Secular Change And Gold

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

My research focuses on broadening the usage of relativity, on comparing financial assets by quantitative analysis, towards the goal of qualitative selection and timing for stock trading.

The most important secular change in the investment world today involves the switch of the Fed’s attention from 40 years of supporting the financial markets, to fighting the consumer price inflation. The recent extreme hawkish moves of raising interest rates and starting quantitative tightening are proofs of the Fed’s determination.

The recent actions by the Fed have been damaging to financial assets such as stocks and bonds. Downshifts in real estate prices are emerging.

The diagram below shows the price inflation or deflation of various assets, during times of quantitative easing or tightening. The expansion or contraction of bank credits also happens simultaneously with the durations above, together with the reaction of depreciation and appreciation of the dollar index. Consistent and exact descriptions above help to clarify the usage of each term. Inflation requires a description of the change in prices such as assets and consumer goods and services.

PKW

The vicious cycle of declining financial assets, except gold and commodities that are anti-fiat, are well underway since December. The root cause is the ever-increasing total debts that cannot be repaid in full, and the record stock prices in 2021.

The table below describes the present issues of the US stock market, with a weekly scoring method to monitor future developments. The outlook is so bleak that the combined conditions are as poor as the ones that caused the worst stock crashes in the past 100 years.

PKW

The markets

Past money, which is comprised of commodities and gold, precedes today’s fiat currencies. The currencies have relied on the faith and credit of sovereign nations since 1971. The fiat system can work well if budget deficits are low. But if all nations are on a printing spree like in the past 2 years, the purchasing power of all currencies including the dollar is lower in comparison to the past money which becomes a better asset in holding the value.

PKW

For the past 2 years, the pink color dollar pm has been in decline until a month ago. The dollar in blue color became the favorite recently due to the declines in other financial markets. The lavender color commodities have been the best performer for the past 2 years, overcoming the rising dollar. Generally, commodities are physical materials and energy products that are essential for the global economy. If the dollar is king, commodities are emperors.

The chart below illustrates the US pseudo-financial markets, which are represented by the sum of SPY and TLT in light green. The alarming 2-stage falls in pink arrows during the past 5 months show the slips in stocks and long-term treasuries. The magnitude of each pink arrow matches the Covid correction in March 2022. The pseudo-financial markets with the dollar index in dark blue color cushion the falls, because of the strength of the dollar. Gold holds fairly well in the past 9 months and is showing signs of bottoming lately.

PKW

Everyone sees financial investments differently. The 28-month chart below is my attempt to condense the global financial markets into 16 dissimilar ETFs. By flattening the curves, and dividing each curve by the combined average, the performance of each asset can be compared to others. This year, only commodities in pink color and energy in black color perform well. The negative effects, tapering and the upcoming quantitative tightening, can damage stocks and bonds further.

The starting date for the chart is 04/01/2019.

PKW

The illustration below is the daily relative ranking of assets according to price and momentum computations. The choice of formulas is a personal preference. The yellow highlighted areas show the deficient performance of the US stock market since April, especially in the high tech, retail, and financial sectors.

PKW

Gold and miners

The blue color is the dollar’s huge run in the last month, which damaged gold in the same color. But the international price or real price of gold, UUP*GLD, in orange color fared better. This price broke the record in March because of the stronger dollar index. This price may be a better reference to gauge the profitability of the foreign gold miners. From June to September, the strong seasonality is right ahead. The odds are good that gold may break more price records in this turbulent year.

PKW

Only 9 months ago, the Fed’s quantitative easing transitioned to tapering and quantitative tightening in rapid successions. The shifts forced modifications to my calculations of the gold basics composite to include commodities and medium-term interest rates as represented by the medium-term treasuries.

The basics composite in purple color correlates with gold nicely with a score of 0.75 since November. This is an effective way to model the macro inputs that affect the price of gold.

PKW

The 30% crash of gold and silver miners in one month is breathtaking. The miners surrendered gains for 2 years, but gold and silver are higher during the period. With low stock prices and good profitability, the miners have good potential for gains.

PKW

Conclusions

The risk of stagflation is becoming more apparent like in the 1970s when the Fed raised interest rates. Gold did very well during the period, mostly because the purchasing power of the dollar declined. With Covid and the European military actions raging, the outlook is grim for the global bond and stock markets.

Gold and miners, together with commodities plus energy, are some of the better sectors for safety and diversification among other financial assets.

This article is not intended for any investment advice.