the company or improved sentiment for the broader China tech sector. But if the trade thesis does not appear to be playing out, remember that the mindset of a good trader is folding and folding quickly for a small loss, and to then wait and reassess the thesis again.