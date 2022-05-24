Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Presents at Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference Call May 24, 2022 9:10 AM ET

Patrick Goris - Chief Financial Officer

Q - Nigel Coe

And very pleased to have CFO, Patrick Goris; and Head of Investor Relations, Sam Pearlstein with us.

So Patrick, what should we talk about? Should we get into guidance off the bat?

Patrick Goris

As you wish. We glad to be here in person. So thanks for having us here.

Nigel Coe

Thank you. It’s great to have you here. So maybe just address 2Q, I mean, what are you seeing out there give us a quick state of the union?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. So we don’t have yet 2 full months behind us in the quarter. It’s a little bit early to provide some color on the quarter itself. But, I think, there are a couple of things that I can talk about. One, you may recall, we were price cost neutral in Q1, that was better than we expected. Clearly, your expectation is to be price cost neutral again at worst in Q2. So that’s important to us, and we were really focused on that, making that happen.

The other thing is, as you may recall that we called out some – about $100 million sales deal headwind in Q2 associated with lockdowns in China, in Shanghai. And there, I can say that our facilities are all back up and running, and making their way back to 100% output. So that’s a big focus there. And so we’re glad to see that we’re called it back in business there and ramping up to that 100%, and, of course, not just ourselves, but also our suppliers, because we have quite a bit of local supply there.

And then maybe some other color about free cash flow, I mentioned on the Q1 call that our free cash flow was going to be very backend loaded for this year, and maybe to be even more clear. Our free cash flow for the year will happen in the second half of the year. And so we expect the monetization of some of the inventories to happen in the back half of the year that will be a main driver of that. And then typically with the seasonality in our business, second half is always a lot stronger than the first half as well.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. Not unusual. I mean that’s a number of…

Patrick Goris

Not unusual.

Nigel Coe

This year is going to be a bit more extended. So just dig into you said price cost neutral at worst, and seem that the operative word was worst there. And I think some folks we talk to understand if your price cost neutral in 1Q, the more price come into the quarter. Obviously, you got some hedge impacts coming through from 1Q to 2Q, why wouldn’t price cost be better than neutral related to 1Q?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. Clearly that is what we are striving towards and trying to achieve in all our businesses are trying to achieve. But the short of it is, is that the headwinds of inflation are not gone yet. And so we see continued pressures on input costs, not just on components, but clearly also on the freight side. And so, yes, price realization better than expected in Q1. But inflation was a little bit higher as well. The net was better than we expected. But the inflationary pressures are there. And they’re continuing to do so.

And so from a price realization point of view, our original guide for the year had $1 billion in price, $1 billion in material inflation. Where we stand today? First of all, with all the pricing that we’ve implemented to date, that $1 billion is, call it, it’s not yet realized, because it’s not in backlog. We don’t have to announce additional price increases to get that $1 billion of price. But where we sit today, we do expect that both price and material inflation will be more than $1 billion for the year.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Both price and material inflation?

Patrick Goris

Yeah.

Nigel Coe

And, I think, the news that there was no more price increases needed to get to that $1 billion. That seems to be different to the messaging earlier in the year. So have you got better realization that you get on the price?

Patrick Goris

We did get some better realization in Q1. And I will also tell you that we’ve learned to be a lot more nimble on price increases now, then when this all started about a year ago now. And some of our businesses are very closely watching the input cost and contemplating additional price increases. And so, I think, that’s a muscle that we’ve trained over the last year. For the full year, we still expect price cost, of course, to be neutral at worst, and we’re very focused on doing better than that.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That’s great to hear. And on the inflation side, we are seeing – I know that you don’t map perfectly to spot copper or spot aluminum. But we have seen aluminum coming right off the peaks in March, April. Copper is down. Steel prices who knows, but assumes that the direction is more down than up. Does that give us a little bit of, I don’t know, optimism for the back half of this year?

Patrick Goris

Could that happen? Yes. At the same time, we’re about 80% locked for those input costs for the year at this point, which is kind of typical, given how we block some of our input costs. I will tell you, though, that at where we stand today, some of the electronic components in freight, that’s where most of our inflationary headwinds are, if we get some tailwind from lower input costs on copper and aluminum, fine. But that is not what we’re counting on at this point.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. I’m glad you mentioned electronic components, because that’s been a real source of volatility for some companies that you might know quite well last quarter. I mean, how confident do you feel that you’ve got the commitments in place to support your FY 2022 plans at this point?

Patrick Goris

Well, as confident as we can be. But at the same time, the situation changes every day, I mean, you think you have a commitment on a certain type of components or electronic chips. And then it turns out that the commitment isn’t there, the timing of that commitment has changed. It’s frankly, one of the reasons why in several of our businesses, but particularly in Fire and Security, where we have our Controls business. Where we have spent resources on redesigning some of our components, including redesigning components by being able to use more than one chip for a certain product, and the whole thinking about that was is to no longer depend on just one source or one type of a component for certain of our products.

And so we think that will start providing some relief in the second half of the year, actually, I should say early in the second half of the year. And so it’s one of the things that we’ve done besides working directly with the chip suppliers, of course, to try and address our electronic components. So it changes every week. But it’s probably the biggest focus we have now from a supply chain point of view. And the redesign of those components started several quarters ago. It takes a while.

And then, of course, we do expect to see some benefit from that in the back half of the year. You may recall that we mentioned that we could have sold several hundreds of millions of dollars more whether it wasn’t Q4 or in Q1, if it was not for the shortage of some of the components, including electronic components. And so that is period for us to focus on to try and get that backlog out.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Yeah, I do want to touch on backlog in a second, but I just want to go back to your comments on China. Good news, we’re ramping back up to full capacity there, so relative to the $100 million, so are we tracking quite well to that number?

Patrick Goris

I’d say roughly, it’s not exact science. But I think that roughly that will be kind of the number for the quarter from a top line point of view.

Nigel Coe

Yeah.

Patrick Goris

Yeah. And, again, we’re about halfway through the quarter. We’re in the ramp up mode. It looks good for now. But at the same time, it’s not just about us. It’s about all our suppliers as well. And so we’re working to all of that. But I’d say that we’re pleased where we are. And roughly $100 million, I think, is still probably a good number.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

Patrick Goris

Which is embedded in our outlook, of course, for the year.

Nigel Coe

And does that mainly an impact of large commercial business?

Patrick Goris

Yeah, actually, most of the impact we expect to be in commercial HVAC, where we have an important business in that part of the world, and so that will be mostly in HVAC. And I should say that for the full year, we don’t expect it to impact us, we expect it this to be offset in Q3 and Q4. So we have not dialed in a, call it, full year headwind, it’s a Q2 headwind that we expect to make up in Q3, Q4. And where we stand today, there is no reason for us to think differently than that.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. Obviously, backlog stability, conversion of backlog in this kind of environment is funds [ph] a lot of investors. Are you continuing to see the backlog holding up quite nicely? Or is there any…

Patrick Goris

Yeah. Our backlogs have been increasing sequentially and year-over-year, overall as a company. And so that is not a concern for now. And if I look at commercial HVAC, because you brought it up, our orders in that business for the last 5 quarters have been up double-digits every quarter, all of 2021 first quarter 2022. And so it is really, in commercial HVAC is less of an order story. There is some volatility in the sales growth by quarter, which is driven by what are their COVID restrictions? Have we had some supply chain concerns or restrictions or impact in scenario? And I think that’s what we’ll see in Q2, commercial HVAC. And that’s, of course, no different than what we said back in February, given what’s happening in China, commercial HVAC will show somewhat lower numbers, which we expect to offset in the second half of the year.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. Right. The U.S. consumer, you touched that through your residential business, obviously, seems that there’s weakness creeping into the DIY markets. We saw Snap material on the outlook, I don’t know how well Snap according to heel resi business. But any thoughts on kind of the consumer, we’ve seen real time from your channel partners?

Patrick Goris

At this point, if I look back at Q1, our residential volume was up low-single-digits field inventories were up for splits and furnaces were up low-single-digits. And so I’d say, as of Q1, there was nothing there that we can point towards a significant change in where we are now. Higher interest rates, higher input costs, generally, that doesn’t bode well. But that is not something that I would say that we’ve seen today. We are very focused on delivering everything that our distributors are ordering from us, that continues to be healthy.

And then, I think, of course, we’re in the phase before the busy season, where inventories are still being built. And so, I think, we’ll know a lot more at the end of this quarter, where we stand given what movement will end up being for this quarter. And, of course, the field inventory levels. And, of course, the whole 2023 SEER transition.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. Maybe that’s a good point is maybe talk about what the timing is on the launch of the new entry level products?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. So in terms of context, we think that there’s impact about a little over half of the market, for residential HVAC, where the minimum SEER requirements are increasing in the U.S. And what’s interesting this time is there is a difference between what’s happening in the north of the country, and the south of the country. And so in the south, the changing regulation is as of the date of installation in the north as of the date of manufacture. And so what the whole industry is now going through is? What will be the net impact of in the south? Our partners will want to make sure that they have enough inventory for the season, but then not too much inventory of the old equipment. Otherwise, they have access equipment or something they can’t sell. And so in the south part of the country, there may be some pre-buy of the new equipment.

In the northern part of the country is completely different. There, you could argue there might be an incentive in buying more of the older less efficient SEER, and then only switch next year to the more expensive new units. It’s unclear what the net impact of that will be. But the incentives or the behavior may be very different in northern versus southern part of the country. So we were working very close with our partners on managing the transition. And so, obviously, we’ll start – we started taking orders for the new units in the south. And I expect that we’ll be starting those shipments in the second half of the year in Q3 in the south, and then we’ll see what the behavior will be for partners in the northern part of the country.

Nigel Coe

But I think you and Dave, and quite frankly, a lot of your apparels don’t think there’s going to be a significant channel re-stock ahead of that event?

Patrick Goris

We don’t think and we’re not counting on it being a big impact of this year. What we do know is for the new unit units; one, they will be higher priced than the existing ones. Of course, it’s somewhat of a different technology. They’re more expensive units. They’re more efficient, and we expect the margin dollars per unit to be higher accordingly. At the same time, we expect the margin percent to be neutral, at worst. And so, obviously, that’s something that we are managing very closely. And the key element there is the margin per unit – dollar margin per unit being higher, and margin percent we don’t expect that to be diluted at all.

Nigel Coe

Okay. We get asked the question a lot, what is the price differential between an entry level of 15-C units and 14-C units today? We guess, and that’s normal, and I guess 5% to 10%. Is that the right range?

Patrick Goris

We have not yet completely finalized all our price points for the new products. But I think something around 10% I don’t think that that is unreasonable.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

Patrick Goris

Knowing that we haven’t finalized all of our pricing. Yeah.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. We’re halfway through, believe it or not. Any questions from the audience? There’s a mic going around the room. So please raise your hands got any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So not a ton of operating history as a standalone company. So just curious if you could talk about how Carrier performed in past recessions, understanding that every recession is the same, and why that might be different from both the top-line and decrement a margin perspective, if we do see that in the coming year or so?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. So, first of all, if I look at where we are today, our focus as a company still very much on growing the business. We see some secular tailwinds, benefiting us across the portfolio. That includes the aftermarket initiative that we talked about an Investor Day, which we think is real, we’ve seen that big opportunity for us. At the same time, we’re not blind to what’s happening to the broader market. And then we talked earlier about what’s happening with interest rates inflation. And so, clearly, we’re going through some scenarios and seeing how that could look like. And it will all depend on, if – first of all, if there is a recession, how quickly will this impact the business and then how deep the recession will be. And no one of course really knows, even whether recession is coming.

The way at a high level that, I think, you can think about it is our gross margins are a little less than 30%. And so assuming no change in mix across the company, without much management action that would be kind of the fall through, but then, of course, we have levers that we can use to offset that. And if I look at the levers that we use, just if you go back during the COVID period, there is of course some additional cost reductions we can do that are permanent in nature.

And depending, of course, on how severe a potential downturn would be. We’ve shown that we’ve taken significant temporary cost reductions as well, that we then reinstated subsequently. Just the temporary cost reductions we implemented were several $100 million during COVID. And so, I think, that provides you some type of a framework. And, of course, during that period, generally free cash flow is not an issue as working capital gets monetized. And so, I’d say, it’s not our base scenario.

The organization is focused on growth on what we can control, whether it’s the cost side, the productivity that we shared with investors, the aftermarket. And then all the secular tailwinds that are out there. At the same time, we were preparing just in case, how some scenarios could look like and what actions we would take knowing that we have a playbook that we use not too long ago.

Nigel Coe

All right. Any more questions? So there’s a brown envelope sitting in a drawer somewhere that if things do follow our beds, you’ve got plans in place to mitigate margins?

Patrick Goris

I would say that we have a management team that in different industries has gone through recessions before. And generally there is a playbook out there that I’ve gone through several recessions myself, that is generally not very different when recession from the other. I think the difference here in this case. This is, of course, the inflation headwinds are significantly higher than most of us have seen in n our career. And so there is a pricing element that’s really important. And very glad that so far, price cost neutral earlier than we expected. And we absolutely want to keep it that way.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. Well, I can say with confidence in my career, I have never seen inflation, and I’ve been around for a long time. So it’s been a while. When we go back to margins, maybe just – you’re still relatively new to the industry. And I’ve always felt it’s unusual that an industry with very strong pricing power, like HVAC, very service centric has quite low margins compared to other industrial companies. I mean, I’m just wondering what your perspective is on that. What is the potential to get better?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. I think that, first of all, whatever industry, the margins are always too low. Where if I look at it from a Carrier perspective, I think that besides what’s happening in the market and our need to drive differentiation. And as a result of differentiation drive margins, there is a lot that we can do internally. We are complex internally, our internal structure is complex, whether it’s from our manufacturing footprint or supply chain footprint, our G&A footprint. We’ve historically been a very decentralized organization, we’re actually changing that at a rapid pace, implementing scalable organizations within the company, I think that is an opportunity. If I just look at what is within our control, the cost side, but then also the aftermarket, which provides a richer revenue stream to drive up margins.

And so I don’t see anything, say, fundamental in the industry that says we can’t increase our margins. From a pricing behavior point of view, we’ve seen the behavior of the players, I think, being very rational, we’ve been very vocal that any pricing that we’ve pushed through to the market, we have no intention of giving that up. We’ll see what happens with some of our competitors in the space. But we’re very much focused on internal cost reductions, which will help margins. The aftermarket opportunity, which is margin rich revenue, and driving differentiation through technology investments and digitization to further drive margin increases.

Nigel Coe

Very clear. So we’re looking at your FY 2020 plan. Federation is an area where there’s a bit of work to do to get to your FY 2020 margin targets. I think it’s fair to say that based on 1Q, maybe just addressed that in terms of what you’re seeing. I think you’re a little bit behind the curve on price costs within Refrigeration. I just talked about – maybe just talk about that.

Patrick Goris

Actually, within – for Refrigeration, price cost was negative in Q1, but better than we expected. And so, we have clearly seen a pickup in sequential price improvement in that segment. And actually, we were pleased with where we were in Q1 from a price cost. Not that we were pleased, it was still negative, but it was not as negative as what we expected. So in Refrigeration, we – in this segment where price cost is trailing versus the others, we expect price cost to be close to neutral or about neutral in Q2 for Refrigeration.

Refrigeration is also a segment where we’ve seen performance challenges in our commercial Refrigeration business. There is a lot of focus there on improving operational performance and on taking costs out some of the restructuring charges that we are incurring are focused on that area to, frankly, get this business from a mid-single-digit operating margin to something that is close to having a double-digit operating margin. And so that’s a key focus for us. In that segment, we also had some changes in overall management, right? So Tim White joined us less than a year ago. And so we’re confident we are on the right track there.

And we do expect sequential improvement starting this quarter in that segment. Some of it will be price cost driven. Some of it will be volume driven. This segment is one of the segments where we have a significant backlog of sales that we could ship. But we are frankly waiting for some electronic components. And so that is expected to help us in the second part of this quarter and do going forward.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then Container came in a bit lighter. Again, I think as expected. But is that more of a supply chain issue? Or is that just some weakening – it’s a tough comp? Yeah.

Patrick Goris

Yeah. That was really a tough comp. I think, Sam, you may recall the number, but last year…

Sam Pearlstein

It was up 40% last year in the first quarter.

Patrick Goris

Yeah. So actually nothing wrong with Container. It’s a really good business. We have a really strong market position. And now that we’re talking about Container, it’s one of the areas where our links, digital platforms, digital platform for the cold chain, we’re really focused on that. And so if you think we have a huge installed base, whether its truck and trailer units, whether it’s Containers across the world, most of these units are not yet connected. And so our intention is to connect all these units, get real time connectivity sharing of data. We can then apply analytics and provide value to customers.

And the value would be, how well is the Container unit operating itself, so the performance of the Container itself, is there a risk of a shutdown or a failure, and see if we can do that that is a value to the customer, because they save the contents of it, which are typically very expensive, whether it’s food or medicine.

But the other value of the digital offering there is, what is the quality of the temperature conditions of the goods that were moved. And we can do that, we can keep track of that for customers throughout their cold chain. And so that’s an area where we think we have a significant differentiation versus our competitors. And it’s one example of where we have a really big installed base. We’re trying to connect it and monetize it. And I – that’s one example in the Refrigeration side. But it’s no different on the commercial HVAC side.

Nigel Coe

Right. Right. You’ve been public now for just over 2 years, you’ve been pretty active on the portfolio. Obviously, Chubb was the big move there. But where do we stand now on the portfolio review, any heavy lifting to be done here? Or you pretty much set here?

Patrick Goris

Yeah, I would – we would not say that we’re done. At the same time, and first of all, I think we are very pleased with what we’ve done to date, the sale of buyer, a non-strategic equity stake, sale of Chubb at what we believe was a really good multiple, we freed up capital. We’re in the process of planning for the acquisition of TCC, or Toshiba JV. We still expect that to happen by the end of Q3. And again, we buy something that’s 100% within our core line of business, higher growth opportunity for a lower multiple than what we sold Chubb for. And so, glad what we’ve done to date, but I don’t think it’s all over I – throughout the 3 segments we’re looking through what we own, are we the best owner? And if we’re not the best owner, then how much focus do we want to place on improving the performance of the business?

And then, of course, then decision would be what parts do we think we better off selling and having our focus elsewhere. So the chunks may not be as big as Chubb, but I don’t think we’re ready to say that, that it’s – that we’re done.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That’s fine.

Patrick Goris

But we’ll be patient. We’ll do it in a controlled way. And I think that we’ve shown that that’s how we do that with Bayer [ph] and Chubb.

Nigel Coe

Now TCC, I believe – look, you’ve hedged out the yen translation when you sign that deal, so you don’t benefit from the yen?

Patrick Goris

Actually, the transaction will be in U.S. dollars.

Nigel Coe

Okay. U.S. dollar transaction. Okay. Got it. Got it. Okay. And do these moves in the U.S. dollar? Do they have any transactional impact on Carrier? Or was it just many transactional?

Patrick Goris

Well, for the overall company, it’s mainly translation. I think that’s a fair way of saying. Yeah.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then go back to the portfolio with all the moves, obviously, with Chubb, but also with some of the JV work you’ve done. Are you confident that Carrier is now 100% free cash flow conversion company going forward?

Patrick Goris

That is clearly our objective. And actually, if I look at what we did last year, we were at 114% of net income, free cash flow. So we’ve shown that we can do that. Clearly, it’s our intention to be 100% free cash flow every year. And will it be exactly 100% every year? No. But there is no fundamental reason why that would not be the case.

Nigel Coe

Okay. I think the bulk of your JV income now is post the TCC transaction will be Watsco.

Patrick Goris

That will be one of the main contributors of JV income, right.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. So now the TCC has been sort of resolved, are we now pretty much done with the JV work or is there still some…

Patrick Goris

There are still some smaller JVs, actually with the Toshiba acquisition. It will reduce it will be a net reduction of the number of JVs. And there’s still a few JVs here and there. That we will likely wind down or sell to our partner. Some JVs make a lot of sense like the one with Watsco clearly. But there are some others where we frankly don’t get the return for the effort we put in and every time you have a JV there are control and compliance concerns. There is management investment in terms of board meetings, and it’s a really good exercise to go to each one of these JVs and decide which one is really worth our or our effort or not, management effort.

Nigel Coe

And it makes sense to have skin in the game with Watsco, it makes sense to have that.

Patrick Goris

We have a really good relationship with them. Dave has been very clear that early on in the relationship, we really – there was some frank discussions as to what each party could do better to for the greater good of both companies. I think that has happened. And if I look at our performance in residential HVAC over the last 2 years, I think it’s a fair conclusion to say that we’ve done better than the market generally. And clearly, a lot of that has driven what we have done as a company, but also our partner network and us having partners who can provide the availability to the markets throughout the country. I think that has been a main – one of the main reasons of us having had the performance.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And then I think the final question around service capital. You’ve got a lot of service capital to deploy over the next 3 years, which is good news. Stock prices come in a bit here. Where does the pendulum swing here between buybacks versus M&A? And maybe just give us a little bit of context on the M&A pipeline?

Patrick Goris

Yeah. So one, we still target $1.6 billion of share repurchases this year, we’ve done about $700 million in Q1. And so we’re in the market every day. And so we expect to end the year at $1.6 billion. In terms of capital deployment, we’ve been very clear additional debt pay down is not a priority for us. So it’s all about either acquisitions or share repurchase. The dividends, we’ve been clear on that if we target a 30% payout, starting in 2023. And so there is another decent increase all of equal that we would expect effective next year dividend payment. And so, it’s toggling between repurchase and inorganic, and we’ve been very clear that inorganic investments, including acquisitions have a priority, but they need to be aligned with our strategy. We have our free cash flow yield financial metric that’s really important to us. And if nothing is available, or nothing of any size is available, then we may decide to do more share repurchase.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Look, you’re number one, number two in pretty much every market that that matters for you guys. I mean, is there any opportunity to do a larger deal? I’m talking here about maybe $3 billion to $5 billion?

Patrick Goris

Yeah, I think there are some, we’re really not focused at a management team on big industry consolidation. Given all the commercial opportunities we have, the internal opportunities we have that I laid out from a cost side or an aftermarket side. It’s just not a priority for us. But could we see acquisitions that are larger than TCC, TCC being $900 million. The answer to that is yes. Some of that could be in adjacencies. Some of that could be in areas like, for example, heat pumps. We have a very strong position in heat pumps in the U.S. Actually, we believe that for heat pumps in the resi market in the U.S., we’re a market leader, so very strong offering there. We have a really strong offering heat pumps in a commercial HVAC space. For example, in Europe, we believe we have a leading position in commercial HVAC.

The acquisition of Toshiba provides us some really attractive technology that we can use for heat pumps out globally, not just in commercial, but also in the in the residential space. But if we can complement that with some acquisitions to further strengthen our position, for example, in heat pumps, then yeah, then we would look at that.

Nigel Coe

Yeah. Well, congrats. And so, Patrick, thank you very much for the discussion.

Patrick Goris

Yeah. Thanks for having us.

Sam Pearlstein

Thank you.

Nigel Coe

Thanks, Sam.