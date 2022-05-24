Microsoft shares are now an attractive buy after their recent pullback. InnaFelker/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last six months have left many licking their wounds, caught being far too optimistic in a market which had become richly priced, or in some cases priced to perfection. Like most market participants, we have been left to nurse some of our own wounds, but we are thankful that we were willing to face the music early on in order to get ahead of the curve and have some firepower for portfolio positioning now that many names are at, or near, fresh 52-week lows.

Some readers may remember that we were one of the few who were cautious on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares prior to their latest earnings release as we thought that the shares were priced for perfection and that the company was going to have to really thread the needle in order to avoid what we thought could be a gap lower towards $240/share. As it turns out, Microsoft shares were able to avoid an earnings wipeout, but market turmoil essentially accomplished the same task as shares have trended lower and tested $250/share in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

While our last article (located here) focused on how to protect downside utilizing puts because we thought that the stock was a sell, we now see reasons to be optimistically bullish and think that shares could continue to outperform other 'Big Tech' names moving forward thanks to solid revenue growth and strong earnings.

What We Like Now

Generally speaking, we try to keep a cool head during times of market duress. A move of less than 10% to the downside is not usually enough to get us interested in a name that is not already on our 'buy list' during bear markets, but looking at the entire picture of what has transpired since January with Microsoft shares presents a much different scenario for us. We have not been overweight on this particular name for quite a while (although we have been equal weight in most of our portfolios, some clients do mandate being overweight in certain names/positions), and for all the reasons we disliked the risk-reward facing investors when the stock was priced at $275/share those same bearish reasons held true at $300/share, $320/share and even $330/share. Essentially we were lucky to be equal weight as we rode this one lower, but it was because we HAD to be, not necessarily because we WANTED to be (we would have preferred to be underweight).

However, even though Microsoft is still pretty richly priced by some metrics, we do see some reasons to be bullish when looking at peers within the software sector. The company has been a source of relative strength over the last half year, falling the least from its 52-week high compared to a basket of software company peers we pulled.

Microsoft shares look attractive based off of some of these data points. (Author, Bloomberg, SEC Filings)

The above chart we created shows a handful of key data points, some are important on their own, while others provide more information when combined with other data points. We think that the updated revenue figures we included are key, as our chart shows that Microsoft's estimated revenues are still in the mid-teens for the next two years, yet the company still sports EV/Sales ratios for 2022 and 2023 which are below 10.

While that might not be too impressive to some, we think that if this data is taken as a whole that Microsoft then begins to look like a much more attractive play than many of its peers. While some peers may have lower EV/Sales ratios, we would point out that those names, for the most part, are either slow revenue growth companies or companies which struggle to convert revenues to earnings. One could even argue that some of these names with low EV/Sales ratios, which also show strong revenue growth figures, are not truly growing organically but via acquisition - and the Microsoft revenue numbers we are using do not factor in the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) deal yet - which calls into question just how attractive those peer company numbers actually look.

Across the board, we struggle to find a name to get more excited about on this list, and think that Microsoft gives investors the best chance of success in the current market. Make no mistake, Microsoft is not the cheapest name by numerous measures on this list, however the cheapest by one measure, or even two measures, is not always the best. For instance, while Oracle (ORCL) and SAP SE (SAP) both look cheap on the Forward P/E and EV/Sales ratios, neither of those companies' revenue growth comes close to Microsoft's. Workday (WDAY) looks like it might provide decent value with its solid revenue growth figures and sub-10 EV/Sales ratio, but the company does not pack the same earnings power as Microsoft (as one can see by their Forward P/E ratios of 40+ and 45+ in 2022 and 2023, respectively).

Data by YCharts

Buying Microsoft shares now gives one exposure to significant revenue growth and a management team which knows how to monetize those revenues in a meaningful way - two items which we believe will be important moving forward in this market. Assuming Microsoft does not stumble on guidance or revenue reporting, we have to believe that this might be the best 'Big Tech' play on relatively safe and predictable revenue growth in what should be a challenging market for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

How We Would Invest

We want to be clear that we are not making some extremely bullish call to go overweight on Microsoft. Instead, we are saying we are now bullish on the name, think it is one of the best names in the software sector and with its most recent pullback offers an attractive risk-reward scenario for investors who are prepared to buy and hold.

With the current state of the market, we are inclined to just be owners of the shares understanding that the first 10% directional move in the stock could very well be down. This is how bear markets work, but for readers who may be in a position to purchase 100 shares, we would not be opposed to selling out-of-the-money covered calls a few weeks out to generate some potential alpha and cash flows because Microsoft's sub-1% dividend yield is nothing to write home about.

Depending on how much risk one wants to take with the call writing, we would plan to stockpile those premiums to continue to add to Microsoft positions on any potential pullbacks.