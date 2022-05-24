400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What happened?

On 5/19, US Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising (CTDA) Act, a bipartisan bill that aims to tackle conflicts of interest in the digital advertising value chain:

"Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the internet economy. It supports most of the free content and services Americans have come to rely upon, including essential local journalism, and it allows businesses of every size to reach their customers quickly and efficiently. Unfortunately, online advertising is also suffering under the thumb of trillion-dollar tech companies." - Sen. Lee

What is the Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising (CTDA) Act?

CTDA aims to promote competition in the digital advertising industry by addressing the problem of big tech owning many parts of the digital advertising value chain. If enacted, the bill would prevent companies generating >$20 billion in digital ad transactions from being involved in more than one part of the ad buying/selling process. More specifically, the bill states that:

An ad exchange cannot be the owner of a supply-side platform (SSP) or a demand-side platform (DSP).

An SSP cannot simultaneously own a DSP, and vice versa.

Advertisers and publishers cannot own a DSP or SSP (except to sell their own ad inventory).

If the legislation does become law, it will be enforced by the Department of Justice and state attorney generals, and companies will have one year to comply.

In other words, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could be forced to break up its advertising business as the company runs a highly integrated operation involving many aspects of the online advertising ecosystem. Other major tech firms such as Meta (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) could also be impacted.

Across the Atlantic, the European Commission has also unveiled the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which, if enacted, will allow the EC to break up any major gatekeeper platforms that have been fined for anti-competitive behavior 3 times within 5 years (Google fits this criteria). The EU, however, has delayed its enforcement until early 2023.

Why is Google a target under CTDA?

In the digital advertising value chain, advertisers (e.g., P&G) purchase ad space through DSPs while publishers (e.g., The Wall Street Journal) sell inventory through SSPs. An ad exchange connects orders from both ends and processes transactions in real-time just like a stock exchange. Google is the center of attention under CTDA because it is involved in many steps of the ad buying/selling process by acting as an SSP (Google Ad Manager, AdSense, and AdMob), a DSP (Display & Video 360) and an exchange (DoubleClick Ad Exchange/Google AdX).

In 2007, Google acquired DoubleClick for $3.1 billion in an effort to expand its ad offerings from search to display. At the time, DoubleClick was a well-established company with a 57% share in the US publisher ad server market and was about to develop the DoubleClick Ad Exchange. The FTC approved the merger without conditions in a 4:1 vote. Understandably, the acquisition provided Google with a significant information advantage by leveraging DoubleClick's valuable relationships with publishers and advertisers.

In June 2018, Google undertook a series of rebranding activities. On the supply side, DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) and DoubleClick Ad Exchange would be combined to become Google Ad Manager. DoubleClick and Google Analytics 360 would merge to become Google Marketing Platform. On the demand side, DoubleClick Campaign Manager and DoubleClick Bid Manager would be integrated into DV360, Google's own DSP under Google Marketing Platform (see illustration by Amit Goel below).

In short, Google participates in literally every part of the online ad ecosystem and its highly integrated operations are the backbone behind the Google Network division that generated $31.7 billion in revenue in 2021. In effect, CTDA would potentially ask Google to divest many of the ad businesses under Google's umbrella. For example, Google AdX would become an independent ad exchange, and Google Ad Manager would become a standalone SSP.

History of US corporate breakups

Cases of companies being split up due to anti-competitive behaviors are rare in US history. In the early 20th century, John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil controlled every aspect of the oil business from refinery to gas stations. In 1911, Standard Oil was ordered by the Supreme Court to break up into 34 smaller entities, which would go on to become today's Chevron, Exxon Mobil and BP through a series of mergers and acquisitions. Post-breakup, Standard Oil's market share dropped from 91% to 64%, with 147 companies competing in the US. Interestingly, the value of Rockefeller's stake doubled following the breakup.

Another US antitrust case that led to a breakup was Bell Telephone, the only service provider in the American telephone industry from 1877 to 1899 when it was acquired by AT&T. In 1982, AT&T reached a deal with the Justice Department to split up into 7 regional companies known as the "Baby Bells" while AT&T would continue operating its long-distance business and be allowed to go into the computer business. Today's AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) are the results of the several Baby Bells combining.

In the 1990s, Microsoft (MSFT) dominated the PC market and was declared a monopoly by Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson in 1999 based on the company's practice of restricting PC OEMs from uninstalling its Internet Explorer. Although PCs run on the Windows operating system could still install other web browsers such as Netscape, users would have to manually change settings to use a non-IE browser by default. In 2000, the Justice Department subsequently asked to break up Microsoft into two parts: one for Windows and one for everything else from software applications to e-commerce. The decision was overturned on appeal, and Microsoft would settle with the DOJ in 2001 by making competitors' software more easily integrated with Windows OS.

Will Google be broken up?

A Google breakup is an unlikely outcome given the rare occurrences of corporate breakups in US history. Thus, a more likely scenario is that Google will be asked to change its business practices rather than to divest significant parts of its advertising business. While Google does command a meaningful share in programmatic advertising, alternatives such as PubMatic (PUBM), Magnite (MGNI), The Trade Desk (TTD), OneView (ROKU) and Xandr (sold by AT&T to Microsoft) do exist.

Additionally, it could be difficult for lawmakers to prove that (1) Google is the sole supplier of programmatic advertising and (2) customers are forced to accept whatever prices are set by Google. Programmatic ads are driven almost entirely by ROI, so if advertisers are not getting the most bang for their bucks at Google, nothing is stopping them from turning to The Trade Desk (analysis here). The same notion applies to Google's search business and YouTube as consumers are never forced to go on google.com and YouTube to find what they want in the first place.

If judges do see the need for Google to split into different businesses, expect Google to appeal against the decision, which will likely take years until all matters are resolved. For now, it's business as usual, and investors who pick up shares following the recent selloff should do well when markets recover.