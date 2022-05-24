Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in an independent oil & gas producer whose stock price performance over the last decade has been abysmal. Yet, operating in the oil & gas sector, that underperformance is to be expected, and a period of overperformance as the energy sector rotates into a leading position in the market, is also to be expected. The company has deleveraged alongside the rest of the industry, improved capital allocation, and its overall financial performance, and been rewarded by the market with a 123% compound annual in its share price since the March 2020 stock market bottom. Yet, the company remains undervalued, with free cash flow trading at a yield of over 9%.

Since its April 2012 initial public offering, Amplify has ebbed and flowed with the oil & gas sector’s capital cycle.

Source: Amplify Energy Corp.

In the decade since its IPO (the present iteration was formed in 2019 in a merger-of-equals between Amplify Energy and Midstate Petroleum), the share price has compounded at nearly -8% per year, destroying shareholder value. This share price “performance” coincidences with the energy sector's decade in the doldrums.

Since its listing, revenues have declined from nearly $514 million in 2013, to nearly $343 million in 2021, with revenue growth largely following the ebbs and flows of oil & gas prices. Operating profit has swung from -$407 million in 2013, to almost -$26 million last year, with net income moving from -$344 million in 2013 to just over -$32 million in 2021. Operating margins have improved from over -79% in 2013, to -7.47% in 2021. These are not the numbers of a financial juggernaut and it’s clear why the company has underwhelmed. Free cash flow (FCF) is possibly the one metric in which the company has clearly improved, over -$966 million in 2013, to -$40 million in 2021, according to the company’s March 2022 Investor Presentation. The company expects to generate $45 to $65 million in FCF this year, according to its updated May 2022 Investor Presentation, and to reach $215 to $340 million by 2024. Returns on invested capital (ROIC) have “improved” from -19.51% in 2013, to -8.83% in 2021.

Amplify’s ill-timed merger-of-equals, coming as it did during the pandemic, made the company seem overextended and bloated just when the industry was deleveraging. Nevertheless, with the rest of the market, the company’s stock improved until an oil spill in October 2021 from its Beta Offshore subsidiary in Southern California, hit the price, as investors feared lawsuits, a huge clean-up bill, an inability to deleverage the company any further and possible bankruptcy. Thankfully, environmental remediation efforts found that there was significantly less damage than first believed. Furthermore, the spill was not caused by Amplify. It instead was caused by two shipping companies, shifting the liability away from Amplify.

Consequently, despite abysmal historical numbers since the March 2020 stock market bottom, Amplify’s stock price has compounded at over 123% per year.

Secular industry trends and company-specific catalysts are important for understanding why Amplify still has ample room to grow and investors should expect improved financial performance.

Emerging Capital Discipline in Oil & Gas

The oil & gas sector is, of course, a commodity industry, but this tautological statement carries with it a lot of meaningful information. Broadly, there is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future stock returns. This phenomenon, known as the asset growth effect, is particularly pronounced in the oil & gas sector, because producers are price taking firms who are forced to expand capital expenditure in boom times, until excess supply sets in and prices collapse, whereupon they scale back capital expenditure, until profitability returns to the industry.

Source: Statista

Industry experts believe that capex will grow significantly in 2022, but that “significantly” is far lower than in previous decades. A report by SP Global cites KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani, who said, in projecting growth of 20%, said, "[But even 20%] is far less than what we would have seen in previous commodity cycles of at least a 50% increase at current oil and gas prices, as relative discipline appears to be holding."

In projecting future returns, capital discipline is the biggest development of the decade, more so than shareholder value destruction. Whereas total debt in the industry grew from $1 trillion in 2006 to $2.5 trillion in 2014, the U.S. Energy Information reports that in 2015 alone, 80% of the U.S. oil industry’s operating cash was directed toward debt servicing. Whereas annual capital expenditure doubled in real terms between 2000 and 2013, the slump in oil and gas prices in 2016, which rendered many producers unprofitable and forced 300 producers to go into bankruptcy between 2015 and 2016, caused the industry to slash capex by half. Globally, capital expenditure plummeted, falling from $800 billion in 2014, to less than $500 billion between 2015 and 2016.

In the years since the 2016 crash, the industry has been conservative in its capital allocation, eschewing the temptations of rising prices. Amplify itself has dramatically descaled its plant, property and equipment, from over $2 billion in 2013, to just $323 million in 2021. The company’s asset base has shrunk from more than $2.3 billion in 2013 to just over $455 million in 2021. In that 2013 to 2021 period, capex related cash flow has improved from -$1.2 billion to $30.8 million. The company’s total debt has been slashed from more than $1.7 billion in 2013, to $230 million in 2021. This has been done as part of what the company clunkily calls its “internally generated free cash flow and portfolio rationalization“ program.

ESG Investing and Underperformance Have Shrunk Capital Further

The decade of horrific losses led to an obvious reluctance by investors to invest in oil & gas. In the last decade, the MSCI World Energy Index grew by just 2.98% per year, compared to 10.65% per year for the MSCI World Index.

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

In the last decade, cheap valuations have been the norm across the sector, providing investors with numerous value traps.

Furthermore, ESG investing has forced institutional investors to abandon the sector, even when their underlying holdings have been profitable. For instance, last year, Dutch pension fund, ABP, sold its energy holdings, even as they produced significant profits for the fund. Firms in the industry are under pressure from ESG investors, such as Engine No. 1, to diversify to renewable energy, further reducing capital expenditure.

The impact of self-imposed capital discipline and investor aversion is a much narrower capital base, which, considering demand, will aid in making the sector more profitable in the years ahead.

As we enter a period of de-globalization and reshoring, adding onto the supply-chain constraints unleashed by the pandemic, demand for non-Russian oil & gas is soaring, and with it, commodity futures. That has sent stocks like AMPY up. Blackrock estimates that the resultant inflation will be persistent and demand for non-Russian assets will rise. In particular, the European Union, which will be more affected by embargo on Russian oil & gas, will be forced to seek new supply sources from the United States. Over the next year or so, as the European Union tries to shift from Russia-dependency, US oil & gas assets will appreciate in value.

Source: March 2022 Investor Presentation

These factors will improve returns in the sector and make them more attractive to investors, raising valuations. The price/earnings (PE) ratio for the oil & gas (production & exploration) sector is already higher than the S&P 500’s, at 34.66 according to Professor Aswath Damodaran’s data, compared to 19.99 for the S&P 500. Yet, there remains significant value in the industry.

We have already seen how Amplify’s share price has shot up since the March 2020 stock market floor. That pattern has been replicated across the industry, to different degrees of strength.

Oil & Gas Are Here to Stay

Despite numerous doomsday prophecies, a rapid transition to renewable energies is not a significant threat to oil & gas. Over the last few decades, rather than a rapid transition, we have seen a state of energy inertia. Scientist Vaclav Smil has called the Cop26 target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 “undoable.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 69% of energy consumed in the United States in 2020 stemmed from oil & gas.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Between 1965 and 2020, oil & gas have consistently contributed 56% of the globe’s energy. Despite everything, inertia has defined the industry, not rapid transition.

Source: Our World in Data

Valuation

Amplify is trading at a very attractive FCF yield of 9.03%, which is significantly greater than the risk-free rate or the average 10-year rate of return of US stocks, which is 9.2% according to data from Goldman Sachs.

This demonstrates that the company’s growing FCF is sharply discounted by the market. Given the secular trends underpinning the industry, there is a rational basis to believe that the sector, and in particular, Amplify, continue to experience growth in shareholder returns. Therefore, the market’s pessimism is unjustified.

Furthermore, Amplify has a forward PE multiple of 2.15 compared to the oil & gas’s (production & exploration) multiple of 8.38. So, the company is trading at a discount to the industry, providing additional margin of safety.

Conclusion

Amplify’s underlying operational performance has followed the ebbs and flows of the oil & gas industry. In a commoditized industry like oil & gas, the driving factors are industry-specific. The world has entered a period of inflation, with rising commodity futures sending energy stocks high and higher. Nevertheless, the industry still has significant value and Amplify is a cheaply valued hot performer with ample room to grow. In tandem with the industry the company has deleveraged, and improved underlying performance.

Amplify’s oil spill troubles are behind it and the synergies brought on by its merger can now justify that merger. This is a great, low-risk play in a sector with sustainable growth and improved capital discipline.