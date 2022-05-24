Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) is the most prominent software business from England. Founded in 1976, they IPO'd on the LSE in 2005 and had great returns up until 2017, almost 10x from the IPO price.

After many acquisitions along the way, the next phase of the company was merging with HPE’s software business. This was the biggest of any previous M&A moves, and it ended up being costly in many ways. This tripled revenue as a combined entity, but so far it has done nothing but destroy value or shareholders. In 2018 shares crashed over 50% and the CEO made an abrupt exit. The share price is down 86% since the all time high in 2017.

This merger was made using cash and stock. Most of the cash came in the form of long-term debt, and shares were issued to fund the purchase, and given to HPE shareholders.

There’s no doubt this merger was the wrong decision, but this turnaround story is about five years old now. Shares trend lower year over year, will things ever actually get better?

The Dividend

MFGP had been paying a dividend since 2004, it suspended dividends in 2019 and 2020, and now has reinstated it. In fiscal 2021 they paid out $81 million in dividends off of $135 million in FCF.

While currently unprofitable by accounting standards, they have remained FCF positive in spite of recent turmoil. This is one of the few positives I see in this story, but it is quickly hampered by misallocating capital to dividends while highly levered. When you are still struggling to make your operations profitable again, you shouldn’t be paying out 60% of FCF, especially when long term debt far exceeds annual revenue.

Business Quality

At its core the business itself is not low quality at all. The portfolio of mostly legacy businesses is diversified by sector and geography. Gross margins north of 70%, exactly as you would expect with a software company. Of the $2.9 billion in revenue, 72% is recurring. Before the big merger, they often had returns on invested capital over 40%, but nowadays they don't even make an operating profit. Below are the return metrics for MFGP and two of its closest, public peers. There aren’t a ton of competitors directly, but MSFT, AWS, and IBM are big companies that have a portion of their business competing with MFGP.

Company 10-Year Revenue CAGR 10-Year Median ROE 10-Year Median ROIC 10-Year EPS CAGR 10 Year FCF/Share CAGR MFGP 21% 26.7% 13.6% n/a -10% NOW 51.5% -21.6% -11.1% 33.1% 56.3% SAP 5.3% 15.5% 11.6% 2.9% 1%

Source: quickfs.net

Valuation

The longer it stays in deep value territory, the more likely an acquirer or activist will get involved, which may already be happening.

It does trade at distressed levels compared to peers, but I would argue that this company deserves a low multiple due to the lack of profitability, high debt, and uncertainty over future performance. It may be cheap for a largely SAAS company, but the market is not missing much at current prices.

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B MFGP 1.9 6.9 30.2 0.6 NOW 13.3 116.3 42.6 21.4 SAP 3 13.3 18.5 2.4

Source: quickfs.net

The best case scenario is that the company returns to its former glory soon on its own. I rate this as a low probability. The second best case is MFGP getting taken over, or an activist forces some meaningful change. I do see this as fairly probable, especially if another bad earnings report comes out. The only thing to add here is that an American big tech company would likely have a tough time getting the deal done through antitrust regulators in Europe. Therefore I wouldn't count on any US big tech being the buyer.

I personally don’t like the risk/reward profile of this trade. Even the 6% dividend yield and low multiple are not enough of a margin of safety for my liking.

Conclusion

The quality of the underlying business here is fine, but the effects of their biggest merger continue to plague the future. Deep value investors may be interested in this company as more of a cigar butt that will have a one time pop above current price levels, or as an M&A target. The 6% dividend yield may be enticing, but it still isn’t enough to provide a margin of safety along with the low share price.