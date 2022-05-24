Okta: Better Sell Before Its Upcoming Earnings Release
Summary
- Okta is scheduled to report its FQ1 earnings results on June 2. We urge investors to get out before its earnings release. The risk/reward balance is biased to the downside.
- We believe that Okta's unprofitability will continue to impede any potential for re-rating in the near term. Therefore, investors should use any potential rally to cut exposure.
- Our price action analysis suggests a further downside of up to 50% is possible. Therefore, don't hang on to OKTA stock any longer.
- We revise our rating from Hold to Sell.
Investment Thesis
Access security leader Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report its FQ1'23 earnings card on June 2. We presented our thesis in April, elucidating why investors should avoid OKTA stock. Furthermore, we didn't see any near-term re-rating opportunities and believe it should remain in the penalty box.
The stock has fallen more than 50% since our article was published. But, OKTA stock has actually been in "negative flow" since November 2021. Given its deeply unprofitable business model and potentially slower growth ahead, investors are urged to reassess their OKTA positions.
Our price action analysis suggests that the bearish momentum is unlikely to end anytime soon. The stock could potentially fall a further 50% to its subsequent support level before consolidating. Investors should not be too quick to assess a bottom for an unprofitable stock that's hopelessly overvalued.
Consequently, we revise our rating on OKTA from Hold to Sell. We urge investors to avoid adding exposure, cut their exposure (partially or fully), and move on. Stop falling with it to the next bottom.
Growth Could Continue To Slow Dramatically
Okta is estimated to report revenue of $388.81M, up 54.9% in FQ1. However, the market is forward-looking. Notably, Okta's revenue growth is projected to decelerate markedly in FQ2, as its topline is estimated to slow to 34.7%. Hedgeye also emphasized in a recent note that "measures of core Okta adoption are slowing."
Therefore, the market would inevitably turn to its profitability metrics as a yardstick, only to discover that Okta has no profitability to report.
Okta's adjusted EPS is even unprofitable on adjusted EPS terms. The company is estimated to post an adjusted EPS of -$0.34 in FQ1 and a GAAP EPS of -$1.54.
When the market was in a speculative bubble phase, Okta got away with these metrics, emphasizing its topline growth. However, when growth is expected to slow, the company is still deeply mired in unprofitability. The market will not cut Okta any slack in the harsh environment. Moreover, Okta is not expected to turn profitable through FY23.
We Cannot Make Sense Of Its Valuation
Street analysts prefer to use its revenue multiples to infer that OKTA looks cheap. But, the Street has gotten OKTA stock valuation horribly wrong, as the market reminded them what truly matters.
A quick glance over the chart above should explain why it's very challenging to model OKTA stock. Despite a 73% collapse from its 2021 all-time highs, OKTA stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 0.46%. In addition, it also posted an NTM normalized P/E of -67.42x.
So, please don't tell us to use revenue multiples to value OKTA stock because that's what the Street analysts did. Therefore, with negative earnings (adjusted and GAAP), and a stunningly low FCF yield, we maintain our call that OKTA stock is still hopelessly overvalued.
Price Action Suggests A Further 50% Downside Is Possible
OKTA stock had a series of bull traps in 2021 that lured buyers before the market digested its gains. However, the November 2021 trap set the stage for OKTA's downward move, as the stock went into a negative flow.
As a result, OKTA stock has remained deeply mired in a downtrend over the past six to seven months, with no capitulation moves seen. For a stock that has no solid fundamental footing and is still overvalued, it's foolhardy to call a bottom on it anytime soon.
With the stock breaching its COVID lows, we suspect a further downward move to the $39.60 level is possible, implying a decline of up to 50%. Even at that level, its implied NTM FCF yield would just be 0.98%. It's hardly a valuation that investors would consider fairly valued.
Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on OKTA stock from Hold to Sell. We believe the stock is still overvalued based on its weak fundamentals and slowing growth. Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests a further downside of up to 50% is possible, with no near-term bottom seen.
We urge investors to cut exposure fully or partially and move on from Okta.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.