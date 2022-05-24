GDX: Gold Miners May Be The Best Dip Buying Opportunity Today

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

The global stock market and economy are seemingly transitioning from boom to bust. The U.S economy shrank during the first quarter of 2022 and will officially be in a recession if it declines this quarter. Most leading economic data, such as home sales and factory growth, indicate another negative GDP print is likely. Additionally, the S&P 500 is down about 20% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 has fallen by almost 30%. Volatility has remained high, and, given the stock market's high performance since 2020 (and 2010, for that matter), it may still have some room to fall. The S&P 500's "P/E" is currently at 20X, which though far lower than it was in the past, often declines to the 5X to 15X range during recessions.

While there are many factors at play, now does not yet seem to be an excellent time to be heavily invested in most stocks. Gold and silver, and gold mining stocks usually outperform significantly during recessions. As markets tumble and investors race for liquidity, gold and silver (and miners) usually see moderate declines. However, these are often followed by even larger rallies, such as in 2008 and 2020. As such, gold mining funds such as (NYSEARCA:GDX) may be particularly attractive investments today, given it has declined moderately during the ongoing bear market.

Gold Miners And Real Interest Rates

The precious metal market is complex due to rising inflation. While there has been a slight rise in interest rates, there has not yet been a solid effort to tame inflation. Typically, economic recessions can considerably lower inflation. Today's inflation is primarily driven by food and energy shortages that are notoriously inelastic. In other words, the demand for gasoline, heating, and food does not decline too dramatically when prices rise. Further, demand for such goods hardly declines when people's incomes drop. Overall, it appears there is a moderately high potential for a "stagflationary recession" wherein the economy slows, and interest rates stay high.

In the past, such as the 1970s, this type of environment is good for gold and bad for virtually all other assets. The performance of gold and gold miners going forward depends on how far the Federal Reserve is willing to go to stop inflation. Arguably, they were slow to act on slowing inflation initially. Today, most of the Federal Reserve now seems keen on slowing inflation; however, that could result in overreaction resulting in a much slower economy. Of course, it is also possible, if not likely, that, once the economy is in a nosedive, the Federal Reserve races back into Q.E despite high inflation. In reality, it is nearly impossible to predict today as the multitude of factors obfuscates their strategy.

Regardless, it is best for gold and gold miners for the Federal Reserve to be dovish as gold rises the most when interest rates are below inflation. Real interest rates (interest rates after expected inflation) are now finally back in positive territory. Typically, gold's price should have real rates rise as the two are strongly inversely correlated; however, gold has thus far hardly declined given the considerable rise in real interest rates. See below:

Data by YCharts

Since the year began, the 10-year real interest rate has risen dramatically from an all-time-low level of ~-1.2% to 0.2%. The rate is still generally below its "average" level but is now high enough that it may not rise much further. While gold has hardly declined during this rise, gold was a bit low compared to the real yield late last year. Today, gold appears to be slightly overvalued based solely on the real interest rate. To see this more clearly, look at the inflation-adjusted price of gold and real interest rates in the scatter chart below:

Inflation-Adjusted Price of Gold Compared to 10-year Real Interest Rate 2003-2022 (Self, Federal Reserve Economic Database, LBMA Gold Price Index)

Over the past two decades, there has been an extremely strong inverse linear relationship between real interest rates and the price of gold. Based on the historical relationship (see regression equation above), when the 10-year real interest rate is at 0.23%, gold is "statistically expected" to be around $1,568. However, gold is currently at ~$1,865 - approximately 19% higher. That said, gold is currently well within the normal range of error based on the historical relationship.

Looking at this chart, it would seem unlikely for gold to rise much higher in the short term. Of course, it is worth pointing out that the "real interest rate" I am using is derived from the yield on Treasury inflation-indexed bonds, which use the CPI as their inflation measure. It is possible that actual inflation, as experienced by investors, is significantly higher than is estimated using the CPI and that divergence has risen since 2022. The actual real interest rate on bonds may be much lower than 0.23%, meaning gold may not be overvalued as the "historical relationship" may be breaking as inflation is miscalculated. In my view, this is not unlikely as I would personally much instead buy gold than bonds since the "high" 4% yield on bonds is far below the inflation rate experienced at the gas pump and grocery store.

Thus, while there is no hard data (since it is seemingly obfuscated), it seems that there is still a solid fundamental argument for gold. Additionally, suppose the Federal Reserve walks back on its hawkish plans in the face of a more significant stock market crash. In that case, real interest rates will likely decline back to all-time lows (regardless of how CPI is measured). Of course, with inflation already relatively high, it may rise to uncontrollable levels if the Federal Reserve returns to a dovish stance. Gold would likely be one of the best accessible hedges in this scenario.

Gold Miners vs. Gold

VanEck's popular gold miners ETF GDX is one of the easiest ways investors can access the sector in a highly liquid and diversified manner. The fund has around $13B in assets under management with 56 holdings in the largest gold miners worldwide. Most notably, Canada (41%), the U.S (20%), and Australia (13.5%) - those three making up a total of nearly three-quarters of the fund's country weighting. The ETF also has a low expense ratio of 50 bps and a TTM yield of 1.5%.

The chief difference between the gold miners' ETF GDX and gold is that GDX is generally twice as volatile as gold. Typically, if the price of gold rises 1%, then GDX will increase around 2% and vice versa. This factor increases the potential payoff in a gold bull market, but GDX is a bit riskier. While GDX is an equity fund, its correlation with the S&P 500 is only 0.22X, so a significant decline in stocks will generally mean a slight decrease in GDX. In my view, this factor makes GDX a better investment today since it carries decent upside potential (given my bullish outlook on gold) with less risk than the general stock market. GDX has also declined back to its historical support level, meaning it may be a better dip-buying opportunity.

Of course, gold miners face some fundamental risk factors that gold does not. Around the world, labor and energy costs are rising, causing gold mining production costs to grow at the expense of margins. If this continues, then it is likely that a rise in gold may not necessarily cause gold miners' profits to rise. Even more, food shortages (and related issues) have sparked some unrest worldwide that could negatively impact some precious metals miners. While there are some potential negative factors for miners' earnings, GDX is trading at a higher "P/E" of 23X - which is higher than the S&P 500's today.

The Bottom Line

There is a high degree of uncertainty in today's global economy. Hardly precedented issues such as supply chain bottlenecks, war, and geopolitical and social unrest can create problems for all companies, and gold miners are certainly not excluded. Indeed, since many gold miners operate in developing nations (even if headquartered in North America), they have more exposure to these issues than most. If oil continues to rise worldwide, the global shipping and labor costs could increase to a point where even gold miners struggle to make a profit. Since gold is used primarily as an investment (i.e., it is not consumed), a decline in production does not benefit the price of gold nearly as much as it does in the oil or food markets.

Overall, while I am bullish on gold and GDX, investors should exercise caution before investing too heavily. The stagflationary backdrop is historically very bullish for gold, particularly if the Federal Reserve fails to control inflation. Most gold miners are also trading near a strong support level, meaning they may be strong dip-buying opportunities. In reality, the best bullish case for gold miners may be that they are among the "least bad" equity investments available today. However, if GDX declines further, I would likely be more optimistic about the industry.