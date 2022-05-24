peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

When I last reviewed my position on MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU), I decided that I would remain long the stock but would not add as it was overpriced and I had a few concerns about the business. Since then, the shares are down about 13.5% against a loss of about 14.5% for the S&P 500. In my previous missive, I suggested that when the shares inevitably drop, I’ll probably add aggressively to my position in the name. It’s time to review the latest financial results, and the stock, to see if that position still makes sense. Additionally, I did well with put options on this name in the past, so I want to explore the possibility of earning some money by selling those again.

I’ll just leap to the point in case it’s not obvious from the title and the bullet points above. I’m still not too excited by the stock, in spite of a nice 13.5% price drop since I last reviewed the name. The shares are sporting virtually the identical valuation as they did before. For this reason, I’ll not buy more shares. That said, I’m very intrigued by the idea of selling some out of the money puts, so that’s what I’m going to do. If you’re comfortable selling puts, I’d recommend the same or similar trade. In particular, I like the January 2023 put with a strike of $22.50, which is currently bid at $0.80. I think selling these represents a “win-win” trade because the outcome is very good whatever happens. If the shares remain above the strike, I’ll be happy to collect the premium. If the shares fall, and I’m obliged to buy, I’ll be happy with the 4% dividend yield.

Financial Snapshot

I am a fan of the financial history here generally, but I’m disappointed by the first quarter in a few ways. First, in spite of a 15.4% uptick in revenue against the previous year, earnings declined by about 39% from Q1 2021. One data point does not a trend make, but I’ll continue to watch this, as I have difficulties with companies that lose money in the face of rising sales. Additionally, long term debt has increased once again. Specifically, at the end of the most recent quarter, long term debt is up by just under 22% relative to the same period last year. Predictably enough, interest expenses are 7.7% higher in the second period relative to the first. Finally, dilution continues apace, with share count up by about 2.4 million shares.

It’s not all dust and ashes over at MDU, though. Cash from operations increased nicely by just under 18%. Given that cash is generally more important to dividend sustainability, this is important in my view. Some of the fears I had earlier about dividend sustainability have been lessened somewhat.

Given the above, I’d be happy to add to my position, but it would have to be at the right price.

The Stock

“At the right price” is a phrase that’s been associated with me talking myself out of what would end up being a profitable investment. It’s true that I can be a bit of a coward when it comes to investing, and if the price isn’t right, I’m not going to buy. The reason for this is because I have to acknowledge that even an interesting company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. This highlights a distinction between “company” and “stock” that I often drone on about.

A company can make a great deal of money, but the stock in that company can still be a terrible investment if the shares are too richly priced. Businesses buy some material and labour inputs, add value to all of that by processing it, and then sell the outputs at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what a business is, stripped down to its essential elements. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the ever-changing mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations of a company's distant future. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business. Our goal as investors is to try to find discrepancies between the expectations currently embedded in the stock's price, and subsequent reality.

In particular, I want to find a company where the expectations are far more sour than justified. This sourness is expressed in a cheap stock price, which is why I insist on trying to buy cheap.

If you read my stuff regularly, you know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive on MDU, I was unimpressed by the fact that the shares were trading at a price to CFO of ~9.1 times, and a PE of about 15 times. I determined that the shares weren’t expensive enough to sell, but nor were they cheap enough to buy, which is why I simply held my position. Fast forward to the present, and we see that the price to CFO and PE are in virtually the same place. Even though the stock is now materially cheaper, the shares aren’t more compelling. For that reason, not much has changed, and I won’t be adding to my position yet. Just because I don't want to buy more stock doesn't mean there's nothing to be done, though...

Options As An Alternative

Let me take you on a trip down memory lane. In the article before last, I recommended selling the October 2021 puts with a strike of $22.50, and I received a premium of $1.45 on these. They expired worthless, which juiced my returns by about 6%. Although I didn’t write a put at the time I wrote the most recent article, I think it’s time to explore the possibility of doing so once again. After all, just because I’m not too excited about the stock doesn’t mean I see no value here. I’d certainly be happy to buy MDU at the right price. This means I can wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level. BORING! Alternatively, I can earn some money by selling the market the right to sell me these shares at an attractive price. If the shares remain above the strike price, I’ll simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall, I’ll be obliged to buy more of this stock, but will do so at a price that I consider to be attractive.

In terms of specifics, I’m a fan of the January 2023 puts with a strike of $22.50, which are currently bid at $0.80. If the shares remain above $22.50 over the next eight months, I’ll simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall another 15% from current levels, I’ll be obliged to buy. In that circumstance, holding all else constant, I’d be buying at a PE of ~8.7 and a dividend yield of about 4.1%. This is why I characterise such trades as “win-win.” I’m happy with either outcome.

We now come to the portion of the article where I get to indulge in my semi-sadistic tendency to spoil people's moods by pointing out that the phrase "win-win" is really just a bit of rhetoric. This trade, like all others, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with put options the way I trade them to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts with the highest premia. In my view, that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So my first bit of advice is to only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay. Take my word on this one, as it's informed by painful history.

The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's assume that MDU’s stock price goes parabolic and hits $80 per share between now and the third Friday of January 2023. Obviously my shares will do well, and my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price from the puts, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some more hopeful souls than me. Thankfully for me, my expectations have been lowered dramatically over the decades, so this isn't really an emotional hardship for me.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. So far whenever this has happened to me, things have worked out well over the long term, because I insist on only ever writing puts at "screaming buy" strike prices. That said, it has been emotionally stressful in the short term on occasion. If you're going to sell puts, please be aware of this phenomenon.

If you understand these risks, and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell puts. I think they are a lower risk alternative to buying the stock at the moment. You may find it strange of me to end a section on the risks of short puts by writing about the risk lowering potential of short puts. I’ll admit it. This is neither the first, nor will it be the last time my writing will be “strange.”

Conclusion

I’m still not intrigued enough by the business at current prices to add to my position. That said, I would be happy to buy 15% below the current price. For that reason, I’m happy to sell the puts described above. If these expire worthless, that’ll be a very acceptable outcome. If these are exercised and I’m “forced” to buy this stock with a 4% yield, that’ll be a very acceptable outcome. These short puts come with risk, but in my view, they come with far less risk than you’d get in the stock.