Key Idea

Markets are entering a recession in the long term and a reflexive rally in the short term.

A recession is loosely defined as when economic activity (as measured by GDP) declines for two consecutive quarters. In a recession, markets reprice excess valuations given to financial assets during the previous expansion. Recessions and expansions occur as self-fulfilling boom-and-bust cycles, viewable through the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

SPX Monthly, Recessions vs. Expansions (TradingView 5-22-2022)

Given the magnitude of various economic measurements, it seems reasonable to assume the market is currently in a recession. However, as successful investors, we must consider the bigger picture:

We are in a recession amidst the fastest technological growth in human history!

By viewing the economy through an evolutionary lens, we can see recessions are always fantastic buying opportunities. This is because recessions occur as natural corrections alongside the evolutionary growth of technology. The problem for investors lies in:

Avoiding the recession downturn; and Determining the recession bottom.

A Recession To The Regression

The S&P 500 observably follows a logistic growth curve on its most extended timeframe. Evolution causes this curve to appear in all areas of reality. Notably, this curve can also be used to identify overbought or oversold conditions on the S&P:

S&P500 Logistic Growth Curve (TradingView 5-23-2022)

As evolution progresses, its pace of change accelerates. This is true for anything that experiences growth, including technology, biological systems, and even collective or individual consciousnesses.

Following this logic, we see a significant acceleration in the S&P's pace of change in the 1990s, precisely when microprocessors began to experience widespread adoption! Indeed, the invention of microprocessors appears to have set off the long-term logistic trend toward our planet's ultimate carrying capacity.

S&P 500 Modern-Era Exponential Trendline (CurrentMarketValuation.com)

Data from CurrentMarketValuation.com shows the S&P 500 is currently priced 37% above its modern-era trendline. To reach prices similar to the 2008 financial crisis, the S&P needs to reach approximately 50% below its trendline (equal to prices below $2,500).

In the long-term, if the S&P crashes below its trendline, such would be a generational buying opportunity. While recession indicators signal that such a crash will occur, short-term indicators are signaling for a reflexive rally.

Potential Reflexive Rally

On a technical basis, the S&P has formed a head and shoulders topping pattern similar to before the 2008 financial crisis. While this pattern signifies a long-term downtrend, SPY may bounce off its 0.382 retracement level in the short term. The market is now very oversold, and if a reflexive rally is destined to occur, it should happen at the 0.382 or 0.618 retracement levels.

S&P500 ETF 2008 Fractal/H&S Pattern/0.618 Retracement (TradingView 5-22-2022)

Given the market's oversold condition, a reflexive rally off the 0.382 retracement seems likely. If this support doesn't hold, expect a further downside move to $318, then $218.

Key Takeaways

Most likely, we are currently in a recession, which means there will be a bottom that will make many investors very rich.

At Bitfreedom Research, we believe the next sector to power the S&P's long-term trendline will be Artificial Intelligence. While the 2020s may prove to be a contractionary decade, the 2030s will be the era of AI.

To predict a recession bottom, we use SPY's logistic growth curve, alongside technical analysis and data from previous recessions.

SPY needs to drop 40% to reach its trendline, and then another 50% to reach valuations similar to the 2008 financial crisis.

Following this logic, we expect the S&P 500 to bottom below $2,500 near the end of 2022.