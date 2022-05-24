The Bear Market Is Here

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Today’s investors are confronted by a very confusing picture. An ugly market correction in 2022 that has many wondering if the next bear market is just around the corner. In the same breath, recent memories of new market highs following the COVID 'flash crash' have some clinging to hopes this storm will pass with minimal damage. Real estate values have risen to dizzying heights in many regions of the country... and cryptocurrencies have created a new pseudo-wealth out of fresh air that many don’t understand. Unprecedented economic stimulus in the last 2 years has fostered a belief with some that Congress and the FED won’t let the economy collapse in this “new era”.

Market “experts" seem equally split on where the economy and financial markets are going. Cynical pundits are calling for the worst bear market in the last 50 years. Other investment advisors and commentators are still moderately bullish and point to the strong economy, consumers and businesses with plenty of cash and strong balance sheets, and a FED committed to taming inflation while ‘landing the plane softly’.

What’s a person to believe? In this article, I look at three areas to objectively understand today’s financial markets and likely outcomes: 1) technical analysis, 2) yield curve inversion, and 3) macroeconomics and investor sentiment.

1. Technical analysis: Four bear markets in 50 years

Bob Farrell is a hardly household name known to investors. Yet, his pioneering ideas in technical analysis and investor psychology still echo across markets today. After studying under Graham and Dodd at Columbia, he began a 45-year career with Merrill Lynch that included a quarter-century as its high-profile chief stock-market analyst. Over a life-time of experience, he came to realize that market psychology and investor sentiment complement fundamental and technical analysis. They are natural rhythms that exist in financial markets. He published an iconic investment advisory that’s still relevant today, “10 Market Rules To Remember”.

One of these ten rules is instructive in understanding bear market behavior: “Bear markets have three stages - sharp down, reflexive rebound, and a drawn-out fundamental downtrend."

The following graphs examine four bear markets over the last 50 years and provide useful information on the range of market movements and time durations in each stage. Note: bear markets are declines in market indices exceeding 20%.

1973-1974 Oil Embargo (Author) 1980-1982 Volker’s Inflation War (Author) 2000-2001 Dot Com Bubble burst (Author) 2007-2009 Great Recession (Author)

Every bear market is unique in its causes, severity and time-lines, but Bob Farrell’s rule on bear market behavior has proven itself over the last half century. Technical analysis of these four bear markets show sharp initial declines ranging from 10% to 37% and occurring over 11 to 32 weeks. For a myriad of reasons, investor sentiment and psychology can remain positive despite these sharp initial declines. Indeed, they may contribute to a reflexive rebound where market indices recover up to 10% over 11 weeks. Eventually, though, investors capitulate and 'throw in the towel’. Markets then begin a long, painful march downward that can erase an additional 30% to 60% in market value over the following 18 months.

Two other bear markets occurred over this time period that are not included in the above summary. I've chosen to characterize them as 'black swan' events: 1987 Black Monday and 2020 COVID. The term ‘black swan event' is inexact, but is used here to describe an unpredictable and rapid decline occurring over a very short period; followed by a rapid recovery. Black swan events are a real part of financial markets. They cause tremendous anxiety and can drive investors with low pain thresholds or investing discipline to make disastrous decisions. Given their brevity, however, they generally don’t cause the calamitous and potentially life-altering results of traditional bear markets.

2. Yield curve inversion

Researchers at the Federal Reserve have provided many studies that the yield curve, specifically the spread between long- and short-term interest rates, contains useful information for signaling future recessions. More often than not, recessions can trigger bear markets and vice versa. The chart below plots the spread between the yields on ten-year and two-year U.S. Treasury securities and highlights every U.S. recessions since 1970 (recession dates provided by National Bureau of Economic Research). Empirical evidence suggests the yield-curve slope becomes negative before each recession. Several theories have been published trying to explain this phenomena, but the relative forecast power of the yield curve remains a puzzle.

Yield curve inversion (Author - data from Fed Reserve Bank of Chicago)

The yield curve today is hovering at or near zero, suggesting that a recession is likely to occur sometime in the next year or two. Fears of such a recession heighten tensions and volatility in financial markets. We are certainly seeing that today.

3. Macroeconomics and investor sentiment: 14 market corrections in 50 years

Every bear market starts as a market correction; that is, a decline greater than 10% and less than 20% in a major stock index. There have been 14 such market corrections in the last 50 years. Those 14 corrections failed to develop into bear markets; though 4 other corrections did exceed the 20% threshold and became bear markets. To gain better insight into this phenomena, investors need to refresh their memories of S&P performance, macroeconomics, market psychology, and other major events of that period.

A chart and table below provide this backdrop and need to be considered together. The chart shows the timing of each bear market and market correction as well as the S&P 500 performance of the period. The table gives a narrative of macroeconomics, investor sentiments and major global events in each decade. Stepping back and looking at the big picture creates context and a historical perspective that can be lost with a short-term focus.

Bear markets and correction in last 50 years (Author) Macroeconomics and events of the last 5 decade (Author)

The S&P 500 Index increased from 90 to 3278, or 7.4% annually, over the 50-year period from Jan 1, 1970, to Jan 1, 2020. With a 7.4% annual increase, the expected S&P 500 Index performance over a decade would be 104%. A green or red thumbs up or thumbs down icon is shown in the left column of the table indicating the S&P 500 performance for the decade relative to a nominal 104% target. The following paragraphs give a brief narrative of the macroeconomics, investor sentiments, and major events of each decade in the last 50 years.

1970’s

The 1970’s were turbulent times economically and politically. The oil embargo, soaring energy costs, wage-price freezes, Watergate, searing images of the fall of Saigon, and the Iranian hostage situation were the backdrop of the decade. Inflation soared to 14% and "stagflation” emerged as a popular new phrase describing the period of high inflation and slow economic growth. President Carter spoke to the nation in 1978 about his perception of a “crisis of confidence”. Naturally, market psychology and investor sentiment were dreary for most of the decade. Two recessions, a bear market, and three market corrections occurred in the 1970’s. The S&P 500 rose only 34% for the 10-year period between Jan 1, 1970 and Dec 31, 1979.

1980’s

Falling interest rates and inflation after the 1980-’82 bear market and recession led the way to a strong rebound in the stock market for the balance of the decade. Massive defense spending stimulated the economy. Market psychology and investor sentiment rebounded strongly. President Reagan captured this renewed spirit in his 1984 “It’s Morning Again in American” speech and commercials. The S&P 500 index in the 1980’s rose over 200%, more than twice the rate of average growth. The Black Monday Flash Crash occurred in Oct 1987, but lasted less than nine months.

1990’s

The 1990’s were a second sequential decade of economic prosperity. A brief recession followed the first Gulf War in 1991 and set the stage for strong growth through the end of the decade. Low oil prices and inflation, coupled with rising productivity, fueled the booming economy and stock market. FED chairman Alan Greenspan cautioned against “irrational exuberance” in escalating assets values in a 1996 speech. Three corrections occurred, yet the stock market ended the decade with a total S&P 500 performance of +316% ... more than three times its expected value. Unfortunately, the Dot-com bubble was forming that would trigger to a severe bear market in 2000.

2000’s

Two major recessions and bear markets bookended the 2000’s. It was a “lost decade” in terms of stock market returns and real income growth for the middle class. The 9/11 terrorist attacks set the stage for a decade of war and conflict in the middle east. Subprime mortgages created a housing bubble that collapsed Wall Street and Main Street. Every American was impacted in ways that would change behaviors for the next decade. The FED introduced QE for the first time, yet the S&P 500 lost 24% over the decade, the worst performance in nearly a century.

2010’s

The 2010’s was a decade of steady, though uneven, growth. Unemployment fell to a 50-year low and inflation hovered around the FED’s 2% target. The FED funds rate was near zero for most of the decade and two additional rounds of QE were introduced. It was the "longest expansion" of economic growth in history and the first full decade without a recession. The US introduced aggressive trade protection actions as part of the 'America First’ sentiments. The stock market improved 189% despite 4 market corrections.

2020’s

The 2020’s has been a period of hyper-stimulation following a COVID pandemic that shut down a large swath of the world’s economy for several months in 2020. Congress passed legislation pumping $4.4T in COVID stimulus payments into the economy in 2020 and 2021. The M2 monetary supply increased $6.5T to $21.8T. Unemployment dropped 3.6% with 2 job openings for every unemployed person. Demand for goods and services rebounded sharply, but supply chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have driven inflation up to 40-year highs. The FED is increasing interest rates and unwinding past QE policies.

Despite the current correction, stocks still have plenty of room to fall

As I write this, the last close of the S&P 500 was 3,901, down 18.3% year-to-date. The market is already flirting with bear territory. The current PE multiple for the S&P 500 index is 18.9 (using FastGraphs.com).

Historical S&P 500 and PE trendline (Author - FastGraph fundamental analyzer)

A PE ratio of 15 is an often-used norm for long-term stock valuation. While stocks and market indices often trade at elevated PE ratios, they eventually revert to the mean and track earnings growth. As discussed earlier, the 50-year S&P 500 Index annual growth rate is 7.4%, which implies an annual earnings growth rate of the same amount. One would reasonably pay the inverse of earnings growth rate for a stock. In other words, the historical PE ratio of 15 passes the "reasonableness test” as a long-term normative guide for the S&P 500 Index.

Using a PE ratio of 15 as a fair-value baseline, the current S&P 500 Index and PE ratio is still over-priced by greater than 20%. Once investors 'throw in the towel', a stampede for the exit may ensue. If that occurs, the market may easily become oversold with declines exceeding 30%. Another Bob Ferrell rule is that “excesses in one direction led to excesses in the opposite direction”. That leaves plenty of room for a "stage 3 long-term downward trend" in a bear market.

Conclusion

This analysis leads me to the following ‘first principles’ and conclusions:

Technical analysis indicates the S&P 500 is nearing the end of the 1st stage of a bear market. Despite an 18% YTD correction, the economy remains strong... but is slowing. GDP growth forecasts for 2022 are in the 2% to 3% range. Investors are still "hanging in there" and hoping for a rebound. This is a hallmark of a 2nd stage ‘reflexive rebound’. I look for that to continue over the next several months. Yield curve inversion suggests a recession will occur in the next year or two. The probabilities of a recession may be the hottest topic for business leaders, financial commentators, and investors today. The macroeconomics are clear: Inflation is at a 40-year high. The economy was over-stimulated during the pandemic. Excess liquidity is driving elevated demand. Semi-conductor shortages, the Ukraine invasion, and rolling COVID shutdowns in China have made supply recovery unpredictable. A tight labor market is driving wage gains which, in turn, is putting cost pressures on businesses to pass through in price increases. This inflation cycle may have peaked, but it is sticky! Equities still have room to fall. When PE ratios revert to the norm (as they eventually will), stocks will fall at least 20%. If the market exit turns into a stampede, these future declines can easily exceed 30%. The FED has become aggressive. Chairmen Powell mentions the Board’s “resolve" in achieving price stability in every speech or interview he now gives. This is a distinct pivot from only months ago. He has stated they must 'curb demand' in order to give the supply chain time to catch up. This is a profound statement. It clearly signals that the FED will raise interest rates as much as is required and allow unemployment to rise moderately over next 12 months as they attempt to control inflation. Jay Powell is channeling his inner Paul Volcker. Market psychology and investor sentiments are under increasing pressure. They are the proverbial straw holding up the dam. A single trigger event... or just the cumulative drip of higher interest rates or rising gas prices... may result in their capitulation. Big mutual funds and ETFs comprise a staggering $27T in asset value. Elevated redemptions in a short period can easily snowball a selloff into a stampede. Remember, stocks take the escalator up and the elevator down.

The FED is driving this ship, it is in uncharted territory, and a storm is on the horizon. Chairman Powell frequently remarks that the pandemic, inflation and today’s market forces are unprecedented. In my opinion, the preponderance of data and reasonable judgment suggests that the 2020’s have a striking resemblance to the 1970’s. Despite a strong start, it's going to be a dismal decade for investors. The only unknown at this point is what the triggering event will be for the 3rd stage of a bear market. I don’t foresee apocalyptic outcomes like the Dot-com or housing bubble burst, but I am planning for an additional decline of up to 35% in equities over 18 months. Hope for the best, but plan for the worst.

In the metaphoric words of a wise boat captain: a storm is brewing and it’s time to head to port. Talk to your investment advisor and insist they develop an investment strategy for an upcoming bear market and recession. Don’t let them 'just mail it in’... make sure you’re comfortable with it. Good luck and good sailing!