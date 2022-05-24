VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

It's not often that you see an overlap between the extremes of value investing like Warren Buffett and disruptive innovation like Cathie Wood. But both seem to be very bullish on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU). With Nubank down nearly 70% since its IPO in late 2021, I'll explain a bit about why it may be worth taking a small position if you are an investor with a long-term time horizon.

Nubank Introduction

Nubank is a start-up digital banking platform that primarily serves customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. It offers a wide range of products that allow customers to spend, save, invest, borrow and protect their money.

Unlike other large banks in the LATAM region, Nubank operates on a zero fee basis and makes banking accessible to every income group, including a low-income group that was previously practically left unserved. They now have solutions for both individuals and small businesses.

Some of these solutions include the Nu Credit and Debit Card, mobile payments, savings solutions, business solutions, investment solutions, loan solutions, buy now pay later and more. They are even already expanding into crypto, with their NuCripto services. Which is pretty comical, considering Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are backing the startup, despite their extremely negative stance on crypto.

Nubank IR

Prominent Backing

Nubank's institutional backing goes back to before its IPO, when it was backed by Berkshire Hathaway, Tiger Global Management, Tencent and others. As much as 50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional investors, which at the time of writing this article accounts for US$8BN.

Whalewisdom

Investors like Berkshire Hathaway own over 107M shares, as well as investors like Sequoia Capital own over 555M shares. Other major banks that have invested include JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. However, JPMorgan seems to have sold most of its stake in the company, as have Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Citigroup seems to have liquidated pretty much its entire stake, for a total of 27.6M shares.

Whalewisdom

It's not often that the two extremes of investing collude. But in this case with Nubank, you have both pure value investors like Warren Buffett investing along with Disruptive Innovation investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

Both funds seem to have a relatively large stake in the company. Ark Invest has Nubank in both its Fintech ETF (ARKF) and Internet ETF (ARKW). In total, it has about 9.5M shares in both ETFs.

Recent Developments

Nubank reported earnings last Monday, with prominent results. Despite the good results and outlook, the shares were still knocked down. This is likely due to the overall market downturn due to macroeconomic concerns, including rampant inflation, a possible Federal Reserve policy failure, slowing GDP and fears of recession.

Nubank showed continued growth when it comes to customer growth, with over 59.6M customers compared to 37.1M a year ago. Revenues were also up sharply, growing 226% over last year.

Nubank IR

They also recently received a US$650M line of credit from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and HSBC in Mexican and Colombian pesos. This money will be used for technology and product development, after entering the Mexican and Colombian markets.

Fundamentals and Valuation

One of the main points I love about Nubank is the extremely strong user growth, which comes mainly from organic growth. This proves that Nubank has a very strong product that basically sells itself because users love using it. Overall, Nubank has a "net promoter score" of 90.

Of the 59.6M reported customers in Q1, over 78% are actively using Nubank, compared to 69% last year. This can also be seen in the average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), which has grown from US$3.5 to US$6.7 in a year. I think this is sometimes far overlooked, and can show you how quickly Nubank can actually become profitable after their initial growth phase and capture market share.

TIKR Terminal

Since Nubank has a fairly large balance sheet of US$24.25BN, of which US$12.6BN is interest-bearing deposits, it can generate quite a bit of income in terms of interest. It also generates some money through commissions and fees, although these account for only about a third of its income.

TIKR Terminal

If you look at operating expenses, you will see that they are mainly made up of costs for services provided, followed by salaries and other employee benefits. Nubank expects their operating leverage to improve, as it has in the past. For example, general and administrative expenses have increased from 27% of revenues to 20% of revenues at this time.

TIKR Terminal

However, one drawback is that Brazil is still in a fairly uncertain macroeconomic environment, like many other emerging markets that saw double-digit inflation and rising interest rates in 2022. A slowdown in Brazil's GDP could also put the company in a more unsettled environment.

In terms of share price and valuation, Nubank is currently trading at around 10-12x revenue. At first glance, that seems like a hefty price tag, but given its growth and future potential as a market leader, I think it is justified. Currently, Wall Street Now considers Nu Holdings a strong buy with an average price target of $8.75 or an upside of 134% from the current share price.

The average P/S ratio according to NYU Stern for US banks was 3.07 in January 2021. A price target of $8.75 would imply a market capitalization of about US$40.5BN, which means Nubank would need to bring in US$13.21BN in revenue as it no longer shows meaningful growth. Another important difference is that the LATAM region is much more profitable compared to, say, the US, and potentially worth higher multiples.

Tipranks

Overall, I believe that Nubank is not made for the short-term/weak type of investor. Rather, it should be seen as a disruptive company, looking to revolutionize the future of an entire continent's banking system. Profitability is likely to increase exponentially in the later stages, after the company has already aggressively captured market share, so it is perhaps imperfect to evaluate on an FCF/EPS basis.

Nubank has deliberately chosen to focus on growth first and become profitable later. As mentioned during the last earnings call, they could become profitable very soon, but they chose to grow and put more emphasis on factors such as their "net promoter score," and organically attracting customers.

Final Thoughts

Nubank seems like a solid long-term investment, although still a bit on the speculative side. The immense growth in both revenue, active users, product development and market potential alone make the company worth investing in. I think Berkshire Hathaway also knew how profitable the banking sector was in LATAM when it backed the startup.

Berkshire has not sold a single share to date, as they also likely see this as a long-term investment. What I like even more is the fact that it spurs innovation and disrupts an entire industry that a few greedy oligopolistic players took for granted. That's why Cathie Wood has also invested in this pioneering innovator with Ark Invest.