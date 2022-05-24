grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) a grocery retailer/distributor has been under pressure from the activists (Macellum and its affiliates) in recent months. After failing to reach an agreement privately on board changes, the activists started a proxy campaign against SPTN in March of this year. Macellum and its affiliates aim to replace the three long-tenured board members in the key positions. The subsequent goal of the activist is to push for the exploration of the strategic alternatives including a sale of the operating segments and monetization of the real estate through a sale-leaseback transaction. Moreover, Macellum has already hinted that there are several parties interested in the company's assets. Recently, Reuters reported that United Natural Foods, SPTN's direct competitor, and Oak Street Real Estate Capital are interested in the company's business and real estate assets.

Overall, this is an intriguing setup given the possible upside if the sale-leaseback and the sale of the SPTN's operations are realized. Macellum has been involved in several successful campaigns similar to SPTN which have ended with significant returns to shareholders, at least pre-Covid. Moreover, given the history of underperformance at SPTN, the success of the activist campaign seems plausible. Despite this, I believe that valuation is a major risk that outweighs any potential realizable gain in this transaction. With SPTN trading at historic highs of TTM 15x FCF (ave 9x FCF), 20.5x earnings (13x ave PE), and 8x adj.EBITDA (6.5X ave adj.EBITDA) setup is too speculative. Even though valuation post-sale-leaseback makes the company look cheap at 9.5x Pro-forma earnings, it would require monetization of almost the entire real estate which might not be simple or fast to accomplish. On top of that macro environment does not help the activists' story either.

Activist background

Macellum (owns 4.5% at this point) is quite a prominent activist in the retail space. They have led quite a few successful campaigns since 2014. The playbook of Macellum is to push several candidates to the board with subsequent implementation of operational changes as well as the monetization of the real estate assets, usually through a sale-leaseback transaction.

A couple of the previous campaigns. For all of the other cases, you can go here:

Big Lots (BIG) - Macellum pushed through its nominee to the board who managed to monetize the real estate assets equal to $725m vs Mcap of around $800m pre-announcement. The sale-leaseback transaction was settled with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. The net proceeds of about $550m were used for debt repayment and share repurchase. The activist campaign led to a significant TSR of 135% up until recently when the stock trend reversed.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - The activist's campaign led to the board refreshment which then monetized $750m of non-core assets, roughly 75% of the Mcap at the time. The net proceeds were used for the debt repayment and stock buybacks. The company realized a 79% total shareholder return during the activist campaign.

Citi Trends (CTRN) - The campaign resulted in a complete overhaul of the board and the company management. The activist managed to push 5 out of 7 nominees onto the board who subsequently changed the executive team. These changes lead to a combination of operational changes that unlocked substantial value for shareholders (TSR of 106%) up until recently when the company started to encounter significant macro headwinds.

Kohl's (KSS) - KSS is the most recent proxy campaign led by Macellum which has not been successful thus far. In this case, the company was pushing for the monetization of the significant share of the real estate assets via a sale-leaseback transaction in addition to a sale of the entire business. Attempt to get board seats have failed but the sale process is still ongoing. Although, at this point, the market seems skeptical that an acquisition could be done.

Macellum's proposal

Macellum and its affiliate aim to replace three long-tenured incumbent board members of SPTN. Including the Chairman and two other directors who have been in the company for almost 20 years each. The activists claim that the board has failed to effectively develop an executive management succession plan resulting in corporate chaos with four changes to the company's CEO role in five years. Consequently, the stock is at almost the same level as in 2014, severely underperforming peers in the sector. Board lacks a significant ownership stake in the company with only just about 1% ownership stake. The company's capital allocation decisions were quite poor as well. Since 2014 the company spent a total of $947m for CAPEX and acquisitions with the adjusted EBIT declining by 16%. Despite this, the company is projecting a 36% increase in CAPEX and guiding only 0 to 7% growth in FY22 EBITDA.

Activists' Letter. Note: SPTN TSR versus peers

The activists plan to maximize value through strategic alternatives including a sale of the operating business and real estate monetization through the sale-leaseback. According to the activists, there are several players in the industry interested in acquiring the SPTN's business and real estate.

Quote From Macellum's letter:

"We believe there is at least one financial buyer and multiple real estate firms that have been interested in pursuing transactions with SpartanNash over the past two years. Our analysis suggests there is still substantial interest from outside parties willing to pay a meaningful premium for the whole Company, its real estate, or its assets."

Macellum notes the ongoing industry consolidation as one of the catalysts to pursuing a potential sale of the business. Based on the activist's SOTP valuation company can sell at a 60% premium (the upside is lowered today due to the recent stock run-up on the news of the activists' presence) of its unaffected equity value if the Grocery business is sold for 7x EBITDA and the distribution business is sold for 10x EBITDA. Currently, a combined company in conjunction with the money-losing military segment trades for 8x Adj.EBITDA.

Macellum Letter

Macellum estimates the real estate assets of the company to be worth around $1b, almost the entire market cap. This is compared to the $580m value of the company's real estate at cost. In fact, the activist claims that SPTN had a proposal to sell the real estate assets in 2019 for more than 250% of SPTN's market cap of $440m at the time.

Sale-leaseback (Activist Letter)

If the transaction goes through and most of the real estate is monetized, an expected increase in EPS is 50%. If the sale-leaseback is completed the company would be valued at 9.5x earnings which makes SPTN materially cheaper versus its current valuation of 20.5x earnings and 14.5x 2022 FY earnings guidance. This scenario might be materially less attractive if only a small part of the real estate is sold or if the campaign fails altogether.

Few thoughts on industry and Valuation

Both retail and distribution industries experienced a strong rebound once the lockdowns were eased and the post-Covid situation started to normalize. As a result, the whole Food & Beverage sector including retail and distribution segments experienced a significant spike in M&A transactions. Despite increasing inflationary pressures, persisting supply chain issues, and labor shortages, valuations climbed to historic highs. Distribution companies towards the end of 2021 were trading for about 12x forward EBITDA and retailers for about 7x forward EBITDA. All on the expectation that inflationary pressures would moderate with time. Though, as we can see today, the market expectations on inflation and a possible recession seem to be shifting. Going forward we are likely to see slowing M&A activity in the sector. These trends already have started with companies in the Food & Beverage sector putting off M&A decisions for the next year.

To put this into perspective on SPTN, it might be difficult for the company to find a buyer at such high valuations, especially in the current market environment. Again, you can take a look at the situation at KSS where the Macellum just lost a proxy fight and now buyers potentially are having issues financing a transaction. Moreover, in the KSS campaign undervaluation was quite visible but the stock still tumbled on the news that Macellum lost the proxy fight plus the earnings report and recent financing updates.

Company Fillings

Business

SPTN in its current structure was formed in 2014 when Spartan merged with Nash Finch. The merger was not a success story mainly due to the disastrous performance of the Military distribution business combined with limited growth in the other two segments.

Currently, the company has 145 supermarkets and 18 distribution centers plus an internal transportation fleet. SpartanNash operates in three segments Food Distribution, Retail, and Military.

The company's distribution business mainly distributes groceries to independent retailers, foodservice distributors, and e-commerce providers as well as for its corporate retail stores across 50 states. On top of that, they provide support services designed to assist independent retailers.

The Company operates 145 corporate-owned retail stores and 36 fuel centers in nine states in the Midwest, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. The corporate-owned retail stores range in size from 14,000 to 90,000 square feet, approximately 45,000 Sqft on average per store

The military segment distributes a wide variety of groceries, beverages, meat, and other products for U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The distribution encompasses 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges located in 39 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Djibouti.

Conclusion

Despite the reasonable plan of the activists to create shareholder value in this setup, the risk created by a high valuation of SPTN makes the situation too speculative. Moreover, slowing M&A activity and the general macro environment might make the goal of the activists even more difficult. Given the combination of these factors, I think, SPTN is a trade that should be avoided.