In September of 2021, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article warning investors of the huge risks associated with investing in dictatorships, specifically Putin's in Russia (see RSX: This Commodity Heavy Russia ETF Is A High-Risk And Low-Reward Proposition). Note that the Van Eck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is down 81% since that article was published and that I was the only recent Seeking Alpha Contributor to put a SELL rating on the ETF (most were BUY or STRONG BUY). The question is: what now?

Putin's War-of-Choice in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has arguably been a complete and unmitigated disaster - not just for the Ukrainian people, but for Russia itself and the rest of the world. Putin's objective was to takeover Ukraine and weaken NATO. Obviously, those two objectives have not been met. Not only are the Ukrainian people offering stiff resistance, but after Trump's pivot away from America's traditional Democratic and NATO allies toward Putin and Russia, President Biden has brought NATO back together and stronger than ever. Indeed, Russia's attack on Ukraine boomeranged on him and now Finland and Sweden have applied for NATO membership. Thus, Putin's war-of-choice and atrocities in Ukraine achieved none of his goals and, indeed, have resulted in just the opposite of what he had hoped.

Sanctions

As a result of the war in Ukraine, the United States and its democratic and NATO allies have joined together to put severe sanctions on Russia, many of the oligarchs, and on Russian companies. The US was not a big importer of Russian energy products to begin with, nevertheless President Biden banned them going forward.

The EU is much more dependent on Russian energy supplies, but note they have proposed strong sanctions on Russia (yet to be approved) going forward:

Note that the EU proposals not only include phasing out oil and refined products, but effectively cut-off Russian banking from the international payment system. That will hurt all Russian companies, not just energy firms.

Meantime, global companies are fleeing Russia. These include:

Consumer goods: BAT, Canada Goose, Nestle, Ikea, and Nike (among many others).

Energy companies: BP, Exxon, Shell

Finance: American Express, Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, MasterCard, VISA, and many others.

Food: McDonald's, Starbucks, YUM brands - among others.

Media: Bloomberg, Disney, SONY, and WarnerBros.

Technology: Apple, Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and many other tech providers have either suspended operations and/or sales into Russia.

These companies employ tens of thousands of Russians and their exit and/or severe cut-back from Russian operations will likely put severe pressure on the Russian economy - and perhaps on Putin himself, as the "leader".

And on and on. The point is: under Putin, Russia's economy has arguably reached the point of no return and even if a cease-fire were to be signed today (most doubtful - history indicates dictators tend not to admit they have made an error...), it is clear it will take the Russian economy many years (perhaps decades) to recover from the sanctions due to what Russia has done to Ukraine - a peaceful democracy whose only "crime" was simply that it wanted to be a free and sovereign nation and to live in peace.

The RSX ETF

The impact on the Russia ETF was swift and severe. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and by March 4th, the CBOE had halted trading on the RSX ETF. However, clearly the damage had already been done:

As for when the ETF could begin trading again, your guess is as good as mine. Meantime, I suppose the rather stiff 0.70% expense fee on the RSX ETF is still working against investors.

The top-10 holdings are shown below:

Van Eck

As in my previous review, the list is full of mostly commodity based companies, however there was a big change at the top in that the #1 holding is VEON US (VEON) with a whopping 20% weight. But VEON has large exposure to Russia, as mentioned on the Q1 conference call last month by CEO Kaan Terzioglu:

Let's turn to Russia, Beeline's extensive 4G rollout over the previous two years has proven of fundamental importance on our ongoing operations. We have 25.3 million 4G users, up 9.2% year-on-year, they now account for 56% of Beeline Russia's total customers. Beeline recorded year-on-year growth in terms of both revenue and EBITDA. Total revenue grew by 5.6% with service revenue growth of 4.1%.

and, with respect to foreign currency:

I would also like to highlight that, reported revenues were impacted by high FX volatility, especially in Russia and particularly during the month of March. As Kaan mentioned, the average ruble exchange rate used in our US dollar financials in March was RUB104.1.

As a result, VEON's stock tanked once Russia invaded Ukraine and appears to be swirling the drain:

That certainly isn't a chart I'd like to have 20% of my investment in. Yet the story is much the same down through the top-10 list. Even Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has been a unmitigated disaster:

Now, it is possible that some of the Russian energy companies could muddle through, especially if China takes advantage of Russia's weakness and swings a deal to fill-up its oil reserves with heavily discounted Russian crude. However, it's hard to see how foreign investors can possibly benefit from holding the RSX ETF because it certainly is not clear if U.S. and fellow Democratic and NATO allies will even allow its investors to invest in Russian companies, and if so, when?

Regardless, as the Van Eck press release said:

"Since trading is halted, the Funds no longer have a daily closing price and a premium/discount to NAV cannot be calculated.

Risks

As I reported in my previous article on the Russia ETF, the risk of investing in Russia led the list of international risks and was even higher than investing in China:

Credit Suise

With the invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia, those risks have obviously and dramatically increased. I also pointed out:

If that isn't enough, Putin and the Russians seem to be constantly creating war. As Seeking Alpha contributor Bears of Wall Street advised in May: Ukraine Is On the Brink of War, Short Russian Shares.

Hats off to Seeking Alpha contributor Bears of Wall Street for an great call (as unfortunate as it was to Ukraine and for the world). And let there be no doubt - the entire world is paying a big price for Russia's aggressive attack on Ukraine, one that broke two very important global supply-chains: energy and food. The result is soaring inflation the world over and a U.S. Federal Reserve doing the only thing it can do: raise interest rates in an attempt to slow demand. That, obviously, has very negatively affected global equity markets. The world could potentially suffer severe impacts from the energy and food supply-chains for years to come.

Summary & Conclusion

If I didn't think the Russia RSX ETF was a good investment last September, you surely won't be surprised to learn I don't think it is a good investment now - that assume you could even buy the shares. But you can't because trading is halted. That said, even if and when the shares are available to trade, I would stay far, far away from them. As I have stated before: dictators destroy capital. Note that - other than commodity-based companies - Russia has no leading global brands: no Home Depot, Apple, Google, Proctor & Gamble, Citigroup, McDonald's - nothing. Dictators destroy capital because they destroy innovation by taking away personal freedom and liberty and motivation.

Stay away from the RSX ETF and from all Russian companies in general. Russia is going to have a long-road back (if ever...) to join the international community of trade and banking... and that road back likely cannot even begin until there is a change at the top: no international leader - with the possible exception of Xi in China - will ever trust Putin again. Indeed, just today Barron's reported that President Joe Biden said Russia "has to pay a long-term price" for its "barbarism in Ukraine".

Lastly, note that the RSX ETF was a miserable performing asset even prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Just look at its 10-year performance versus the US's leading indexes:

That being the case, why would any investors want to invest in Russia? If you want exposure to oil and agriculture - the US has some of the best alternatives around: Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP) just to name a few. Remember, despite all the hand-wringing by politicians and the media, the US is still the #1 petroleum producer in the world.