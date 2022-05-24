petrovv/iStock via Getty Images

A recent Marketwatch article, titled "Gloomy Goldman offers 20 'safety' stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets," listed 20 "safety" stocks that Goldman Sachs (GS) chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin proposed for a potential downturn. According to Kostin, the companies are not only large and have strong balance sheets, they are also cheap:

…[their] price/earnings multiple after a 20% haircut to expected 2023 earnings is below the forward p/e at the bottom of either or both of the March 2009 and March 2020 bear markets. "Importantly, given the different real interest rate environments, the highlighted stocks are more attractively valued today on a yield gap basis relative to the rest of the index than they were in either 2009 or 2020," said Kostin and the team.

A stock that is cheaper than in 2009 and/or 2020 does sound cheap! In that context, I looked at the list:

It is obviously not possible to go into detail on all 20 of these stocks. That said, it is worth looking at why each might be cheap, and whether some might be worth deeper investigation. It helps that the companies fall into only a few categories, since that speeds up the process of evaluating them.

Oil Companies - ConocoPhillips (COP), Coterra Energy (CTRA), Chevron (CVX), Devon Energy (DVN), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Oil companies are the largest group on Goldman's list, with 7 of the 20 companies coming from that sector. They dominate the list because they are enjoying strong earnings right now and will probably also have strong earnings in 2023. Since Kostin and his team are calculating P/E ratios based on projected 2023 earnings, high 2023 earnings would lead to low P/E ratios.

That said, low P/E ratios do not necessarily mean people should invest in oil right now. Oil is a cyclical industry, and in a cyclical industry, the right time to invest is often actually when P/E ratios are high, not low. Because earnings make up the denominator of the P/E calculation, P/E ratios are often highest when earnings are at their worst. At that point, the industry is at the bottom of the cycle and the stocks are cheapest. In contrast, when the industry is at the top of the cycle, earnings are strongest, and P/E ratios are often at their lowest; but that's also when stock prices are highest, thus setting the sector up for a decline.

In that context, the important question is whether these companies' earnings will persist. If oil prices remain high for several years, oil stocks are bargains at single-digit P/E ratios. However, if prices fall as they usually do, then oil stocks will fall with them.

There are reasons why someone might think oil prices will stay persistently high. Many large oil companies have signaled that they want to move away from investing in oil production towards cleaner energy sources. Perhaps more importantly, oil companies have signaled that they want to be more disciplined in their drilling decisions. This may keep supply from growing fast enough to lower prices, at least for several years. If someone thinks these trends will persist, then oil stocks could still be a good investment.

Semiconductor Device Companies - Microchip Technology (MCHP), Micron Technology (MU), Qualcomm (QCOM), Qorvo (QRVO), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

The situation with semiconductor device manufacturers is somewhat like that of oil companies. Both sectors have been greatly affected by the pandemic, and both now enjoy record earnings due to shortages of their products, which will persist at least into next year. In that context, the question again is whether these earnings are sustainable.

For example, in its 2022 annual report, Microchip Technology stated that it expects "certain supply chain constraints will continue through calendar 2022 and into calendar 2023." This will continue a situation in which "strong customer demand outpaced capacity improvements in fiscal 2022." On the one hand, this implies high earnings for at least another year or two. On the other hand, it also implies an earnings decline after that period.

Similarly, in prepared remarks for its Q2 2022 earnings call, Micron Technology described how "demand continues to outstrip supply" for its DDR5 PC memory, while its "[auto] unit production remains below demand." Similarly, Qualcomm "still [has] more demand than supply…across all businesses," according to its CEO at a March 2022 recent investment conference.

That said, unlike oil companies, it is less clear that these semiconductor companies' strong earnings have been entirely driven by temporary shortages. Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions both recently had earnings calls in which they explained that their earnings have gone up due to the adoption of 5G, the Internet of Things, and other new technologies, which has led to higher demand for their products. Qorvo even emphasized the company's "internal supply is in pretty good shape" and had to explain why the company's inventories are unusually high right now. This indicates that the company's rising earnings are not being caused by customer demand outstripping supply and a resultant ability to raise prices.

Thus, unlike with the oil companies, it is less clear whether the jump in earnings for these semiconductor companies is temporary. On the one hand, some of the increased earnings are definitely because of COVID-related issues. On the other hand, there are long term technological trends causing some of the increases.

That does not mean these companies' earnings will stay as high as they have been recently. For example, a recent Seeking Alpha article argues that there are "continued unrealistic market expectations for Qorvo's free cash flow generation…signaling further downside risk." That said, it does mean further research into these companies might be useful, and that their high earnings-and thus low P/E ratios-cannot be assumed to be temporary.

Videogame Makers - Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

As with the semiconductor products makers, there is a COVID-related reason why EA and Take-Two might be looking forward to unusually high earnings next year. During the pandemic lockdowns, many people got into the habit of playing video games, and that habit persists to a degree.

The question, of course, is if this increase in video gaming will continue now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted and people are going out almost as much as before COVID. A recent report indicates videogame sales fell 8% year over year in the most recent quarter. Electronic Arts also reported in its Fiscal Year 2022 results press release that it expects net revenues to rise from $7.515 billion to $7.6 to $7.8 billion in 2023, or a jump of 1 to 4 percent. Since year-over-year inflation is around 8 percent, this would represent a fall in real revenues.

Of course, it is not just industry-wide news that is relevant to the future of these two companies. Both companies completed major acquisitions recently, with EA buying Glu Mobile and Take-Two buying Zynga. Their future performance will be affected by how they integrate these acquisitions. Beyond that, the key factor in both companies' performance will be, of course, how popular their future releases are.

In that context, there are both bullish and bearish prospects for both companies. On the one hand, they will probably grow more slowly than they did in the recent past due to improvement in the COVID situation. On the other hand, according to one recent article about EA, the videogame market should still grow at nearly 10% a year going forward.

I admit, with both companies trading at P/E ratios of around 30-40 times their last twelve months' earnings and with slower growth expected, I am skeptical they will outperform the market, even if those P/E ratios are lower than past valuations. That said, I have not done extensive research into the industry, so I could be wrong.

Asset Managers - Franklin Resources (BEN), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

If the videogame industry is home to companies with high P/E ratios and strong growth, the asset management industry is home to companies with low P/E ratios and weak growth. Providers of actively managed mutual funds such as Franklin Resources and T. Rowe Price have continuously lost market share for over a decade, and are expected to continue doing so:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

This decline in market share has been accompanied by a fall in pricing power:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

In that context, the question is whether Franklin Resources and T. Rowe Price's cheap valuations compensate investors for buying shares in a weakening industry.

I am tempted to believe they do. Both companies are trading for single-digit valuations, which is very cheap for highly profitable companies that actually grew revenues over the past several years, albeit with the help of acquisitions. Moreover, both companies maintained strong margins over the same time period:

TIKR

TIKR

Of course, there is a risk that revenues and margins will no longer remain strong going forward. That said, the companies' low valuations at least partially make up for that risk.

Others - Best Buy (BBY), Robert Half (RHI), Tyson Foods (TSN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Three of the four remaining companies on Goldman's list have also enjoyed elevated earnings due to COVID. Best Buy benefitted from many of the same trends as videogame manufacturers, as people spent money on things such as electronics that they could enjoy at home instead of going out. Staffing company Robert Half benefits from the ongoing labor shortage triggered by COVID-19. Finally, Tyson Foods has seen its earnings grow due to increased demand for meat and the accompanying increased prices.

That said, the three companies' paths may diverge going forward. In its FY22 earnings press release, Best Buy indicated it "[expects] sales growth and earnings to look different in FY23" compared to the growth it enjoyed in FY22 (calendar year 2021). Similarly, with signs labor market growth may be slowing down, Robert Half's earnings growth may slow with it. Certainly, that would explain why the company's stock has fallen back to where it was in mid-2021, at the start of the recent labor shortages:

Seeking Alpha

In contrast, consumer demand generally remains strong, which offers some optimism for Tyson Foods. It is true the company is enjoying unusually strong margins, which are boosting earnings and thus contributing to its low P/E ratio of around 8. On the other hand, even if you cut the company's last 12 months' earnings of $4 billion in half, you still get $2 billion in earnings, or a P/E ratio of slightly over 15, which is not very demanding.

In that context, there are different factors driving the low P/E ratios of these three COVID-affected companies. For Best Buy, now that the temporary COVID boost is over, there is always the risk of a long-term decline that faces brick and mortar stores. Robert Half, in turn, is at risk of a labor market downturn, though its stock is not priced particularly demandingly at a P/E of around 15. Tyson Foods probably has the strongest position of the three, since its stock is priced so that even a 50% fall in earnings would still leave it at a reasonable valuation.

In contrast to these three companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' earnings have risen significantly in the past two years due to something unrelated to COVID. The company has seen rapid uptake of its KAFTRIO/TRIKAFTA CFTR modulator treatment for cystic fibrosis, which has boosted earnings. However, that treatment is now being used by over 60% of patients, so future growth from this product seems limited:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

That said, the increased earnings from KAFTRIO/TRIKAFTA seem like they will persist at least in the short run. There is one report indicating revenues will decline in 2024 as other CFTR modulator drugs become available. At the very least, though, Vertex's revenues will probably not be significantly affected by post-COVID cyclicality, unlike the revenues of most companies on the list. That might be one reason why the company's stock has risen significantly in the past two weeks, jumping by over 10% since May 11th:

TIKR

Conclusion

In summary, most of the companies on Goldman's list are looking forward to unusually elevated earnings in the next year due to COVID-related factors. This includes not only the oil companies and several of the semiconductor companies but also the videogame makers and several of the others. These elevated earnings are a big part of what is driving their low P/E ratios, since investors are not willing to pay up for these companies' stocks when they expect their earnings to go down in the near future.

That said, for some of these companies, the expectation of potential earnings decline is not because of anything COVID-related, but factors specific to the company itself. This is most true of the asset managers, which are suffering from a long-term decline in actively managed mutual funds. Some of the semiconductor companies as well as Vertex Pharmaceuticals are also anticipating changes in product demand which may affect earnings.

In that context, Goldman's list has supplied various prospects for future research. It has also shown how COVID has affected various industries and businesses. However, it has also reinforced the lesson that investors should look beyond simple factors such as the P/E ratio to see if a stock is cheap or not. P/E ratios are useful in understanding a company's valuation based on its earnings at a given point in time. However, they do not capture one of the most important parts of what makes a company a good investment, which is its long-term prospects.