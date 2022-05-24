alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is one of the three main Peruvian cement manufacturers.

Traditionally, the company has traded at a PE above 30, although it has not shown growth in the past decade. Because of a lower share price, but mainly to record-high earnings, Pacasmayo currently trades at a trailing PE of 10.

Although that ratio may give the impression that the stock is cheap, it is based on record demand, which may or may not be sustainable.

Recent data gives the impression of strong demand, but we believe buying at these levels leaves too much exposure to negative macro events, like a global recession.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information comes from CPAC filings with the SEC.

Pacasmayo at a glance

Competitive forces

Pacasmayo holds a virtual monopoly over Peru's northern region, in virtue of not having direct competitors manufacturing in the area. Because of logistic costs, the company with facilities in a particular region has a tremendous competitive advantage.

Pacasmayo also benefits from a very dispersed client base. 70% of the company's sales are directed towards self-construction (auto-construcción), families that use their disposable income to buy construction materials and build their homes by themselves. These sales are channeled through small retailers that also lack significant pricing power.

The company is also upstream integrated, because it owns operating mines for limestone, clay, seashells and anthracite coal. According to its latest 20-F report though, about 40% of its production costs come from imported materials.

Growth drivers and cost structure

For the past decade, Pacasmayo's revenues grew a little bit behind Peru's GDP, with the latter growing about 53% between 2010 and 2019 and the former growing 31% during the same period, both measured at nominal dollars.

Pacasmayo recognizes that its revenues are driven by the country's GDP growth, particularly that of the northern region, and household expenditure in construction materials.

The self-construction segment is going to continue demanding cement for the foreseeable future. The reason is that Peru's population still has a lot of room to improve its living conditions. 30% of Peru's population lives with less than $6 a day, 30% of the urban population lives in slums, and in the northern regions, more than 50% of houses are not made of brick and cement, but from lower-quality materials like rocks and clay. According to CPAC, Peru has a deficit of 1.9 million homes, for a country with approximately 9 million families. All this means that as long as Peru's economy continues to grow, albeit slowly maybe, Peruvians are going to keep demanding cement to build and improve their houses.

Regarding costs, CPAC does not have a particularly leveraged cost structure, neither operational nor financial wise. Fixed costs in the form of depreciation amount to about $37 million a year, and financial costs have been around $22 million a year for the past few years. That comes to a total of about $60 million in fixed expenses, for a company with sales above $300 million.

Financing, cash and capex

Pacasmayo has been profitable on a cash basis, generating about $70 million on operations before investments in working capital, and using about $40 million in investments (fixed capital and working capital).

However, Pacasmayo has used significant debt to finance its operations, even while paying dividends and buying back shares.

In the context of the previous decade, with very low-interest rates, and with Peru having the second-lowest country risk premium in the region, that policy might have made sense. However, in our understanding, continuing with that policy in the current context is not advisable (more on this in the following section).

Going forward, has 2021 been an exception?

Pacasmayo had its best year, revenue-wise, during 2021, crossing the $500 million barrier while previous years have never been above $400 million.

Part of the reason behind that explosion in revenue was the impressive recovery of the Peruvian economy during 2021. Peru's economy fell 10% in 2020 and recovered 13% in 2021, according to the country's central bank.

However, that does not explain the whole picture, because construction, particularly in Peru's northern region, grew even faster than the economy.

As the table below shows, the northern region saw an explosion in demand that went way higher than pre-pandemic levels. While the central region demand was 5% higher in 2021 than in 2019, or 14% in the southern region, in the northern region demand was 40% higher.

Cement sales by region (volume) (CPAC's 4Q21 earnings report)

On CPAC's latest earnings call, for 1Q22, the company's CEO remarked that 2021 was an extraordinary year and that only in the company's highest estimations 2022 would provide the same level of demand, at least in terms of volume.

The issue with repeating 2021's performance is that CPAC is fairly valued at current prices only if it can provide that kind of profitability. Otherwise, paying more than a PE of 10 for a company with very little growth prospects is not sensible.

Good news from 1Q22

Last month CPAC presented its results for 1Q22 and they show some hope.

As it was expected, volumes have receded compared to 1Q21, but not as much as could be expected, only 5%. However, profitability figures have grown significantly, with revenue growing 13% YoY, showing a 28% increase in the implied price of the mix.

Combined with improvements in the cost structure, particularly from lower imports and less demanded capacity, net income figures grow 40% YoY.

Of course, one-quarter data is not enough to judge on a long-term trend, but at least this data shows that CPAC is being able to increase prices to compensate for the loss in volumes compared to 2021.

An interesting aspect will be to check if CPAC will be able to keep prices high and increase or maintain demanded volumes. Although it has a significant cost advantage because its competitors have their facilities far away from the north, CPAC does not have a perfect monopoly and it can suffer from competition if it raises prices too fast. Even if it had a perfect monopoly, there is a fine balance between prices and volumes to achieve "optimal" profitability.

CPAC should not be rolling over debts anymore

Last year CPAC had six-year record earnings of $40 million but decided to pay $100 million in dividends, more than double that amount.

At the same time, the company decided to sign loan agreements for $200 million in order to roll over debts that would mature during 2022 and 2023.

The problem with paying dividends while taking debt is that the world seems to be going to a higher interest rate environment. For example, the debt that CPAC is going to roll over this year pays between 2.6% and 4.5% in interest, but the new debt already pays 5.8%.

This last figure, 5.8%, is higher than CPAC's 10-year average return on assets of 4.7%, meaning that it is not adding to the equity performance anymore.

Although CPAC's maturities will not represent a medium-term problem, with most of them now well into the end of the decade, they do represent a lag on earnings.

Conclusions

Until CPAC shows that it can sustain a profitability level above $40 million a year (about PEN 150 million), we do not consider it a fair valued stock.

The reason is that it is priced compared to record earnings, after a crisis and in an uncertain international context. The stock should not be valued above a potential PE of 10, given that it can only grow at GDP rates. It is true that the market has consistently valued the company at much higher multiples, with a PE of 30 or 40 not being rare, but we consider that kind of investment speculative in nature.

However, the company is still solid, with a monopoly-like market and significant room for growth in the future, albeit slow. It has shown in the past capacity to generate profits in the order of $25 to $30 million a year. On a cash basis, it is a company that can generate $50 million after paying debts to increase its balance sheet in the form of working capital or fixed investments.

With that in mind, we do have a lower limit of $4.2 per ADS under which we would definitely consider buying, representing a market cap of approximately $350 million. We do not consider that the stock is going to these prices, but in the current volatile context, it is good to have these limits to make use of short-term opportunities if they present themselves.