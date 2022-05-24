Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The Oracle and "No Called Strikes"

For those of you who have not watched "Becoming Warren Buffett", you should move that to the top of your to-do list after reading this article. In the documentary, he makes a baseball analogy about investing being a "no called strikes" game; you do not have to swing at anything and can wait for a pitch you like. As likely the most famous "Value Investor" of all time, Warren Buffett built his reputation by investing in sound companies from a fundamental perspective, and in the first quarter of 2022 he smartly dumped Wells Fargo and is taking a "swing" at Citi (55.2 million shares at an average price of roughly $53.40)

I am not advocating that you buy Citi just because "The Oracle" did. And, if you are not willing to hold Citi for ten years, like he is, then don't even think about it. For those that would argue that they have been waiting in excess of 10 years already for Citi's stock price to appreciate and that it will remain a "value trap," then I will refer you to my original article on Citi. The Citi of the last decade will be very different from the Citi of the next decade based on current transformation and right-sizing efforts led by Jane Fraser, and the ideal time to add an asset to your portfolio is prior to a successful transformation being priced in.

I am sure that Berkshire Hathaway's due diligence discovered that the risk-adjusted return potential offered by an investment in Citi was significantly larger than its previous investment in Wells Fargo (WFC), or any of the other large banks that have had significant price appreciation already. Current market conditions are precarious, however, putting money into a stock with strong (and improving) fundamentals, attractive dividend yield of roughly 4%, a cheap valuation on earnings and tangible book value, and transformative potential is a very Warren Buffett thing to do. You have the ability to get in now, at a cost basis likely below or around Warren Buffett's, with +60% return potential when the price returns to tangible book value.

Double Down on Rotation to Value

Another prominent value investor is Cliff Asness, a Founding Principal of AQR. He presents the question of whether value stocks have underperformed growth stocks for an identifiable reason that would give credence to the concept of a "value trap." AQR maintains the below chart to show the ratio of "cheapness" of value stocks to growth stocks. As can be seen from both the Tech Bubble and the Global Financial Crisis, when value stocks reach an excessive level of cheapness relative to growth stocks, there is usually a corresponding rotation out of growth and into value.

AQR

AQR Portfolio Solutions Group's also put together a 5-minute webisode that shows the data and math (through an analysis of the components that go into a discounted cash flow valuation) that makes the argument that value stocks are not cheap due to a large disparity in expected future earnings or unusually poor forward-looking earnings for value stocks. Rather, as of the latest data point from this year as shown below, the 98th percentile discrepancy between value and growth stocks is entirely contained in the valuation multiple. This is why the term "valuation trap" should be more concerning to investors than "value trap."

AQR

The cyclical nature of the market and economy should make it clear that a return to a lower value spread will only occur from either an increase in the valuation of "value stocks" or a decrease in the valuation of "growth stocks." Either way, the prudent place to put your capital is into stocks with a strong balance sheet, cash flow to sustain a dividend and buyback shares, and a reasonable valuation, like Citi.

Conclusion

If you do believe in a great rotation to value during the upcoming potential recession, then there is still a spectrum of value stocks to choose from. Citi continues to trade at an attractive valuation multiple relative to its banking peers and value stocks, writ large. The company is going to continue to reduce its float through share buybacks while paying out a sizeable dividend.

An investment in Citi also offers a global diversification factor not present in many other U.S. equity value stocks. The ongoing transformation at the company, through right-sizing and divesting non-core businesses, will improve profitability and growth at the bottom line. And while there is still the possibility that a risk-off period/recession will lead to large cash concentrations in portfolios instead of a move to value stocks, the inflationary tides will make that decision very punishing.