Access security leader Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report its FQ1'23 earnings card on June 2. We presented our thesis in April, elucidating why investors should avoid OKTA stock. Furthermore, we didn't see any near-term re-rating opportunities and believe it should remain in the penalty box.

The stock has fallen more than 50% since our article was published. But, OKTA stock has actually been in "negative flow" since November 2021. Given its deeply unprofitable business model and potentially slower growth ahead, investors are urged to reassess their OKTA positions.

Our price action analysis suggests that the bearish momentum is unlikely to end anytime soon. The stock could potentially fall a further 50% to its subsequent support level before consolidating. Investors should not be too quick to assess a bottom for an unprofitable stock that's hopelessly overvalued.

Consequently, we revise our rating on OKTA from Hold to Sell. We urge investors to avoid adding exposure, cut their exposure (partially or fully), and move on. Stop falling with it to the next bottom.

Growth Could Continue To Slow Dramatically

Okta revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ) Okta adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Okta is estimated to report revenue of $388.81M, up 54.9% in FQ1. However, the market is forward-looking. Notably, Okta's revenue growth is projected to decelerate markedly in FQ2, as its topline is estimated to slow to 34.7%. Hedgeye also emphasized in a recent note that "measures of core Okta adoption are slowing."

Therefore, the market would inevitably turn to its profitability metrics as a yardstick, only to discover that Okta has no profitability to report.

Okta's adjusted EPS is even unprofitable on adjusted EPS terms. The company is estimated to post an adjusted EPS of -$0.34 in FQ1 and a GAAP EPS of -$1.54.

When the market was in a speculative bubble phase, Okta got away with these metrics, emphasizing its topline growth. However, when growth is expected to slow, the company is still deeply mired in unprofitability. The market will not cut Okta any slack in the harsh environment. Moreover, Okta is not expected to turn profitable through FY23.

We Cannot Make Sense Of Its Valuation

OKTA stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

Street analysts prefer to use its revenue multiples to infer that OKTA looks cheap. But, the Street has gotten OKTA stock valuation horribly wrong, as the market reminded them what truly matters.

A quick glance over the chart above should explain why it's very challenging to model OKTA stock. Despite a 73% collapse from its 2021 all-time highs, OKTA stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 0.46%. In addition, it also posted an NTM normalized P/E of -67.42x.

So, please don't tell us to use revenue multiples to value OKTA stock because that's what the Street analysts did. Therefore, with negative earnings (adjusted and GAAP), and a stunningly low FCF yield, we maintain our call that OKTA stock is still hopelessly overvalued.

Price Action Suggests A Further 50% Downside Is Possible

OKTA price chart (TradingView)

OKTA stock had a series of bull traps in 2021 that lured buyers before the market digested its gains. However, the November 2021 trap set the stage for OKTA's downward move, as the stock went into a negative flow.

As a result, OKTA stock has remained deeply mired in a downtrend over the past six to seven months, with no capitulation moves seen. For a stock that has no solid fundamental footing and is still overvalued, it's foolhardy to call a bottom on it anytime soon.

With the stock breaching its COVID lows, we suspect a further downward move to the $39.60 level is possible, implying a decline of up to 50%. Even at that level, its implied NTM FCF yield would just be 0.98%. It's hardly a valuation that investors would consider fairly valued.

Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on OKTA stock from Hold to Sell. We believe the stock is still overvalued based on its weak fundamentals and slowing growth. Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests a further downside of up to 50% is possible, with no near-term bottom seen.

We urge investors to cut exposure fully or partially and move on from Okta.