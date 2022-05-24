Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most Current S&P 500 Target Prices Are Way Too High

According to FactSet Research, as of last Friday (5/20/22) the current consensus target price for the S&P 500 is 5,288 by year-end. This is absolutely ludicrous. Not only were the analysts way behind the curve all the way up over the last several years, (we were ahead of them), but now they're way behind the curve on the way down (we're ahead of them again).

Over the last several years, they were consistently too conservative with their earnings estimates or the companies in the S&P 500 were “sandbagging” them with their guidance. This allowed about 75%-80% of the S&P 500 companies to beat both their earnings and revenue estimates over the last many years.

In addition to this, the analyst community also was consistently behind the curve on the multiple (forward PE ratio) that the earnings deserved in light of an extraordinarily loose Fed. That multiple (forward PE ratio) finally topped out at 23X in early January of this year, but it's now shrinking dramatically with rising interest rates. In fact, the multiple, or forward PE of the market, has contracted from 23X to 17X since the beginning of this year.

While the forward PE of the S&P 500 has contracted by 26.5% since the beginning of the year, the Nasdaq has gone down by 27.2%. The problem with the Nasdaq has not been a shrinkage of earnings or earnings expectations, although there are some notable expectations, but it has been a shrinking of the multiple that has raised havoc, especially in the high PE and no PE sectors of the market. This is what a rising interest rate environment does. We warned how this new rate climate would impact the Nasdaq in our Feb. 8 article.

Nowhere is the impact of rising rates on stocks more evident than in Cathie Wood’s family of ETFs. We have been warning about the long duration, high PE sectors of the market since last year and specifically called out the ETF ARKK in an article here back in January of this year. ARKK is the poster child of a long-duration, high PE or no PE ETF. ARKK is down 56% since the publication of that article while the S&P 500 is down 15.7%. ARKK also is down 75% from its all-time high that it set back in February 2021. That's when interest rates first started to rise and that was the signal to get out of long duration, high PE stocks.

Let’s not forget that you also can create alpha in a down market. Really, how can that be done? We did this by buying the ETF SARK which is inverse Wood’s ARKK fund. We wrote all about SARK in our Jan. 14 article. The Tuttle Capital Inverse ARKK ETF is now up 52.4% since we wrote that article. During that same period of time, the S&P 500 is down 14.8%. Now, that's some serious alpha!

As far as alpha goes, that's the name of the game in the market. That's also obviously the name of this site.

Now back to the current target price for the S&P 500. This equation is made up of two components, forward earnings estimates and a multiple. The sum of these two numbers equals a target price.

Let’s first begin with the earnings side of the equation. As you can see from the chart below, earnings for the S&P 500 have been going up (except for the year of COVID) ever since they bottomed out back in 2009 at $55 per share.

Graph of Earnings (Public Domain)

It has been this long span of earnings growth that has allowed the S&P 500 the go from 666 back in 2009 to a high of 4,848 at the beginning of this year. Both stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectations.

14 year Chart (www.StockCharts.com)

Obviously, it's important to know what those S&P 500 earnings expectations look like at the current time. During my 23 years as a professional money manager and analyst, I have found no better indicator than earnings and earnings forecasts to guide my macro decisions in the market.

Earnings for the S&P 500 came in at $208.49 in 2021, the consensus forecast is currently at $229.33 for this year and $251.31 for next year. This represents about 10% growth for each respective year. Is this reasonable in this current eroding environment?

Our current forecasts for this year and next year have been going lower recently due to two big factors: Inflation and persistent supply chain issues. We're also starting to see the economy begin to soften up due to slowing growth and fuel and material costs that just keep going up.

These factors are squeezing both consumer-driven companies and the consumer. This became quite evident last week with shocking earnings reports from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Deere (DE). This week it is Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF) singing the blues.

Walmart (Public Domain)

Here's what Walmart said on their earnings call last week: “The first quarter was one of the most challenging periods yet related to supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and persistently high inflation.” - Walmart (May 17)

Earnings season was going fairly well until these four bombshell earnings reports last week. It's now obvious that the current S&P 500 earnings estimates are way behind the curve and have not yet factored in the impact that continued inflation and supply chain disruptions are having on many S&P 500 companies, especially those in the thin-margin retail sector.

While the consensus S&P 500 earnings estimate for this year is currently at $229.33, we're at $225. But, more importantly, we're now at $245 per share for next year, while the consensus is at $251.31. In addition to this, there's now more downside risk to those numbers than there's upside potential. Margins are now deteriorating at many S&P 500 companies.

Earnings estimates are just one half of the equation, however. The other half is the number (multiple) to multiply those estimates by to come up with a target price. As I mentioned earlier the forward PE ratio (multiple) climbed clear up to 23X earlier this year. That compares with a 5-10-year average in the 16-18X range. This high multiple was caused by the Fed’s extended easy money (including enormous quantitative) that created bubbles in both the stock and bond market.

Since the Fed started signally a coming policy shift last year, those bubbles continue to burst as multiples continue to contract. The highest PE, long-duration stocks were the most vulnerable and they have been by far hit the hardest so far. In the bond market, the longest duration and lowest quality bonds have been hit the hardest so far.

We have zero exposure to bond funds, and we believe that the unwinding there still has a lot further to go. We're long two inverse bond funds, SJB and TBT. They go up when bonds go down. You also can use these inverse bond ETFs to hedge an individual bond portfolio.

One-Year Chart (www.Stockcharts.co)

So where are our current S&P 500 target prices at?

Here is our current 2022 year-end target :

(2022) $225 X 18 = 4,050 S&P 500 Target Price

Here is our 2023 year-end target.

(2023) $245 X 17.5 = 4,288 S&P 500 Target Price

The S&P 500 is currently trading in the 3,900 range. Keep in mind that there is a greater risk on the downside to these target prices than there is on the upside. Also, keep in mind that the consensus S&P 500 target price on the street is currently at 5,288!

Despite a skinny upside potential in the indexes, we still like certain areas of the market a lot, however. Commodity-related stocks and inverse funds have been a good combination so far in 2022. I rank 33 different asset classes in my BestStocksNowApp database on a daily basis. These two asset classes along with cash occupy the top of the leaderboard right now. They have been leading the market for most of the year. Our fertilizer and oil and gas stocks have done really well so far. We wrote our favorite fertilizer stock last year. We still own it.

Our current ranking of the asset classes:

Here are our current top-ranked sectors from amongst a field of 66 sectors. We remain heavily weighted in many of these sectors, and we have almost zero exposure to all other sectors.

Asset Class Rankings (www.BestStocksNowApp.com)

Sector Rankings (www.BestSocksNowApp.com)

And lastly, here is our current ranking of the leveraged inverse ETFs. We continue to hold many of them.

Leverage Inverse Fund Rankings (www.BestStocksNowApp.com)

