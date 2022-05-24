Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Thomas Barbato

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our CFO, Mark Doheny. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks and then we will open it up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday and can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, transcat.com. The slides that accompany today's discussion are also posted on our website.

If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from where we are today. These factors are outlined in the news release as well as in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the Company as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or correct any of the forward-looking statements contained in this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Please review our forward-looking statements in conjunction with these precautionary factors.

Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We've provided reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures in the tables accompanying the earnings release.

Lee Rudow

Okay. Thank you, Tom. Appreciate that. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. Fiscal 2022 was a strong year for Transcat, as we delivered well rounded financial performance across the Board. Consolidated revenue was up 18% to $205 million, a new record and milestone for Transcat as we crossed the $200 million mark for the first time. Throughout the past year and into our new fiscal year, demand for our services and products has remained strong.

Consolidated gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 28.5% and was driven by margin expansion in both operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA remains a very important metric for Transcat as we continue to execute our strategic acquisition plan to consolidate the fragmented calibration services industry. In fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA grew 28% from the prior year to $26.3 million. For the full-year, our Service segment revenue increased 20.5% and we generated double-digit organic service growth of 11.6%.

We continue to benefit from strong demand in our highly regulated end markets including medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing and aerospace and defense manufacturing. These markets where the cost of failure is high and Transcat's unique high-end mission-critical service resonates the most. Our current pipeline of new service opportunities is active and growing.

In addition to our consistent service revenue growth, we are pleased with another year of service gross margin expansion. In fiscal 2022, service gross margins hit a record level by increasing 160 basis points to 31.9%. Throughout the year, we successfully acquired and integrated three companies that have increased our capabilities, expanded our addressable markets and allowed us to further leverage our existing infrastructure.

The NEXA Enterprise Asset Management acquisition, which closed towards the end of the second quarter, continues to perform ahead of expectations. The acquisition was well received in the market and by our current customers and immediately supported the generation of new synergistic revenue. Both the independent NEXA new business pipeline and the combined NEXA Transcat new business pipeline continued to grow at an impressive pace.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we announced the acquisition of Tangent Labs. The Tangent acquisition gives us local capabilities in two new geographic markets, one in Indianapolis and the other in Huntsville, Alabama. Indianapolis has an attractive life science market and Huntsville has a large aerospace and defense market. The Tangent integration is ahead of schedule, and we are pleased with the company's early performance.

Turning to the fourth quarter and the fourth quarter results. Our Service segment continued to perform at a high level and recorded its 52nd straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. In the fourth quarter, we generated 20% revenue growth and 8% organic service growth as demand in a highly regulated end markets remain strong. We reported fourth quarter service gross margin of 33.1%. The strong momentum carried into the fourth quarter, particularly from a margin perspective was negatively impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 variant in late December.

In January, we experienced a significant case surge causing a record number of lab technicians and administrators to be absent from work. Nearly 10% of our lab personnel was impacted. While the challenge created inefficiencies in our calibration operation throughout the entire month of January, our dedicated team rallied, put in high levels of overtime and met the critical needs of our customers.

As expected, we returned to gross margin expansion in February and March. Those service gross margins in the fourth quarter did not fully recover from January's COVID spike.

Turning to our Distribution segment. In fiscal 2022, revenue grew 15% as demand levels recover from prior COVID impacted periods. In the fourth quarter, distribution revenue grew 7%, even as vendor lead times and supply chain shortages made it challenging to fill open customer back orders. We anticipate the current backlog level, which is at near record levels will create a future tailwind for distribution when supply and demand move towards a more balanced scenario.

As I said at the beginning of the call, we are very pleased with the fiscal 2022 performance. Significant growth in revenue, margins and EBITDA in conjunction with impactful progress on the acquisition front validated Transcat strategy and effectiveness of its execution. The NEXA acquisition not only expanded our addressable market and improved our already strong value proposition, but in a sense also reframed the Transcat story.

Our Pipettes.com business, which we acquired just two years ago, continued to grow at an accelerated pace. To accommodate the growth, in fiscal 2022, we relocated to an expanded Boston area facility. We also began work on a newly leased organic calibration lab in Southeast Florida. The new lab will take advantage of Florida's attractive and growing calibration markets. We expect the new lab to be open early to mid-summer. Our balance sheet remains strong with a leverage ratio just over 1.7x, which positions us well to continue our acquisition strategy throughout the fiscal 2023 year and beyond.

Mark Doheny

Thanks, Lee. I will start on Slide 4 of the earnings deck posted on our website, which provides detail regarding our revenue on a consolidated basis and by segment for the fourth quarter and full-year. Fourth quarter consolidated revenue of $55.9 million was up 15% as we continue to see strong demand from both our services and products. Looking at it by segment. Service revenue growth remained very strong at 20% with approximately 8% of the growth coming organically and the other 12% from acquisition. We continue to see robust demand across our highly regulated end markets and as Lee mentioned earlier, the NEXA business continues to perform very well and our recent Tangent acquisition is off to a strong start.

Turning to distribution. Revenue of $21.2 million was up 7% as we saw improved demand from prior year in our base business and our Rentals business continued to perform very well. Supply chain conditions remain very challenged and vendor lead times continue to be extended as our year-end backlog was up approximately 25% from the end of the prior fiscal year.

Finally, on a full-year basis, total consolidated revenue was $205 million, an increase of over 18% compared to the prior fiscal year, which represents a new record high for Transcat. Our service business grew over 20% for the full-year and importantly, we saw consistently strong demands throughout the year, as we reported 20% year-over-year growth in every quarter of fiscal 2022. The distribution business was up over 15% for the full-year, as we were able to take advantage of improved demand, even with the challenging supply chain conditions.

Turning to Slide 5. Our consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of $16.7 million was up 19% from prior year and our gross margin expanded to 120 basis points to 29.8%. Q4 service gross margin was 33.1% and contracted 80 basis points from prior year, a result of the January COVID surge that Lee discussed earlier. To put a little more color around the severity of this impact, our January reported technician COVID cases easily spiked to pandemic highs and increased by more than 300% from prior year in January. As a result, the increased level of over time worked and the lower level of vacation time taken temporarily drove up our costs in the quarter. And we ultimately were not able to fully recover from the January gross margin shortfall, even as we returned to margin expansion in February and March.

Distribution segment gross margin of 24.5% was up 350 basis points from prior year and was driven by strength at our high margin Rentals business and a favorable sales mix. For the full-year, our consolidated gross profit increased 27% to $58.4 million and our gross margin improved to 190 basis points to 28.5%. Our full-year service gross margin hit a record high of 31.9%, which represents an increase of 160 basis points from the prior year and an impressive 660 basis point increase from fiscal year 2020.

The continued improvements we have made to our service gross margin over an extended period of time, demonstrates our ability to improve our technician productivity, take advantage of the inherent operating leverage in our business model, as well as complete acquisitions, which are accretive to our margins.

Turning to Slide 6. Q4 net income of $3 million decreased 5% from prior year and our diluted earnings per share came in at $0.40, but both net income and earnings per share were negatively impacted by increased acquisition accounting costs as well as a modestly higher tax rate compared to the prior year. Acquisitions will continue to be an important part of our go-forward strategy. So with this in mind, we have introduced an adjusted diluted earnings per share metric, which normalizes for the impact of upfront and ongoing acquisition related costs.

Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54, which represents a 4% increase compared to Q4 of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of our Q4 and full fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, and net income can be found in the supplemental section of this presentation. Finally, our full-year net income increased 46% from prior year to $11.4 million. As a reminder, our full-year fiscal 2022 effective tax rate of 13.7% was aided by discrete income tax benefits, largely related to stock-option exercises. For our fiscal year 2023, we expect our income tax rates in the range of 22% to 24%.

Turning to Slide 7, where we show our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. We use adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP to gauge the performance of our segments because we believe it is one of the best measures of our operating performance and ability to generate cash. Fourth quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million was up 5% from the same quarter in the prior year.

Our Distribution segment showed strong improvement from prior year while our service segment EBITDA declined slightly as a result of the January COVID surge and investments for future growth. Full-year EBITDA of $26.3 million was up 28% compared to the prior year and was driven by the significant year-over-year profit improvement in both operating segments. As always a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating income and net income can be found in the supplemental section of this presentation.

Moving to Slide 8. Cash flow from operations was in line with our expectations as working capital increased on the very strong organic revenue growth. Full-year capital expenditures were $10.2 million and continued to be centered around service segment capabilities, including automation, rental pool assets, and investments to support future growth.

As Lee mentioned earlier, we made several investments to improve our lab facility footprint throughout the year and in particular, the fourth quarter. These included the relocation of our pipettes, Boston-area facility, the relocation of our Toronto-based lab, as well as beginning work on a new organic lab in Southeast Florida. We believe these recent investments increase our capacity and capabilities and leave us well positioned for strong future revenue growth. For fiscal year 2023, we anticipate CapEx to be in the range of $8 million to $9 million.

Turning to Slide 9, and the balance sheet. At year-end, we had total net debt of $47.1 million with a leverage ratio of little over 1.7x. We had $40.1 million available from our credit facility at the end of the year. And as previously announced, we acquired Tangent Labs for $9 million at the beginning of our fourth quarter, which was largely funded from the revolving credit facility. Lastly, we expect to file our Form10-K on or around June 7.

Lee Rudow

Okay. Thank you, Mark. As we entered fiscal 2023, we are well positioned for profitable growth, and we expect the strength of our value proposition to continue to increase. For the past 10 years through various economic cycles and now a pandemic, Transcat has delivered consistent revenue growth and attractive margins. We attribute the long-term consistency to the inherent nature of our service business, which is driven by highly regulated recurring revenue streams. We are confident and expect this will continue.

Strong organic growth remains the centerpiece of our strategy. Our new business pipeline is very active and this team knows how to win. In fiscal 2023, we expect organic service growth in the high single-digit range. We also expect sustainable service margin improvement to continue over the longer term. Future gains will be fostered by the inherent operating leverage in our service business model, continuous process improvement, automation and our new builder tech program.

On the acquisition front, we will continue to identify and pursue acquisition opportunities that expand our addressable markets, leverage our current infrastructure and increase the trajectory of the business. Our strong balance sheet is supportive of our acquisition strategy and our active M&A pipeline.

I'll conclude by saying that we entered our new year fiscal 2023 in a better position than ever to continue and even accelerate the sustainable growth journey that we've been on for the past decade.

Question-and-Answer Session

Gerard Sweeney

Good morning, Lee and Mark. Thanks for taking the call.

Lee Rudow

Good morning.

Good morning.

Hey, Gerry.

Lee, it sounded like you have some very good confidence in the organic growth going forward this year. Just curious as to how much visibility you have with your clients. Obviously we all know it's regulated end markets, but just curious if you have scheduled [monsoon events, multiple stops] et cetera.

Lee Rudow

Mark Doheny

Well, the other piece I'd mentioned Lee – this is Mark. Gerry that it's a highly recurring revenue stream that we have, so there's a – we mentioned our – we monitored our retention rates pretty closely and certainly above 90%, mid-90s. So even though it's not "in the books", it's in all likelihood you're going to repeat and that gives us extra confidence as we look forward quarters.

Mark Doheny

Gerard Sweeney

Lee Rudow

Gerard Sweeney

Got it. Is there a competitive advantage that having NEXA brings to your offering? Could you bundle some of the opportunities with your – some of your existing or even prospective customers?

Got it. Is there a competitive advantage that having NEXA brings to your offering? Could you bundle some of the opportunities with your – some of your existing or even prospective customers?

Lee Rudow

Gerard Sweeney

Mark Doheny

Gerard Sweeney

Mark Doheny

Lee Rudow

Gregory Palm

Mark Doheny

Lee Rudow

Gregory Palm

Lee Rudow

Gregory Palm

Okay, good. And digging into the new greenfield lab in Florida. I guess my first question is when you decide to do that, is it because you don't think that there are maybe any good acquisition opportunities in that region? And then secondly, how much of that opening of a new lab is driven by actual customer demand. I mean, so when that's open, theoretically, do you have a big sort of pipeline of business that's ready to go, or do you got to sort of go win that after the case?

Okay, good. And digging into the new greenfield lab in Florida. I guess my first question is when you decide to do that, is it because you don't think that there are maybe any good acquisition opportunities in that region? And then secondly, how much of that opening of a new lab is driven by actual customer demand. I mean, so when that's open, theoretically, do you have a big sort of pipeline of business that's ready to go, or do you got to sort of go win that after the case?

Yes, it's a great question. And there's a combination of factors that drive it, one without question is, if we thought we could make an acquisition in that territory, that made sense, that was a good value that met our strategic goals. We probably would've done that. That is our preference. But in the case of Southeast Florida, we really made – we made decision, we just had to be there. There's enough life science business in that area that we just couldn't wait any longer. So it's a combination of not finding the right acquisition, but also we have anchor customers in that area. So there are several customers with meaningful volume that we are servicing somewhat inefficiently from outside of Florida.

Gregory Palm

Okay. Makes sense. And then just, I guess, last one, can you just sort of update us on the CBL pipeline and what your thoughts are there as we progressed throughout the calendar year here?

Okay. Makes sense. And then just, I guess, last one, can you just sort of update us on the CBL pipeline and what your thoughts are there as we progressed throughout the calendar year here?

Lee Rudow

Gregory Palm

Lee Rudow

Mitra Ramgopal

Mark Doheny

Mitra Ramgopal

Lee Rudow

Mitra Ramgopal

Lee Rudow

Mitra Ramgopal

Lee Rudow

We started the build a tech program here, we call it Transcat University. It's out of our Houston lab. We've already put through, I think 28 technicians through that program in the last two quarters. And we're going to continue to build our own technicians. There's a lots of advantages to doing that. We can teach them how to operate automation right away, which makes them operators versus full technician status. They come in at a lower cost. These are hungry people who are excited to be here and be part of the industry that we work in.

And to the degree, we keep this program going and finding these applicants. The program is done really well. And these have proven to be productive people. I think it bodes well for us. I also think a differentiator, I don't know anybody else that's doing it, especially to the degree that we are. And so to a degree we can build these techs, that'll help support the growth opportunities that we'll need to service and that positions us very well. It's a differentiator for us.

Mitra Ramgopal

Lee Rudow

Lee Rudow

