Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) CEO Semiramis Paliou on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ed Nebb - Investor Relations

Semiramis Paliou - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Anastasios Margaronis - Director and President

Ioannis Zafirakis - Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Eleftherios Papatrifon - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Nolan - Stifel

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Ed Nebb

Let me remind you to be aware of the Safe Harbor notice which you can see in the presentation that accompanies todays' call. But I'll just remind you that certain statements made during the call, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. With us today from management are Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer; Anastasios Margaronis, President; Ioannis Zafirakis, CFO, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary; Eleftherios Papatrifon, Chief Operating Officer and Maria Dede, Chief Accounting Officer.

And now without further ado, I will turn it over now to Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer.

Semiramis Paliou

Thank you, Ed. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome Diana Shipping Inc.’s first quarter 2022 earnings call. My name as Ed said is Semiramis Paliou, the company’s CEO, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to present you today. Mr. Anastasios Margaronis, Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon and Ms. Maria Dede are joining us today on this call.

Before I begin, I kindly ask everyone to review the forward-looking statements applicable to today's presentation, which can be found on page four of this presentation. The first quarter of 2022 has been another fantastic quarter for our company, following a strong fourth quarter last year. Market conditions remained robust during the first quarter and allowed us to maintain our profit margins and continue generating attractive free cash flow. As a result, we have announced an even higher quarterly dividend while we remain positive about the prospects of our market for the rest of the year.

Turning to slide 5, I will review with you the company snapshot as of today. Further to taking delivery of our recent secondhand acquisition, the Magnolia, Leonidas P.C. and our previously announced resale new building Capesize acquisition, motor/vessel, Florida, we find ourselves owning and operating certified vessels in the water with a carrying capacity of approximately 4.4 million deadweight ton and four vessels in our fleet remain un-mortgaged. Our fleet utilization has remained at very high levels coming in at 98.4% for the first quarter of 2022. 33 vessels in our fleet are managed in-house by Diana Shipping Services and two vessels are managed by a 50:50 joint venture, Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited. At the end of the first quarter, we employ 860 people at sea and ashore.

Moving on to slide 6, I will go over the highlights of the first quarter and recent developments. More specifically in January of this year, we received approval for the listing over US$125 million Senior Secured Bond on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The listing became effective in February. Also in February, we took delivery of a 2011 Japanese built Kamsarmax vessel, the motor/vessel Leonidas P.C.

In March, we took delivery of our new building Capesize acquisition, the motor/vessel, Florida, and at the same time entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an affiliated Japanese third party for her. Also, in March, we paid out US$17.2 million as a cash dividend based on our previously announced fourth quarter 2021 dividend declaration of US$0.20 per common share. As previously mentioned, the robust current market conditions has enabled us to generate positive cash flows, permitting us to be able to declare an even higher dividend of $0.25 per common share, or approximately US$21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Our Board will continue evaluating the market conditions for the declaration of potential dividends for the quarters to come.

Lastly, our consistent chartering strategy has allowed us to have an already secured approximately US$183.6 million of contracted revenues for full year 2022 with a 78% contract coverage, and US $83.6 million of contracted revenues for 2023, with 25% contract coverage. Ioannis will provide later on a more detailed analysis of our cash flow generation potential based on the current market environment.

Turning to the financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 on slide 7. We find ourselves as of March 31, 2022, with a cash and cash equivalents position of US$115.7 including restricted cash as against US$126.8 million as of March 31st, 2021. Our debt net of deferred financing costs stood at US $463.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 as against US $423.7 at the end of 2021.

Our time charter revenues for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to US$65.9 million, as against US$41.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Lastly, our earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 came in at $0.31 versus a loss of $0.03 per share for the same period of 2021. Ioannis will also go over these numbers in more detail further on in the presentation.

Moving on to slide 8, we find a summary of our recent chartering activity. Once again, consistent with our conservative and disciplined chartering strategy, we have taken advantage of the robust chartering market and has secured -- charters on eight vessels of our fleet. More specifically, we charted two Panamax/Kamsarmax vessels at the weighted average daily rate of $23,195 and for remaining average period of 441 days per vessel. We have also charted six Capesize vessels at a weighted average rate of $27,821 per day for a remaining average period of 713 days. It should be noted that the first quarter’s fixtures continue on the trend we started last year of slowly extending the overall duration of our charters. We intend to keep chartering our vessels in a similar way, by staggering maturities, locking in cash flow, and positioning us in a manner that allows us to continue to participate in the market in a balanced way.

I now turn it over to Ioannis to go over the financials in more detail.

Ioannis Zafirakis

Thank you, Semiramis. I'm going to -- I'm excited about this quarter and I'm going to be very quick with my presentation. I'm going to be to the point and looking at the slide number 9. You can see that we have managed to keep the up -- we have done certain moves to keep our average age of the fleet almost the same as a year ago. And at the same time, although we decrease the number of vessels with the vessel, with the most of the proceeds of the sale since November 2018, we have been constantly buying back our shares. And as of today, we have purchased back close to 36 million shares at an average price of $3.38 per share, which is -- which was at a big discount to NAV in other time. And it is clear, based on our view that this has been proven to be the best investment strategy improving results on a per share basis, substantially.

So if we move on to slide number 10, you will see that this is how we have ended up with $0.32 net income per share. Today, while at the same time, we have kept our balance sheet at the same condition and our risk profile very, very low. In addition to the above, this is also the reason why we can pay substantial dividends to date. And also it looks as if these can be even improved in the near future. On slide number 11, I’ll talk a little bit about our balance sheet, but I think that in this slide you can clearly see it explains, our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash is $115 million as of March 31 of 2022. And our long-term debt and lease obligation is only $463 million, something. Not only our debt is very low, but also it has a very manageable amortization schedule, which we can see in the next slide. As you can see, the first balloon payment that we have, it comes in 2023. And actually this is during the third quarter of 2023. You understand that this is very important cash flow wise and also regarding our ability to pay dividends.

Moving to slide 13. You can see that our cash flow breakeven is also evident here that we have kept it very low. Considering the fact that we have secured income for the 73% of the remaining days of 2022 at more -- at close to $25,000 per day, you can clearly see the free cash flow low potential and we have another slide for that later on. But in the meantime, you can see also on slide 14 that we still have 27% of unfixed days for the remainder of 2022. And the other is duration of our existing charter. This is only 0.75 and 0.79 of a year.

Slide number 15, I think this is the essence of what I'm trying to say here, you can see the free cash flow generation potential of the company. If we assume that the current FFA rates prevailed for the unfixed days of ours. For the remaining of the year, we can generate another $77 million of free cash flow and around the $117 million in the year 2023. Of course, if you are one of those that believe that the market is going to be stronger and stronger, then this cash flow generation can be much, much different on the positive side.

Having said all of these things, I would like to move to give the floor to Anastasios Margaronis to talk about the market conditions update.

Anastasios Margaronis

Thank you, Ioannis. I apologize in advance because my presentation will be slightly longer than Ioannis and maybe not as exciting. But I will move on to save time, as events of huge importance for the world economy have taken place since our last presentation. We need to try and look at factors affecting shipping with an eye on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the continued aggression by Russia towards that country. The latter is bringing wave after wave of sanctions against the Russian Federation, each with its own effects on world trade, energy prices and the shipping industry as a whole.

On slide 16, the Baltic Trade Indices are shown, and they reflect quite accurately developments in the bulk shipping sector during the first five months of the year. On January 4, the BDI started the year 2,285 on May 23, it closed at 3,369. The Baltic Cape index stood at 2,350 on January 4, and after several oscillations during the first few months of the year, closed at 4,602 on May 23. The BPI index, the Panamax Index moved from 2,874 to a year high of 3,416 on March 28, and closed on May 23 at 3,377.

On slide 17, we can look at growth rates according to the IMF and OECD world GDP is expected to grow by 3.6% both this year and next. Chinese GDP will probably grow by about 4.4% this year and 5.1% in 2023. These numbers will vary depending on the pandemic restrictions and the areas which they will affect going forward. And, obviously, the time at that they will be lifted. Some recent projections put Chinese GDP growth over the next 12-month at less than 3% which is less than the projection for the US GDP growth, the first time this will have happened since the 70s. In the US, GDP is expected to grow by 3.7% this year and by 2.3% in 2023. In the EURO area, growth is expected to come in at 2.8% this year, and 2.3% in 2023. Here again developments in energy availability and price will play a determining role in the final growth figures.

Turning to slide 18, according to Bremer so far this year, crude steel production on a global basis has dropped by about 5.6% and stands at 460.5 million tons. According to Clarksons, total yield production this year is estimated at the steady 1.290 billion tons with China producing 1.0 to 8 billion tons. Japan and Europe are expected to increase production by 3% and 2% respectively. Iron ore now, Clarksons predict the total iron ore imports will increase by 1% this year and a further 1% in 2023, reaching 1.538 billion tons. As for China, Clarksons expect the inputs of iron ore to drop by 1.5% this year to 1.09 billion tons. The main reasons are a continuous slight decline in steel output and increase of scrap use by steel mills, plus the moderating pace of inventory building caused by recent price increase.

Coking coal now, imports worldwide are expected to increase by 2% this year and a further 3% in 2023, reaching 281 million tons in 2023. In Europe, Clarksons expects steel production trends and hence coking coal demand to be firmed this year. As the continent steel industry works to replace much of the important steel historically sourced from Russia and Ukraine. As a result, European coking coal imports are expected to grow by 4% this year. Supplies excluding Russia look tight, so buyers need to look further afield for extra volume. According to Howe Robinson, coal trade patterns have been changing lately, initially, more Australian coal moved into India as China increased their imports of Indonesian coal. More recently, India reduced imports due to high prices of over $500 per ton, and European buyers stepped in to take some of the slack created by India after embargoes have started being placed by the EU on Russian coal.

Therefore, despite reductions in volumes, ton-mile demand on dry cargoes in general, has benefited from such changes in trading patterns with longer voyages and lengthier stays in ports. As you got thermal coal, according to Clarksons, the global seaborne thermal coal trade will probably remain steady this year, at around 964 million tons with China importing 9% less thermal coal this year than in 2021. Price differences between imported and locally produced coal together with government policies on imported coal will play a big role in formulating the final import volumes of this commodity to China for 2022.

Grains now, Clarksons predict the total imports of all kinds of grain cargoes will go down this year by 4% to 503 million tons while in 2023 they expect volumes to rise by 3% and reach 521 million tons. Within these total numbers are soybean and soymeal exports expected to grow by 9% and 3%, respectively, and coarse grain exports expected to drop by 8% in the 2020 to 2023 season. Exports from the US, Brazil, the European Union and Canada are expected to grow this year. While exports from Australia, Argentina, Russia and Ukraine are expected to drop some dramatically due to the war in Ukraine. According to Maersk Broker, Ukraine's current grain export capacity is estimated to be around 450,000 to 700,000 tons per month compared to between 5 million and 6 million tons per month before the war started.

Here we need to point out the traditional buyers of grain cargoes from the Black Sea, located in the Middle East and Asia are already looking towards the US and Europe for additional volumes. Let's turn to slide 19 and look at world shipping with the exception of tankers and bulk carriers. We have all other types of vessels being ordered in huge numbers, with the order book ranging from about 35% of the existing fleet for LNG carriers, to about 25% for container ships, and about 20% for LPG carriers, whole numbers are based on deadweight tonnage. According to Clarksons, the bulk carrier order book consists of 776 bulk carriers which represent about 6.6% of the world trading fleet. From this total, 118 vessels are Capes representing 6% of the trading fleet by deadweight. There are also 246 Panamax is on order equivalent to 8.5% of the existing trading fleet. Bulk carrier newbuilding prices have increased since last year, from between 13% and 20% depending on the type of vessel and shipyard. Bulk fleet growth is projected by Clarksons at a modest 2.2% this year, Capes increasing by 1.8% and Panamax is by 2.7%.

Clarksons predict that after softer demand growth this year, fundamentals could improve in 2023, with demand increasing by 2% versus fleet growth of less than 0.4%. Capes by 0.8% and Panamax is by 0.8% as well. Let's look at the fuels now that the ships will be using. As regards the fuel which all these new buildings will use, the numbers are continuously evolving according to Clarksons with an expanding bunkering network and proven technology, LNG remains the leading alternative fuel today, featuring in 59% of orders in 2022 over all types of new buildings. However, some owners are already opting for what Clarksons referred to as fuel optionality. There are 20 orders or more in 2022, so far for LNG capable plus ammonia/methanol ready units for potential later conversion. A significant number of methanol, ammonia and hydrogen capable vessel design have also received approval from classification societies this year, with shipyards marketing a portfolio of alternative fuel options to owners, obviously at considerable extra cost to the standard design.

On the environmental front, the European Parliament's committee on the environment voted a compromise amendment according to which the maritime sector will be included in the European Union's emissions trade system from 1st January, 2024 and not from 1st January, 2023. If this change goes through, the European Union's formal approval process, there will be no phase interior as per the existing legislation and it will come into full effect from January 1, 2024. We will know by September this year if this amendment will have received approval from all the relevant European Union department.

Turning to scrapping now, according to Bremer, about 1.3 million deadweight worth of cape have been committed to scrap yards so far this year and only 200,000 deadweight worth of Panamax. The expectation for the year as a whole according to banchero costa is that about 70 bulkers or 5.11 million deadweight will be demolished in 2022 based on their age profile and recent demolition trend. In the traditional Cape sector, 3% of the fleet is over 20 years old and another 15% is between 15 and 19 years old. In the Panamax sector, 16% of the fleet is over 20 years old and 13% is between 15 and 19 years. With environmental regulations gradually coming into effect many of these ships may have to head for the scrap yards over the next couple of years.

Let’s now turn to factors affecting dry bulk shipping supply related to the pandemic, the war in the Ukraine and some trade routes inefficiencies. Slide 19 again, Bremer point out the following reasons which have provided support to the dry bulk market recently from March this year onwards and which continues to provide support. Firstly, visits by ships to Chinese repair yards have become longer, mainly due to disruption affecting the labor force caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Secondly, during April, there has been an increase of about 43% year-on-year of bulk carrier tonnage arriving in the ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp to discharge cargoes. The main driver of this trend has been the extra coal imports into Europe. The 24.1 million tons in April is the highest level seen for the last five years and this has created congestion and delays. So over all the above combined with online supply chain issues which are rail and tracking constraints, have created delays in loading discharge ports, with the inevitable consequence of making voyage durations longer across all vessel sizes and supply squeeze is therefore starting to develop.

Trade disruptions due to Ukrainian war. As regards the grain trade, there is no doubt according to financial analysts, that the closure of all main Ukrainian ports will make it very difficult to supply global markets with grain this year. Concerning coal, the European Union decided in April to phase out imports of coal from Russia by mid-August. As coal can be readily imported from other sources, this embargo should have no significant impact on Eurozone economies. And if anything will prove positive for the bulk carrier vessels performing this trade from further away loading ports, leading to increased ton-mile demand for coal shipments. As regards to gas, an immediate gas embargo by the European Union would most likely tip the Eurozone economy into recession. Still, the current discussions as regards oil and gas suggest that the European Union is highly unlikely to agree on a gas embargo in the foreseeable future, or on any other measure that could result in a further major spike in prices and/or a need to ration supplies.

Moving on to slide 20. As of today, the 12-month standard Capesize time charter rate stands at $31,000 per day, and the Kamsarmax 12-month time charter rate is at around $30,250 per day. These are very healthy numbers indeed, and at the same time, we do not believe they are excessive enough to create a speculative wave of new ordering. However, as mentioned earlier, even if this were to happen, there are no new building berth available to accommodate a large dry bulk order book and significant deliveries before 2025. Because this will simply be impossible to implement. So things look rather benign and distinctly positive on the supply from. What about demand? Here comes a huge question mark as regards economic policy and inflation, both affecting future GDP growth. We prefer to follow the base case scenario, banchero costa, when Europe imposing a coal embargo on Russian coal effective mid-August, and then oil embargo introduced step by step until the end of 2022.

As regards gas imports by the European Union, the base case scenario predicts the total phasing out by mid-2024. If this scenario comes to pass, the top five Economic Research Institutes of Europe predict the cumulative GDP loss of 6.1% in Germany over this year and next. As for inflation, it might stick at between 8% and 9% of the United States in the Eurozone over the next 12-month and start coming down later in 2023. The above projections are certainly negative as regards demand going forward. To what extent these developments will affect world GDP will depend again on how governments around the world react to inflation and more importantly, inflationary expectations.

So on the assumption that demand and GDP growth will not weaken significantly over the next few quarters. We can agree with Bremer's vision of the future which runs along the following line. Tight supply fundamental. The upcoming IMO regulations, coupled with increased bunkering costs are likely to render slow steaming the main industry practice. The new sailing speeds at a time when more tonnage capacity will be required should certainly support both the freight market and secondhand values over the next few quarters. Therefore, the future business strategy at Diana will take all the above mentioned factors into account in determining tonnage renewal and future dividend distribution, while at the same time making sure the company's balance sheet remains robust, as it has done through the previous shipping site.

I will now pass the call to our CEO, Semiramis Paliou for some closing comments. Thank you.

Semiramis Paliou

Thank you, Anastasios. So before we open the call for questions and answers, I would like to provide a summary of what I believe to be the most important points. Firstly, we have placed an emphasis on taking advantage of favorable market conditions for generating and securing positive cash flows. These cash flows allow us, a, to continue rewarding our shareholders with potentially growing dividends based on current market conditions. And, b, to further strengthen our balance sheet.

Secondly, we remain vigilant in keeping abreast of industry developments with a focus on accretive growth and fleet renewal. And thirdly, we are committed to a conservative strategy with a goal on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Now I will turn the call over to the operators to commence the question and answer session.

Our first question today is coming from Ben Nolan from Stifel.

Ben Nolan

Yes, hi, guys. Good quarter. Congrats on that. Two questions, if I could, number one. Nice to see that dividend coming higher. Should we think of that as just sort of a floating dividend? Or is there some formula that we should be thinking about as to how you guys were thinking about dividend payouts going forward?

Ioannis Zafirakis

Hi, Ben. This is Ioannis speaking. There is not a particular formula based on our projections about using our model, the Board of Directors several times decides what the dividend may be, of course, we found a way of thinking but it is not as a formula somewhere or there's not a specific policy that we can disclose. What we're trying to tell everybody is that based on current market conditions and what we see in the market, we feel that this kind of dividend is sustainable, or it can be higher near term.

Ben Nolan

Okay, fair enough. And then secondly, switching gears a little bit. The market is obviously tighten, we're seeing longer -- is somewhat longer duration contracts. I guess the question is, does that also hold true for older assets? And does that change at all? How you think about those assets and maybe where they fit relative to Diana versus OceanPal? If you can get contracts today stay in Diana for instance.

Eleftherios Papatrifon

Hi, Ben. This is Eleftherios. I think, yes, I mean last year I have seen, I mean we have been extending duration, but that is a reflection to our comfort zone vis-à-vis where rates are for the longer period versus the short periods. We've done a five year deal for the new building Capesize. We brought in, we just announced the two years deals. So definitely longer duration deals are there. Obviously, as the assets become older then it gets a little bit more challenging to go that long. So we don't think like a 16 or 17 year old case, would be the right candidate for a five year deal. So for those vessels, we will continue, as long as we have them on our portfolio will continue chartering them long term where maybe one to two years as those are, fields are doable, unless we decide that it is time to dispose them. And then obviously, if we do and if they are part of the vessels that the OceanPal has the right of his refusal, then we'll have to follow the process there. But --

Anastasios Margaronis

If I may add, Ben, as you can see, we today we are 0.79 of a year as an average charter. Hopefully next year, the same conference call or this for the same quarter, that number is going to be larger. You know how we do it, and we do not plan to change anything as regards our chartering bodies.

Semiramis Paliou

So thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you again in our next financial results call. Thank you very much.

