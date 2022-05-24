Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Management on UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference Call May 24, 2022 9:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Eliana Merle - Biotech Analyst, UBS

Lavina Talukdar - SVP & Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Eliana Merle

Hi, good morning everyone. I’m Ellie Merle, I’m one of the Biotech Analyst here at UBS. Thank you so much for joining us at the UBS Healthcare Conference in person. Very happy to have Moderna here with us for a fireside chat. Joining us from Moderna is Lavina Talukdar, SVP, Head of Investor Relations. Thanks so much for joining us here today. I guess to kick it off, you know a high-level, you guys have accomplished a lot in the past year or so with mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. Maybe beyond COVID, where do you see mRNA going next?

Lavina Talukdar

So thanks so much for having me, Ellie and that is such a great question, because we are not just a COVID-19 vaccine company, we have 46 programs in various stages of clinical development. But having said that, we have demonstrated the power of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles in the use of vaccines.

So, at our last Vaccines Day, we’ve highlighted that we now have 31 different programs in infectious disease vaccines that are also moving through the pipeline. But outside of that, we are also looking at therapeutics with the utility of mRNA and lipid nanoparticles in cancer, oncology therapeutics, rare diseases as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular therapeutic areas as well.

Eliana Merle

Awesome. And obviously mRNA has gotten a lot of buyers in the past couple years. What makes the platform capabilities so unique at Moderna and you know particularly, some of the platform enhancements that guys talk about such as at your Science Day recently. What makes this unique to your capabilities that will be harder for say, another company to or even a pharma player to come in and be experts in the mRNA space like you guys are?

Lavina Talukdar

So that’s such a great question. And I will highlight some of the things that we presented at Science Day just last week that I think we’ll give you all a flavor for how data-driven the company is and how for the last ten years prior to actually being note – noticed as a vaccines company with the COVID-19 vaccine, we’ve been investing in this platform and through those investments have done multiple experiments and collected data on various aspects of both mRNA as well as the delivery mechanisms that we use like lipid nanoparticles.

And this past Science Day was really a demonstration of what we’ve accumulated in data in the past that’s actually helped benefit the COVID-19 vaccine development. And one of those things that – one of the scientists at Science Day highlighted was looking for [Adox] [ph] within the actual formulation. So Adox for instance will stop translation of the protein that is – that one is interested in, and for the COVID-19 vaccine, that would have been the spike protein.

By identifying the fact that Adox do exist in the development process, we were able to eliminate it, which led to a higher protein expression which we believe does or will ultimately have a benefit on both the stabilization of the product, as well as potential higher vaccine efficacy. And so, a result of identifying that, in the past, we were ready with a COVID-19 vaccine for instance, that was much more stable at frozen temperatures, minus 20 degrees at the very outset when we started shipping the product.

Now let’s talk about what we did during Science Day that speaks to the future of what we’re doing with mRNA. So one of our scientists presented data from our collaboration with Vertex on our inhaled lipid nanoparticle. So with Vertex, we have a program that’s looking at cystic fibrosis in the – part of the population that has non-sense mutations so roughly 5,000 of those patients do not make any CFTR protein and this first program that we’re working with Vertex on, is to have an mRNA that is inhaled makes it into the lung epithelial and then expresses the CFTR protein.

So pre-clinical studies look very promising, Vertex is moving that program into IND, it will be filing for an IND later this year and hopefully we’ll start that program in clinical later this year as well. And then – so that speaks a little bit to the future of mRNA and what we want to accomplish there.

But presently, there was another presentation at Science Day that looked at mathematical modeling and how Mathematical Modeling and Pharmacometric modeling can actually help identify doses. And the dose that we identified in the contemporary timeframe was the dose for the pediatric population prior to actually seeing that that dose actually was effective in that below six-year old population. So lots of demonstration in terms of what we’ve done with accumulating data and it’s this data that we think will differentiate our products both currently in the future and what we’re doing with mRNA and the platform.

Eliana Merle

And it certainly is an unprecedented amount of data that you guys have in-house in terms of the real world as well as the platform work. It’s exciting. Maybe turning to COVID. I know a question that you probably get a lot is, how to think about the long-term revenue opportunity for COVID-19 vaccines and maybe particularly in the near-term how to think about the switch from pandemic to an endemic market and what’s some of the dynamics such as on the pricing front might entail?

Lavina Talukdar

So you’re right, we get that question a lot. And we are in a point – at a point where we’re transitioning from a pandemic into the endemic setting. And so that has implications for the market, and you know who should be getting or who will be getting booster vaccinations, because it’s the booster vaccination market that will form the tail of the COVID-19 opportunity. So, we’ve identified that we believe that the high risk populations and those are people who are high-risk because of age or health status are most likely to get booster vaccinations on an annual basis.

This is typical of many other respiratory – viruses, like flu for instance, where it’s this high-risk population that is most at risk for severe disease and hospitalization and sometimes even death. And so, as a society because we’ve done this – we’ve protected those populations against other viruses like the flu virus, we believe that COVID-19 or COVID boosters will actually follow a similar path. So if you look worldwide, there are about 1.7 billion people worldwide that fit into that category of high-risk through either age or health status.

And if you were to whittle that down into the OECD countries, it’s about 350,000 million people. So that would be your eligible population for that high-risk segments of the market. That’s not to say that people who aren’t in that high-risk category may not – may also elect to get vaccinated annually. And so that would be something that we would be striving for, but it’s not in that base case scenario that we’re modeling.

Eliana Merle

Absolutely. And there’s been a lot in the news around you know evolving strains with Omicron from BA.1, BA.2 and beyond. How are you guys thinking about strain selection? Who would be responsible for strain selection, whether this is a government agency or you know worldwide sort of WHO or even within your own labs, what you think is sort of optimal in terms of when to change the strain that you’re targeting from the vaccine?

Lavina Talukdar

So that’s a great question. I think it will be data-driven, I think that it will be in partnership with health authorities around the world, a strand in the US maybe different in terms of the strain that’s coming up in another part of the world. And so I think it will be a partnership with health authorities around the world, there are conversations already happening.

I’ll remind everyone that there was a preliminary VRBPAC discussion in terms of strain selection just immediately for this fall. And while that was a very preliminary discussion, there was another discussion that will be taking place at the end of June, so I think we’ll get a lot of insight into how the US for instance is thinking about strain selection.

And then from the industry perspective, you know we’re the ones that are actually doing the clinical trials and gathering the data. And that data will also inform strain selection going forward. For instance, we just show data on our 2011 bivalent program which as for the sake of the audience here is a combination of 1273 which is against the Wuhan strain, as well as the beta strain. And from that bivalent dataset what we learned is that, a bivalent approach does actually lead to longer durability.

So we saw persistence in the neutralizing antibody titers out to six months. We also saw that despite being a beta variant that was in this bivalent vaccine, we did see neutralizing antibody titers against all of the variants of concern. So, it’s datasets like that, that may also help inform the decision of which – you know which variants of concern or multivariants – multivalent vaccines maybe most appropriate for future time periods.

Eliana Merle

And how should we think about I mean, I’ll be getting my bivalent vaccine hopefully in the fall. But how should we think about going forward the protection against you know evolving strains you know from what we’ve seen even today from Omicron and how it’s evolved and you know how it might evolve further in the future. Is there thinking that it could look more like flu where we say of quadrivalent and I guess how you’re thinking about the protection even just from this bivalent candidate that you mentioned?

Lavina Talukdar

Yeah, so another fantastic question. And again it’s going to be data-driven so for instance, with the 2011 dataset, even though 2011 didn’t have Omicron, all of the Omicron mutations and there is some overlap with the beta mutations and Omicron mutations, we did actually see very good neutralizing activity against Omicron.

So, that leaves us to believe that this bivalent approach is actually broadening the neutralizing repertoire, antibody repertoire. And having bivalents and multivalents and potentially even a quadrivalent as you’re talking about, maybe an option for the future to really broaden out the antibody repertoire or that SUP of antibodies that you would need to actually thwart off even future variants.

Eliana Merle

And just from a commercial perspective, I mean, how does this play out say in the US onset the end of say government contracts and this becomes more of a typical you know pharma market with both commercial as well as certain government payers doing purchasing, how should we think about the cadence and or first when we could see this transition, but then also what this does and thinking about volumes and price?

Lavina Talukdar

So you’re right in saying that the US is a different market than the rest of the world, even with vaccines. It is more fragmented than the ex-US markets are, where ex-US you typically have country level purchases, and a lot of those discussions that you have with health ministers, like we did for COVID will likely continue even in the endemic phase and then when we’re successful with other vaccines that we’re bringing still work.

The US however, as I just mentioned, is a very fragmented market, you do and you will still have the US government purchasing that only for a segment of their market. So CMS for instance is responsible for purchasing for Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Outside of that, health insurance providers or the private – predominantly the private market in discussions with them for the fall of this year are already happening.

We are readying that market just in case the US government doesn’t purchase for everyone, again, for this fall season, so those discussions are already happening. In terms of the seasonality aspect, typically you want to have these conversations prior to the start of the fall season. So, think end of summer you know typical environment this year may not be a typical environment and that’s because there still question around whether or not the US government will actually pay for boosters for the fall. And so as we learn more throughout the summer, we’ll obviously share that.

Eliana Merle

I won’t pretend to be an expert in politics that who’s paying for what, but I can only imagine the dynamics around that. I guess turning to some of the other respiratory vaccines in your pipeline, once that you start that long-term could potentially be in combination with the COVID vaccine. Let’s talk about your flu vaccine. We’ve seen some Phase 2 data and you guys are heading into Phase 3. Maybe just starting with what the conventional path to market is for the current modality with flu vaccines. What does that look like and what should we expect in terms of Moderna’s flu vaccine and potentially the path to market?

Lavina Talukdar

Sure. So we are quickly moving into a Phase 3 study, I think we’ve announced that. In the second quarter of this year, we’ll be moving into the Phase 3. We are very pleased with the Phase 1 and Phase 2 study readouts for this very first flu vaccine that we want to take to market. So, this approach is our speed to market approach which basically is following all of the regulations and rules out there that are they’re in place for strain selection for instance. So we’re following the WHO’s strain recommendations for the southern and northern hemispheres and adding that into our flu vaccine.

The conventional path for getting a new product on to market in flu is to do the two Phase 3 studies, one of them is an immunogenicity study typically, and then that’s followed up with a vaccine efficacy study. So a conventional path would want to see – our regulators would want to see both the immunogenicity from one of those studies as well as vaccine effectiveness or vaccine efficacy.

There is an accelerated path that maybe available to Moderna, in that we can show immunogenicity that is non-inferior to an active comparator, an already approved flu vaccine, and get on to the market just off of that data. And then we would have to follow it up as a post-market commitment to do a vaccine effectiveness or vaccine efficacy study. We’re in discussions with regulators at this point in time to see if that path is you know available to us and if it is, then obviously we’ll take it. But we will also be very ready with a follow-up study with the vaccine efficacy in Phase 3 later this fall as well.

Eliana Merle

Okay. So potentially a very rapid path to market, but we’ll have to see and there’s a possibility of meeting the full Phase 3.

Lavina Talukdar

That’s right.

Eliana Merle

Okay, we may got to head up ourselves. Just maybe taking a step back in terms of flu. There’s lot of flu vaccines available today. I guess what are some of the challenges in reaching higher efficacy of the flu vaccines? I mean it’s not good from the efficacy or I mean better than nothing, but it’s not what we saw with the initial COVID vaccines. What are some of these challenges and long-term how could mRNA potentially improve on this?

Lavina Talukdar

So you’re right that the traditional flu vaccines have struggled to show vaccine efficacy that’s better than the 20% to 60% range in a typical year. There are some thought processes in which why that maybe the case, the flu virus itself is highly mutatative [sic – mutative] if that’s a word that’s very – there are many, many mutations that happen even within the season.

And as a result of the structure of bringing flu vaccines to market, the strains that are picked are picked six months in advance due to bottlenecks or lead-time that’s required for the traditional manufacturers. And as a result of that premature picking, if you will, of the strains, oftentimes you see strain mismatches happen which can lead to lower vaccine efficacy. So those are challenges that are kind of inherent to the traditional flu vaccine makers, but not inherent to mRNA. And so we can select the strains that are closer to the flu season and potentially bring a flu vaccine that’s more matched to the circulating strains. We can also, however, add an additional antigens as well.

So I did just speak to our very first flu – vaccine being a speed to market approach where we’re following all of the guidelines and the WHO recommendations, but we do have mRNA 1020 that will include additional antigens that are not in your traditional flu vaccines currently. We believe that breadth of additional antigens will actually increase the breadth of HAI titers against those antigens, and that may be another opportunity to actually show better vaccine efficacy with our flu – vaccines.

Eliana Merle

Absolutely. And maybe just from a public health perspective, what this means in terms of you know the need for better flu vaccines?

Lavina Talukdar

So 20% to – 60% is really not that great when it comes to flu vaccine efficacy. We think that having higher vaccine efficacy of flu vaccines actually from a public health standpoint is going to be very beneficial for society. We’ll keep people who are at high risk out of severe disease with flu and out of the hospital hopefully, and, in fact, decrease the mortality rate as well.

And so I think that having a better flu vaccine actually does have pretty significant implications from a public health perspective. And then, ultimately as you just mentioned, we do want to bring the respiratory viruses, vaccines against respiratory viruses into one vaccine. So we will take our flu vaccine and our COVID boosters and combine them. In fact, we’re looking to start a Phase 1 study later this year with that combination and then ultimately add in RSV as well because of the seasonal patterns that overlap with those three viruses. We think it makes sense to put them all together in one vaccine.

Eliana Merle

Absolutely. And in terms of the RSV vaccine, sort of where are you in development? What have we learned so far? And what are the timelines for when we could potentially see more data?

Lavina Talukdar

So we are in a Phase 3 with our RSV vaccine. It’s a fairly large global study with – in excess of 30,000 participants worldwide. We are enrolling – in the enrollment phase. It is a case-driven study, where we will be looking for vaccine efficacy, so how effective is our vaccine from preventing RSV infection versus placebo or a sham injection in – we’re just waiting for enrollment to kind of happen. And then when that data is available, we’ll share it.

Eliana Merle

Awesome. And turning to some of the other vaccines that you have in development, such as CMV or EBV. Maybe we’ll start with CMV in Phase 3. Maybe high level, why has this been such a challenging disease to develop a vaccine for? And I think you know maybe there’s lower awareness, perhaps you know an average person on the street, but this is you know described as a significant public health need. Can you tell us a little bit about the challenging history with CMV vaccines as well as why this is such a public health need even if there might be many people that are not aware of what this is today?

Lavina Talukdar

Sure. So CMV is the leading cause of birth defects, both here in the United States and in other countries around the world. It leads to – microcephaly, deafness, blindness. And I think the burden of disease over a years’ time collectively can be in excess of you know $40 billion. And so it is truly a public health need. We are developing the vaccine for – to prevent CMV infection, primary infection in women of child-bearing age in order to decrease over time the transmission of the virus to this unborn baby. And that as you said, is in Phase 3.

The challenges with CMV, it’s a DNA virus that other traditional vaccine manufacturers have not been able to crack, is related to the complexity of the antigens. CMV uses two different proteins. One of them is a simple protein, a gB protein, which is one single protein. The other is a complex pentamer that actually needs to have five different proteins come together. And both of those proteins enter host cells using that antigen of those respective antigens, epithelial cells use the pentamer and gB cells infect fibroblasts. But once you’re infected, this is where the virus causes havoc.

And so the approach that we’re taking is that, we are showing the immune system through our vaccine, both of those antigens to familiarize the immune system to look out for those antigens and for the virus should the recipient of the vaccine see the virus at some later point. In the past, traditional vaccine makers have only focused on one of those antigens, the simpler gB antigen.

And even with that simpler gB antigen, we were able to see through historical studies that there was a 50% vaccine effectiveness. So using mRNA, because we can address the pentamer antigen as well, we believe it should be additive to that 50%. So we’re in Phase 3. We’re enrolling that study right now. And again, it will be case-driven. So as soon as that data is available, we’ll share that with you.

Eliana Merle

How’s enrollment going?

Lavina Talukdar

So far so good. We haven’t said much on you know on a quarterly or cadence, but enrollment is going as we would have expected.

Eliana Merle

Okay. I figured I would ask. And just in terms of the Phase 2 data, I guess, what have we learned so far? You mentioned sort of there’s the pentamer and the sort of gB complexes. What have we learned from the efficacy from the data we’ve seen so far from you guys?

Lavina Talukdar

So the data from both Phase 1 and Phase 2 were very consistent and showed high neutralizing antibody titers against both the pentamer as well as fibroblasts. So knowing now from our COVID experience and from many other vaccines that neutralizing antibody titers are a very good correlate and proxy for vaccine efficacy. We’re very excited about those high neutralizing antibody titers.

Eliana Merle

And how should we think about the fact that this can be, say, a latent virus or that there’s a large portion of the population that might already have been exposed to CMV or may even have it on a latent basis? How does this impact the trial and also thinking about from a commercial perspective?

Lavina Talukdar

So we are enrolling both seropositive individuals as well as seronegative individuals. So seropositives obviously have already been infected, and the reason for that is that there’s still this opportunity to actually slow down the transmission from a seropositive person to the unborn child as well, although that is not the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint for the trial is to show that seronegatives remain infection-free from the virus. And so from a marketing standpoint, not having sero status as one of the reasons for not getting the vaccine, we think, will prove to be a positive from a marketing standpoint as well.

Eliana Merle

Absolutely. It makes sense. And I can certainly see there being a very high incentive to get this vaccine. Maybe in terms of EBV, can you tell us a bit about the unmet need here? Again, another virus that probably has affected frankly everyone in this room, I’ve seen some like weird eyeballs now. But thinking about the unmet need here and you know the potential public health benefits of having a vaccine?

Lavina Talukdar

So EBV, like CMV is a DNA virus. In fact, they’re from a herpes family of viruses. And just like CMV, EBV has multiple ways to infect as well using different antigens. And there are both near-term implications for having an EBV vaccine on the market in the case of preventing mononucleosis in the near-term. But then as we recently discussed at our Vaccines Day, there is now a very strong link between EBV and the progression to MS.

And so as a result of that study that was recently published and Dr. [Osorio] [ph] actually presented some of those findings at our Vaccines Day, we believe that preventing EBV infection will have major implications to public health in – and the hope there is to just prevent MS from occurring. And so studies are ongoing for our month – in a Phase 1 and our first initial indication will be to prevent mononucleosis. And we’re in planning phases to see what type of a study we want to run to prevent actual MS cases down the road.

Eliana Merle

Yeah. Certainly very interesting and relevant from a public health perspective. I guess turning beyond vaccines, maybe you alluded to this at the beginning, but what are some of the applications of mRNA in oncology? And can you tell us a little bit about your programs there both on sort of the therapeutic protein side as well as the vaccine side in oncology?

Lavina Talukdar

Sure. So I’ll start with the intratumoral therapeutics, and then I’ll finish with PCV, which is the Personalized Cancer Vaccine. So in intratumoral immuno-oncology, we are – and I like to think of this as like a Trojan horse approach. We are injecting the tumor with OX40 ligand in our Triplet program along with cytokines IL-23 and IL-36 gamma. And so those cytokines will be secreted into the tumor milieu and recruit or change the tumor milieu enough that it will recruit T cells.

So the hope there is to have the T cells that recognize the tumor, be in the vicinity of the tumor and attack the tumor cells. So those – that study is in a Phase 1 study looking at various tumor types. And we have updated some of the results at various meetings at SITC last year. And we plan to have additional data readouts as they are available.

Now turning over to our Personalized Cancer Vaccine. This is a Phase 2 program that is head-to-head against an active comparator in KEYTRUDA for adjuvant melanoma. And KEYTRUDA is already approved in that indication and shows about a 60% to 70% recurrence-free rate at the 12-month mark.

And what we’re trying to demonstrate in that Phase 3 study is that, we can through the addition of PCV. So in the combination arm of PCV plus KEYTRUDA, we’d like to increase the percentage of people that remain disease-free or recurrence-free at the 12-month mark. So that study was fully enrolled in September of last year, which, because it’s a timed study that first interim analysis at the 12-month mark will be available in the fourth quarter of this year. So we’ll turn that card over and you know we’re very excited to see what we’ll learn.

Eliana Merle

Yeah, it’s exciting. I mean – and it’s interesting that you’re able to do it on a personalized basis as well for you know individual tumors. If this is successful, where do you guys go from there?

Lavina Talukdar

So that’s a fantastic question, because I think about it all the time. Having been on the other side, so KEYTRUDA, as you know, is a very successful molecule in immuno-oncology and has shown overall survival as well as response rates in a number of tumor types. And while this very first Phase 2 study that we’re running is in adjuvant melanoma, the mechanism of action of – the combination of PCV and KEYTRUDA, we think should have translatability into other tumor type.

I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. Let’s see what the Phase 2 head-to-head study shows in adjuvant melanoma. And if that mechanism proves to be successful in that indication – then it begs the question where – what other tumor types can it work in. And so depending on what that data shows, we’ll be evaluating moving that program forward into other tumor types as well.

Eliana Merle

Exciting. And I guess beyond oncology into some rare diseases, you guys have started some studies in PA and some others where you’re looking at you know more rare disease applications. Can you tell us a little bit about these studies and why this could potentially be a new application or modality for mRNA?

Lavina Talukdar

Sure. So, here we are actually using the mRNA molecule to replace faulty or missing proteins in rare disease settings. So you mentioned two organic acidemias, which are PA, Propionic Acidemia and MMA, which is Methylmalonic Acidemia. And here, children that are born with these diseases are missing the enzymes, particular a couple of enzymes that actually help them reduce acid levels – in their blood.

And so what we’ll be looking for is both biomarkers in these clinical trials Phase 1/2 studies that are ongoing, but also looking for clinical impacts on the disease itself. There aren’t validated biomarkers out there currently, because there aren’t any products or medicines available for these individuals – for these patients.

So, it will be an education process in terms of what impacts we’re having on the biomarkers, but also having clinical endpoints that we’re looking, and I think will be very helpful for both patients, regulators to really discern whether or not we’re having impact on the disease. So that data will be available, we said later this year as well. It’s exciting because it’s a new modality or application of our mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technologies. And so, stay tuned for that.

Eliana Merle

And in terms of adapting and maybe talk to some of the platform enhancements that enable this, what have been some of maybe the challenges in the past of being able to say simply replace a protein that’s missing such as an enzyme and a rare disease? And right now are we sort of at the point that we can see this from the platform?

Lavina Talukdar

So, great question. So I’m going to take it in two parts, because there are challenges in replacing a protein in the traditional biotech sense. And then there were challenges that Moderna had to overcome as well. So let’s talk about the first part first.

So we know of many companies that are successful in replacing proteins by making the protein outside of the body and then administering it as a medicine or a product. So Genzyme, now part of Sanofi is one of those enzyme replacement companies that did a lot for the rare disease field. However, most of those rare diseases and programs have only really focused on proteins that are replaced that are secreted or act in the bloodstream. They’re very rarely have been and I actually don’t think we’ve ever seen protein replacement for proteins that are missing, that are intracellular or inside of the cell.

And the reason for that is because most protein products are large molecules, so they cannot cross the cellular membrane to actually make it into the cell, where they may be needed. And so the opportunity set for Moderna using mRNA, because mRNA is you know a small molecule, if you will, can make it into the cell and produce the protein intracellularly. So there’s a lot of white space in the number of diseases we can go after that cannot be addressed by traditional protein manufacturing that happens outside of the body.

So that challenge, we think we’re on the verge of cracking. Let’s see what the data shows us in PA and MMA. But there were challenges for ourselves in order to get the protein to the right place. And so, with MMA and PA, we’re using a lipid nanoparticle that’s distinct from the lipid nanoparticles that are used in vaccines, for instance, that allow the mRNA payload to move into the liver as well as another compartment. The biodistribution is in myeloid cells in the spleen, but predominantly into the liver.

And so this first study in PA will be the first demonstration of having liver cells make a protein that then it stays intracellular, inside of that cell. So, still yet to be seen what the data is, but if we can crack that, then I think that opens up many other diseases that are mediated in the liver that we can go after.

Eliana Merle

Certainly would be no small feat and have vast implications in terms of the treatment of a lot of rare diseases.

Lavina Talukdar

That’s right.

Eliana Merle

Exciting. Maybe with one minute left, I’ll first turn it to the room and the webcast if there’s any other questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Eliana Merle

Well then I’ll have one. You guys have a lot of cash on your balance sheet. How are you thinking about that from a strategic capital allocation perspective, whether BD, M&A, more buybacks?

Lavina Talukdar

So roughly a year ago, we put out – or about nine months ago, we put out our capital allocation strategy. And first and foremost, it’s to use our capital to reinvest in the business. This is why we have 46 different programs at various stages of clinical studies. And so that’s going to be very – it’s paramount and it’s going to be very important.

Priority number two is to look outside of the company for partnerships and collaborations, particularly in that nucleic acid space, because we do believe that we know how to deliver nucleic acids. I mean, mRNA is a nucleic acid, and the delivery of which we feel we have really moved that field forward.

But in gene editing, we think that the technologies that are coming together actually are moving past generation 1.0 into generation 2.0, and we want to be a part of that as well. So we’re looking for opportunities. We recently announced a partnership with Metagenomi that’s looking for novel approaches to – for gene editing enzymes. And so we’re working with them and are keeping an eye out in other areas within that nucleic acid space. So, something that you should stay tuned on.

And then the third priority is to return capital to shareholders, and we’ve done that now through the two share repurchase programs that have been in place. One is now exhausted at the beginning of this year, it was about $1 billion – it was $1 billion. And we are currently in effect with the $3 billion – share repurchase program.

Eliana Merle

Got it. Well that was incredibly helpful. And thank you so much for joining us today and sharing all your insights with the many – 46 programs ongoing and many more to come.

Lavina Talukdar

Thank you so much for having me.

Eliana Merle

Awesome.