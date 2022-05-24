Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have gone through a 60% drop in pricing just in 2022 alone as investors ditched growth names and piled into safer stocks in the value sector. Roku's sell-off, however, creates a big opportunity for investors that focus on Roku's long-term prospects in the streaming industry. The company is growing rapidly in its key platform metrics and shares have simply become too cheap to ignore!

Why the market is wrong about Roku

The COVID-19 pandemic, which undoubtedly provided a big boost for Roku's platform business, is over, but that doesn't mean that Roku will stop growing. I believe the market mistakenly assumes that Roku's key metrics will deteriorate going forward. While top-line growth is moderating, improving customer monetization and robust trends in the streaming industry could drive strong profit growth in the future.

Roku's Q1'22 earnings card showed robust momentum across key metrics, especially revenues, active accounts and average revenue per user/ARPU. While the pandemic was like throwing an accelerant on Roku's business, the company is looking at strong growth even without the pandemic. In the first quarter, Roku acquired 1.2M active accounts to reach a record account number of 61.3M, showing 14% year over year growth. Streaming hours, a metric reflecting platform engagement, also increased 14% year over year to 20.9B.

The most important platform metric for me is Roku's average revenue per user because it shows how well the company is monetizing its existing user base. And Roku's average revenue per user figure clearly suggests that the streaming firm keeps generating strong internal revenue growth even after the pandemic: Roku's ARPU surged 34% year over year to $42.91 in Q1'22. These are hardly the metrics of a company that is in decline, and I believe the market currently does not value Roku's impressive achievements at all.

Actual Results Q1'22 Q4'21 Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Growth Y/Y Active Accounts (millions) 61.3 60.1 56.4 55.1 53.6 14% Streaming Hours (billions) 20.9 19.5 18.0 17.4 18.3 14% Average Revenue Per User/ARPU ($) $42.91 $41.03 $40.10 $36.46 $32.14 34%

(Source: Author)

Streaming TV continued to gain in popularity in 2022 and overtook Pay TV's reach in the U.S. in Q1'22. The end of the pandemic does not appear to reverse these two trends: streaming TV is capturing a larger audience share, while legacy/broadcast TV is losing share.

Roku

Strong platform metrics result in slowing, but still impressive, topline growth

Roku's topline growth is slowing, but the streaming platform's growth is not stopping. While it is true that Roku's topline growth decelerated from 33% in Q4'21 to 28% in Q1'22, a 28% growth rate is still pretty impressive considering that the pandemic has ended and government stimulus payments have ceased. Stimulus payments during the pandemic were a significant factor behind Roku's active account growth. Roku generated revenues of $733.7M in Q1'22 and the outlook for Q2'22 implies a 25% year over year topline growth rate.

Although revenues have upwards momentum due to strong customer acquisition rates and improving monetization, the Roku platform has become less profitable in the last quarter. Platform gross margins declined to 58.7% in Q1'22, showing a decrease of 8.1 PP year over year. The reason for the decline in margins is that operating expenses, especially research and development as well as sales and marketing expenses, have risen strongly in the last year. Total operating expenses increased 55% in Q1'22, year-over-year, almost twice the rate as revenues grew.

Roku

Roku's valuation has become extremely attractive

Shares of Roku traded as high as $490 in the last year, but have dropped consistently after completing a double-top formation in July 2021. Roku has gone through a devastating 81% drop in pricing after reaching its all-time high and a 72% drop in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Because of the exaggerated drop in Roku's valuation, the firm's growth in the device streaming market can be purchased at a discount. Roku is expected to generate revenues of $4.79B in FY 2023, implying 29% topline growth. The firm is expected to be profitable regarding EPS in FY 2024.

FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Sales $3.71 billion $4.79 billion $5.78 billion YoY Growth 34.19% 29.11% 20.63% P-S Ratio 3.36 X 2.61 X 2.16 X EPS $(1.64) $(0.56) $0.84 YoY Growth - 65.81% -

(Source: Author)

The market-cap-to-revenue ratio has contracted to just 2.6 X, indicating that Roku's commercial growth prospects are now deeply undervalued. Based off of revenue estimates in the table above, Roku is expected to grow its topline at an average annual rate of 28% over the next three years.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Roku

Although the firm's valuation may not currently reflect this, Roku is and will remain a growth stock. A slowdown in platform revenue growth and ARPU as well as engagement metrics would likely result in shares of Roku revaluing even lower. I also see potential risks with deteriorating platform margins. If Roku's expenses keep growing more quickly than revenues, margins may decline further.

Final thoughts

Roku is underrated as a growth company and the stock is a bargain nobody cares about right now. Active accounts, streaming hours, revenues and ARPU all continued to creep upwards at double-digit rates in the first quarter. While there are challenges to Roku's platform margins due to higher costs, I believe the firm has an extraordinarily attractive risk profile.

I also believe the market is wrong in pricing Roku's shares this cheaply. While it is true that Roku's topline growth is moderating, the firm is doing a great job monetizing users and audience trends are likely to continue to favor companies in the streaming industry going forward!