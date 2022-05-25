Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

I haven’t written about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) since December. I figured it was time to circle back and write an update on the company because there have been a couple of developments that investors might find interesting.

Investment Thesis

OHI is a healthcare REIT that invests in senior nursing facilities. Investors will be attracted to the 9.3% dividend, but the dividend hasn’t grown for a couple of years now. Some investors think that a dividend cut is on the horizon, but I think the company might be able to maintain the dividend. The valuation is cheap at 9.1x price/FFO, and management has actually started to buy back stock, which is unusual for a REIT. I am not a buyer because I don’t think the underlying real estate sector is that attractive, as well as the lack of dividend growth.

Business Update

One of the first things that stood out from a quick scan of the recent 10-Q is declining revenues ($273.8M to $249.3M) for Q1. I know that there are a lot of other metrics to focus on for REITs, but declining revenues is never a good sign for investors. The balance sheet still has a lot of debt ($5.6B), which is going to be a problem at some point. The company has the maturities spread out, but there is still a lot of debt that is maturing before 2030.

Debt Ladder (omegahealthcare.com)

Despite the fact that I don’t find nursing homes to be an attractive real estate sector (which might have something to do with my age), OHI has a solid portfolio of assets. I have covered other REITs that are concentrated in Texas and Florida as well, and I think that the concentration on those states will be a positive in the long term. Fast forward a few years and both states are going to see continued migration, more retirees, and an aging population. They also have a property in London, which isn’t enough to move the needle for investors, but management has commented that the investment yields are attractive there. It’s possible that they continue to add properties outside of the US, but the portfolio is primarily concentrated in the southeastern United States for now.

OHI Portfolio (omegahealthcare.com)

The last time I wrote about OHI I talked about the ongoing dilution and lack of FFO/share growth that would indicate the REIT was able to use equity issuances for good acquisitions. The company has a long history of growing the outstanding share count without materially increasing FFO/share. In my previous article, I talked about how the depressed valuation made continued equity issuances a problem for the long-term performance of shares.

They actually bought back 981k shares for an average purchase price of $27.84. This is part of a $500M repurchase program that will run through 2025. I’m curious to see how fast they buy back shares. While the consistently low valuation was a problem for investors when the company was issuing shares, it will help management buy back more shares at a lower cost.

Valuation

OHI’s valuation is cheap today, with a price/FFO of 9.1x. That is below the average multiple of 11.7x, but the dividend growth has stalled over the last several years along with the FFO/share growth. Some investors think that the company deserves a higher multiple, but other investors disagree. OHI has a short interest just under 10%, which is interesting given the large dividend. I would rather be long than short, but if you think OHI deserves a 10x or 11x multiple, you could get double digit returns from here.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

I think the company is somewhere around fair value currently, but I would expect double digit returns as long as the company can avoid a dividend cut. With the share count going down slowly with the buyback program, the total payout is decreasing, which could help the company maintain the dividend.

The Dividend

Like I said in the previous article, the dividend is still going to drive forward returns for investors. With a 9.3% yield, investors can get close to a double digit return just from the income. This comes with a couple different red flags. The first is that the dividend hasn’t been raised for a couple years. The other is that the payout ratio above 90% doesn’t leave much room for error. I think that the company will be able to maintain the dividend for now, but the risk of a dividend cut is still there, and investors should keep an eye on the balance sheet, income statement, and the payout ratio to see if things deteriorate from here.

Conclusion

No matter what people say about chasing yield, a 9.3% dividend is going to draw income investors like flies to honey. One of the best things for investors is the buyback program, which will be a benefit especially at the current valuation. The company has an impressive portfolio concentrated in the southeastern United States, but the dividend has stopped growing and the payout ratio is high.

The buyback program could move the needle, but I think it will take a couple quarters to see how the company is doing. I’m not a buyer here, but things could improve over the next couple quarters to where that could change. Investors should be aware of the potential issues the company is facing, from a heavily levered balance sheet to declining revenues. I think the company will be able to maintain the dividend, which is probably the priority for most income investors anyway.