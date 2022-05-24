bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Overview

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCPK:PEYUF) is a gas-weighted midsize Canadian E&P with operations concentrated in the Grande Prairie and Central regions of Alberta.

In the assessment below, we will deconstruct Peyto within two main contexts and prove that, albeit the strong current gas pricing backdrop, investors must be diligent in their assessment, as several risks underpin the company:

Operational Assessment: Peyto has been a long-term operator in the WCSB but subject to high decline rates, modest reserves and lower-than-average production per well; and Economic Assessment: Peyto has posted strong top line numbers but is underpinned by accelerated capital deployment and rising costs.

Peyto is a strong Canadian gas operator, but not a clear sector outperformer when compared to other Canadian E&P. As a result, we have neutral outlook on Peyto given its strong free cash flow yield but multiple underlying operational risks. As such, we recommend a hold.

Macro Energy Backdrop

We have previously deconstructed the case for a continuing strong crude oil market (CL1:COM) and hold a similar outlook in the natural gas market (NG1:COM).

Inflation continues to rise, and figures are now between 10 to 20% YoY as reported by many of the Canadian E&P during Q1 earnings. Inflation stings particularly acutely, as it affects both income margin and the capital costs of an already highly capital-intensive industry. These factors, in combination, can have a meaningful impact to free cash flows. Most producers appear to have adjusted full year guidance to account for roughly 10% inflation for H2 2022.

Currently, capital project payouts remain strong on the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict sustaining high pricing outlook. Furthermore, commodity prices will have to continue to inch higher in order to maintain the current base case cash flow yields. While spot prices remain above break-even prices, one must be mindful that margin compression will factor in quickly if prices were to fall and costs increase more.

In light of the strong gas pricing backdrop, Peyto is well positioned to maintain strong cash flow generation but likely very sensitive to pricing increases if it were to increase its capital expenditures guidance.

Operational Assessment

Peyto is a midsize upstream Canadian producer and will be compared against other non-integrated comparable peers with production above 75,000 boe/d. Peyto is a gas-weighted producer with 87% of its production from natural gas, and the balance from natural gas liquids and light oil. Peyto is concentrated in the Grande Prairie and Central regions of Alberta, and we will focus our comparison to relative peers within this region.

For context, the below table summarizes Peyto’s position across all assessed regions in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Note that values may not be exact as they include several underlying assumptions and simplifications.

Figure 1: Summary of Land Position and Production by Region (Source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER) Figure 2: Summary of Land Position and Production by Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Acreage and Production

Peyto is a competitive operator when it comes to land utilization especially in the Grande Prairie region where Peyto is closely rivalling Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), companies of significantly larger size both in terms or production and market capitalization. Furthermore, in the Central Alberta region, Peyto falls within the middle of the peer group with smaller peers such as Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF) and Westbrick (Private) commanding higher production. Overall, indicative of efficient land management across the company with some opportunities for improvement, as such supporting a neutral outlook.

Figure 3: Net Acreage (Y-Axis), Production (X-Axis) and Net Well Count (bubble size) by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER) Figure 4: Net Acreage (Y-Axis), Production (X-Axis) and Net Well Count (bubble size) by Operator in the Central Alberta Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Production Decline

Peyto maintains its position as a top decile operator by production in both the Grande Prairie and Central Alberta regions. Furthermore, Peyto is subject to fairly high production decline rates compared to peers in the area. At an average gas decline in the mid 30%, Peyto will have to continue to renew is production infrastructure every 2-3 years in order to maintain current production levels.

This is a notable consideration, as Peyto’s future success is closely dependent on its successful exploration, drilling and completion activities in the area. This is especially important given that both labor and material pricing are accelerating in-line with ballooning inflation. Peyto now finds itself at the mercy of two difficult choices: accelerate capital deployment to maintain production during risings costs, or allow their production to decline and forfeit the current pricing upside.

Rising costs and high decline rates are a notable consideration as they can have a meaningful impact. As such, we suggest investors remain cautious when assessing Peyto and recommend a hold instead.

Figure 5: Production (LHS) and Average Annual Decline (RHS) by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER) Figure 6: Production (LHS) and Average Annual Decline (RHS) by Operator in the Central Alberta Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Drilling Activity

Peyto continues to remain active and has accelerated its drilling program this year, given the current pricing environment. In Q1 2022, $143 million in capital expenditures was utilized to drill 29 new wells, complete 30 wells, and bring production online on 27 wells. Additionally, Peyto completed an acquisition in the Brazeau area for $22 million with an undisclosed seller. Peyto’s management is quick to mobilize when times are good, as illustrated by the plots below where Peyto closely trails Tourmaline, ARC and Ovintiv (OVV) for new drills in the Grande Prairie region, where it maintains a majority of its current production. Peyto’s focus remains on gas-rich regions, and as such is focusing its capital expenditures on the Grande Prairie region rather than the Central Alberta region where a majority of their liquids production comes from. Moreover, Peyto exhibits a lower production per well than comparable peer’s illustrative of some challenges with their drilling program and downhole well stimulation. This is another sensitivity that underpins Peyto’s operations and supports a more cautious, neutral outlook relative to other Canadian E&P peers.

Figure 7: Net new drills (LHS) and Avg. Production (RHS) by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Figure 8: Net new drills (LHS) and Avg. Production (RHS) by Operator in the Peace River Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Reserves

Peyto holds respectable reserve volumes in the areas, with around ~101 MMboe in the Grande Prairie region and ~37 MMboe in the Central Alberta region. Especially in the Grande Prairie region (where most of their production is concentrated), Peyto closely rivals the likes of CNRL (CNQ), Tourmaline, ARC Resources, Cenovus (CVE) and Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF), all companies of significantly larger capitalization and presence.

Furthermore, Peyto’s Reserve Life Index falls shy of the peer-average in both the Grande Prairie and Central Alberta region, meaning more capital will have to be deployed relative to peers in order to explore and successfully identify new reserve volumes in the future. This is a notable consideration when assessing Peyto, as exploration expenditures will likely have to remain high in the near (3-5 year) future in order to maintain healthy reserve volumes and further supports a neutral outlook.

Figure 9: Reserves and RLI by Operator in the Grande Prairie Region (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER) Figure 10: Reserves and RLI by Operator in the Central Alberta Region s (source: XI technologies, geoSCOUT, formatted and filtered by CER)

Takeaways

Peyto is an experienced operator with a meaningful position in the Grande Prairie and Central Alberta regions of the WCSB. Furthermore, Peyto is subject to relatively higher decline rates compared to peers, modest reserve volumes and relatively lower Reserve Life Index. Furthermore, Peyto is has been aggressive in their capital expenditures and drilling program this quarter in order to exploit the higher gas pricing.

This decision may come with its considerations however, as higher labor and material pricing will continue to wear down margins and bottom-line profits. As a result, we believe Peyto will continue to outperform the overall market but will perform in-line with other Canadian E&P and thus warrants a hold recommendation.

Economic Assessment

In the following five sections, we consider Peyto’s latest earnings and breakdown its intrinsic valuation; starting with a commodity pricing outlook, production forecast, calculating field and corporate netbacks, and finally by discounting free cash flow back to present value.

Earnings

In Q1 2022, results remained in line with Wall Street expectations, with FFO at $1.17/share vs. consensus of $1.12/share with variances primarily attributed to stronger realizations. Peyto remained active this quarter spending $143 million in capital expenditures which was comfortably covered by the $203 million of FFO. The company remained active with five drilling rigs running and noted they plan to remain active in the spring with higher than usual activity so as to take advantage of the higher gas prices. This will accelerate Peyto’s capital program into the first half of 2022, which in turn may increase the overall annual capital guidance, especially in light of rising material and labor costs.

Pricing

Peyto’s production can be segregated into two main types: natural gas (87%) and light oil (13%). Overall, Peyto was able to sell its products at the relative benchmark pricing.

Figure 11: Commodity Price Outlook (source: McDaniels, formatted and filtered by CER)

Production

Peyto’s management provided competitive guidance for 2022. To remain conservative, we have only increased production by 2% per year after 2023, as we believe it will be difficult to accelerate production growth given the increasing labor and material costs.

Figure 12: Production Outlook (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, formatted and filtered by CER)

Netback

Given the current pricing environment, Peyto has incredibly strong netback. As with any oil and gas company, a major risk is a downturn in commodity prices. Peyto has partially mitigated this risk with physical sales to AECO, in addition to exposure to NYMEX Henry Hub through fixed price swap derivatives. Furthermore, given the strong gas pricing backdrop, Peyto’s hedging exposure could drag against its bottom line and this remains a sensitivity when assessing Peyto against comparable peers.

Figure 13: Operational Netback (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, formatted and filtered by CER) Figure 14: Hedging Loss in Q1 2022 (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, forecasts and calculations by CER)

Cash Flow

Given the ballooning gas prices of these past weeks, a consistently tight gas market and continually escalated geopolitical tensions Peyto is well positioned to outperform the overall market in the foreseeable future. Given the multiple risks and sensitivities associated with Peyto’s operational performance, we believe a 15% discount rate is appropriate. As such, the present value of Peyto falls between C$14 and C$15 per share, implying only a modest 7% upside from the current pricing.

Figure 15: Free Funds Flow and Present Value (source: 2021 Annual Presentation, formatted and filtered by CER)

Comparables

Peyto Energy dominates across multiple comparable metrics when compared to Canadian peers of comparable size (non-integrated with production >75,000 boe/d). The exception is EV/EBITDA and Net Debt/EBITDA where albeit strong bottom line numbers, Peyto falls short of peers. Although many of the comparable valuations may appear attractive, in light of the aforementioned operational shortcomings we believe a hold recommendation is warranted for Peyto.

Figure 16: Multiples Against Comparable Peers (source: 2021 Presentations, formatted and filtered by CER)

Conclusion

Peyto is an experienced gas-weighted operator who is enjoying the high current gas pricing. Furthermore, Peyto’s accelerated capital program may wear into its bottom-line free cash flow generation in light of increasing labor and material costs. Moreover, Peyto’s hedging strategy may drag on bottom line results given the currently high pricing environment.

As far as intrinsic valuation, Peyto falls between C$14 and C$15 per share given our current commodity, production and free cash flow outlook; implying a modest 7% upside from the current valuation. In light of all these headwinds, Peyto continues to trade at attractive multiples relative to peers, furthermore we don’t believe Peyto’s attractive trading multiples are sufficient to improve our view from a neutral outlook and hold recommendation.